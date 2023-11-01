Lilly's Is Now on Toast!
Lilly's Pizza • Five Points | Raleigh NC •
Pizzas
Create Your Own Pie
Specialty Pies
- The Nonna$15.00+
Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Garlic, Prosciutto, Roasted Cherry Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Parmesan, Basil & a Balsamic Reduction
- The Nonna 10" Gluten Free$18.00
10" Gluten-Free crust with Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Garlic, Prosciutto, Roasted Cherry Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Parmesan, Basil & a Balsamic Reduction
- Super Duper$16.00+
Red Sauce, Pepper Jack, Sharp Cheddar, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, Bacon & Parmesan
- Super Duper 10" Gluten Free$19.00
10" Gluten-Free crust with Red Sauce, Pepper Jack, Sharp Cheddar, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, Bacon & Parmesan
- Dante's Inferno$15.00+
Bourbon Barbecue Sauce Sauce, Mozzarella, Barbecued Chicken, Bacon, Red Onions, Roasted Red Peppers & Parmesan
- Dante's Inferno 10" Gluten Free$18.00
10" Gluten-Free crust with Bourbon Barbecue Sauce Sauce, Mozzarella, Barbecued Chicken, Bacon, Red Onions, Roasted Red Peppers & Parmesan
- Gaia's Revenge$15.00+
Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Garlic, Atomic Tofu, Broccoli, Banana Peppers & Daiya Vegan Cheese
- Gaia's Revenge 10" Gluten Free$18.00
10" Gluten-Free crust with Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Garlic, Atomic Tofu, Broccoli, Banana Peppers & Daiya Vegan Cheese
- Mr. Green Jeans$14.00+
Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Mushrooms, Broccoli, Mozzarella, Tomato Slices, Red Onions, Black Olives, Parmesan & Basil
- Mr. Green Jeans 10" Gluten Free$17.00
10" Gluten-Free crust with Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Mushrooms, Broccoli, Mozzarella, Tomato Slices, Red Onions, Black Olives, Parmesan & Basil
- South Of The Border$16.00+
Black Bean Salsa, Roasted Garlic, Grilled Chicken, Sharp Cheddar, Pepper Jack, Yellow Onions, Diced Jalapeños, Roasted Chilies, Atomic Sauce & Fresh Cilantro
- South of the Border 10" Gluten Free$19.00
10" Gluten-Free crust with Black Bean Salsa, Roasted Garlic, Grilled Chicken, Sharp Cheddar, Pepper Jack, Yellow Onions, Diced Jalapeños, Roasted Chilies, Atomic Sauce & Fresh Cilantro
- Cowtipper$14.00+
Red Sauce, Ground Beef, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Black Olives & Feta
- Cowtipper 10" Gluten Free$17.00
10" Gluten-Free crust with Red Sauce, Ground Beef, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Black Olives & Feta
- The Big Shindig$15.00+
Red Sauce, Mushrooms, Mozzarella, Green Peppers, Red Onions, Pepperoni, Ground Beef, Black Olives & Parmesan
- The Big Shindig 10" Gluten Free$18.00
10" Gluten-Free crust with Red Sauce, Mushrooms, Mozzarella, Green Peppers, Red Onions, Pepperoni, Ground Beef, Black Olives & Parmesan
- The Buddha$15.00+
Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Roasted Garlic, Baby Spinach, Sharp Cheddar, Tomato Slices, Zucchini, Kalamata Olives, Parmesan, Feta & a Balsamic Reduction
- The Buddha 10" Gluten Free$18.00
10" Gluten-Free crust with Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Roasted Garlic, Baby Spinach, Sharp Cheddar, Tomato Slices, Zucchini, Kalamata Olives, Parmesan, Feta & a Balsamic Reduction
- Thai Bhat$15.00+
Thai Chili Sauce, Roasted Garlic, Grilled Chicken, Buttoncap Mushrooms, Sharp Cheddar, Baby Corn, Chili Pepper, Carrots, Parmesan, Scallions & Ginger
- Thai Bhat 10" Gluten Free$18.00
10" Gluten-Free crust with Thai Chili Sauce, Roasted Garlic, Grilled Chicken, Buttoncap Mushrooms, Sharp Cheddar, Baby Corn, Chili Pepper, Carrots, Parmesan, Scallions & Ginger
- Tobacco Stick$14.00+
Mushroom Alfredo, Mushrooms, Artichoke Hearts, Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella, Yellow Onions & Parmesan
- Tobacco Stick 10" Gluten Free$17.00
10" Gluten-Free crust with Mushroom Alfredo, Mushrooms, Artichoke Hearts, Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella, Yellow Onions & Parmesan
- The Tricky Ricky$14.00+
Red Sauce, Mushrooms, Yellow Onions, Black Olives, & Green Peppers.
- The Tricky Ricky 10" Gluten Free$17.00
10" Gluten-Free crust with Red Sauce, Mushrooms, Yellow Onions, Black Olives, & Green Peppers.
