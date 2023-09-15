Lilli Small Plates

Beef Sushi

$15.00Out of stock

Grilled Flank steak served with coconut rice and Thai chili paste

Calamari

$16.00

Tempura battered deep fried calamari

Chicken Toast

$14.00

Minced chicken with white bread cilantro and parsely

Duck Roll

$20.00

Flour Tortillas with duck breast, pickled vegetable and Thai chili paste

Lilli Wing's

$16.00

Jerk Chicken Wings & Thai Chicken Wings

Mussels

$18.00

Mussels served with house green curry sauce

Pork Skewers

$16.00

Grilled pork tenderloin

Seafood Dumpling

$22.00

Shrimp, squid, scallops and salmon served with soy sauce

Shrimp Roll

$18.00

Deep Fried Mummy shrimp wrapped in a spring roll

Crab Slider

$20.00

Spring Roll

$14.00

Cabbage, Carrot, Leek, Glass Noodles wrapped in a deep-fried roll wrapper

Grilled Beef Slider

$20.00Out of stock

Oxtail App

$22.00Out of stock

Mango Salad

$12.00

Mash Potatoes

$12.00

French Fries

$6.00

Lilli Main Entrees

Volcano Chicken

$25.00Out of stock

Diced chicken, peppers, baby corn, water chestnut, and onion, served with noodles.

Tamarind Duck

$30.00

Duck breast, Asian vegetable

Curry Lamb Chop

$40.00

Curry powder coconut milk, served with chef’s special mashed potatoes.

Lilli Oxtail

$35.00

Braised Oxtail served with Rice and peas or steamed jasmine rice and vegetables.

Jerk Chicken

$17.00

Flavorful Jerk Chicken served with Rice and peas or steamed jasmine rice and vegetables.

Curry Goat

$25.00

Served with Rice and peas or steamed jasmine rice and vegetables.

Lili's Pasta

$18.00+

Penne Pasta bell peppers in Lilli’s signature sauce.

Fried Rice

$17.00+

Chicken Tenders w/Fries

$14.00

Lobster Pasta

$45.00

Lobster Fried Rice

$35.00

Lobster Pad Thai

$35.00

Lilli Seafood Entrees

Mango Snapper

$38.00

Deep-fried Snapper, fresh mango, red onion scallion mint, and cilantro

Escovich Red Snapper

$25.00Out of stock

Deep-fried snapper covered in onions, carrots, bell peppers, and hot pepper in vinegar sauce.

Steamed Red Snapper

$35.00Out of stock

Steam red snapper with pumpkin, Irish potato, and okra in coconut cream.

Avocado Seafood Curry

$40.00

Shrimp, squid, scallops, salmon, coconut milk, green curry paste, peppers, and Thai basil

Lilli Kids

Chicken Tenders/Fries

$10.00