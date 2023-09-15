Lilli Restaurant 1344 Utica Ave
Lilli Small Plates
Beef Sushi
Grilled Flank steak served with coconut rice and Thai chili paste
Calamari
Tempura battered deep fried calamari
Chicken Toast
Minced chicken with white bread cilantro and parsely
Duck Roll
Flour Tortillas with duck breast, pickled vegetable and Thai chili paste
Lilli Wing's
Jerk Chicken Wings & Thai Chicken Wings
Mussels
Mussels served with house green curry sauce
Pork Skewers
Grilled pork tenderloin
Seafood Dumpling
Shrimp, squid, scallops and salmon served with soy sauce
Shrimp Roll
Deep Fried Mummy shrimp wrapped in a spring roll
Crab Slider
Spring Roll
Cabbage, Carrot, Leek, Glass Noodles wrapped in a deep-fried roll wrapper
Grilled Beef Slider
Oxtail App
Mango Salad
Mash Potatoes
French Fries
Lilli Main Entrees
Volcano Chicken
Diced chicken, peppers, baby corn, water chestnut, and onion, served with noodles.
Tamarind Duck
Duck breast, Asian vegetable
Curry Lamb Chop
Curry powder coconut milk, served with chef’s special mashed potatoes.
Lilli Oxtail
Braised Oxtail served with Rice and peas or steamed jasmine rice and vegetables.
Jerk Chicken
Flavorful Jerk Chicken served with Rice and peas or steamed jasmine rice and vegetables.
Curry Goat
Served with Rice and peas or steamed jasmine rice and vegetables.
Lili's Pasta
Penne Pasta bell peppers in Lilli’s signature sauce.
Fried Rice
Chicken Tenders w/Fries
Lobster Pasta
Lobster Fried Rice
Lobster Pad Thai
Lilli Seafood Entrees
Mango Snapper
Deep-fried Snapper, fresh mango, red onion scallion mint, and cilantro
Escovich Red Snapper
Deep-fried snapper covered in onions, carrots, bell peppers, and hot pepper in vinegar sauce.
Steamed Red Snapper
Steam red snapper with pumpkin, Irish potato, and okra in coconut cream.
Avocado Seafood Curry
Shrimp, squid, scallops, salmon, coconut milk, green curry paste, peppers, and Thai basil