- The Aristocrat$14.00+
Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Roasted Garlic, Mushrooms, Pepper Jack, Mozzarella, Roasted Yellow Onions and Tomatoes, Rosemary-Roasted Potatoes & Parmesan
- The Aristocrat 10" Gluten Free$17.00
10" Gluten-Free crust with Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Roasted Garlic, Mushrooms, Pepper Jack, Mozzarella, Roasted Yellow Onions and Tomatoes, Rosemary-Roasted Potatoes & Parmesan
- The Five Point$13.00+
Creamy Pesto, Roasted Garlic, Sundried Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Parmesan & Fontina
- The Five Point 10" Gluten Free$16.00
10" Gluten-Free crust with Creamy Pesto, Roasted Garlic, Sundried Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Parmesan & Fontina
- Big Star$14.00+
Creamy Pesto, Mozzarella, Gorgonzola, Fontina, Roasted Red Peppers, Parmesan & Pistachios
- Big Star 10" Gluten Free$17.00
10" Gluten-Free crust with Creamy Pesto, Mozzarella, Gorgonzola, Fontina, Roasted Red Peppers, Parmesan & Pistachios
- Hawaiian Punch$14.00+
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Mandarin Oranges, Parmesan & Ricotta
- Hawaiian Punch 10" Gluten Free$17.00
10" Gluten-Free crust with Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Mandarin Oranges, Parmesan & Ricotta
- The Gus$14.00+
Porcini Mushroom Oil, Roasted Garlic, Button, Shiitake & Portobello Mushrooms, Sharp Cheddar, Parmesan & Fontina
- The Gus 10" Gluten Free$17.00
10" Gluten-Free crust with Porcini Mushroom Oil, Roasted Garlic, Button, Shiitake & Portobello Mushrooms, Sharp Cheddar, Parmesan & Fontina
- Sir Walter$15.00+
Porcini Mushroom Oil, Roasted Garlic, Prosciutto Di Parma, Mushrooms, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Smoked Gouda & Oregano
- Sir Walter 10" Gluten Free$18.00
10" Gluten-Free crust with Porcini Mushroom Oil, Roasted Garlic, Prosciutto Di Parma, Mushrooms, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Smoked Gouda & Oregano
- Sergeant Scofflaw$14.00+
Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Roasted Garlic, Tomato Slices, Fresh Mozzarella, Parmesan & Basil
- Sergeant Scofflaw 10" Gluten Free$17.00
10" Gluten-Free crust with Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Roasted Garlic, Tomato Slices, Fresh Mozzarella, Parmesan & Basil
Salads
Side Salads
Specialty Salads
- Caprese Salad$13.50
Fresh Mozzarella, Prosciutto, Roasted Cherry Tomatoes, Basil & a Balsamic Reduction
- Chef's Salad$13.50
Mixed Greens, Mushrooms, Egg, Tomato Slices, Prosciutto, Pepper Jack, Cucumber, Bacon, Roasted Pecans & Croutons
- Greek Salad$9.50
Mixed Greens, Green Peppers, Pepperoncini, Kalamata Olives, Yellow Onions, Feta & Croutons
- Red Hot Rooster Salad$13.50
Mixed Greens, Freshly Grilled Barbeque Chicken, Mushrooms, Tomato Slices, Baby Carrots, Red Onions, Roasted Pecans, Pepper Jack & Croutons
- Roasted Veggie Salad$10.25
Freshly Roasted Zucchini, Mushrooms, Yellow Onions, Potatoes, Baby Spinach, and Broccoli on a bed of Organic Greens with Parmesan, Spices & Croutons ~ Requires extra cooking time
- Thai Salad (Seasonal)$12.50
Baby spinach, grilled tofu, marinated in our Thai sauce, baby corn, straw mushrooms, almonds, pepper jack, croutons, and scallions.
- Bantam Weight Salad$13.50
Mixed Greens, Freshly Grilled Chicken, Mushrooms, Tomato Slices, Baby Carrots, Yellow Onions, Honey Roasted Pecans, Pepper Jack & Croutons
- Caesar Salad$9.00
Romaine, Parmesan, our Homemade Caesar Dressing & Croutons ~ Add Grilled Chicken, Shrimp, Bacon or Tofu for $3
- Fuzzi Duck Salad$11.50
Vegan Chicken Strips baked and tossed in a Lemon Vinaigrette over Romaine Hearts with Jalapeño, Cucumber, and Red Onions
- The House Salad$8.50
Mixed Greens, Mushrooms, Baby Carrots, Tomato Slices, Pepper Jack, Honey Roasted Pecans & Croutons
- Roasted Pear Salad$10.50
A Roasted Pear halved and baked with Bleu Cheese on a bed of Mixed Greens with Toasted Almonds, Croutons, and our Homemade Pear Vinaigrette
- Spinach Salad$10.25
Baby Spinach, Basil, Freshly Grilled Shiitake & Portobellos, Sliced Almonds, Fontina & Croutons
- Tofu Salad$10.50
Baby Spinach, Basil, Freshly Grilled Tofu, Sundried Cherries, Grilled Pecans, Sliced Almonds, Fontina & Croutons
- Antipasto Salad$13.50
Mixed greens, mushrooms, baby carrots, tomato slices, red onions, fresh mozzarella, grilled shrimp, sopressata, croutons, roasted pecans, pepperoncini, and Kalamata olives.
Snacks
- Cheesy Bread$7.00
Our Carolina Crust™ topped with herb & olive oil sauce, pepper jack, and cheddar cheese, served with our red sauce
- Lilly's Wings$9.00+
A half dozen or baker's dozen basket of wings, flavored with our Atomic, Thai, Sriracha, Mild, Barbecue, or Hot Sauces served with choice of dressing and celery.
- Bread Sticks$6.00
Four hand-rolled breadsticks with our house spices and served with our red sauce
- Garlic Knots$6.00
Four hand-rolled knots tossed in roasted garlic, spices, and Pecorino Romano. Served with our red sauce
Calzones
Create Your Own Calzone
- Create Your Own Calzone$12.00
Our colossal calzone, with your choice of sauce. Mozzarella and Ricotta included. Add toppings for an additional upcharge.
- Create Your Own Gluten-Free Calzone$15.00
Gluten-Free crust calzone, with your choice of sauce. Mozzarella and Ricotta included. Add toppings for an additional upcharge.
Specialty Calzones
- Cheesy Calzone$15.00
Fresh Mozzarella, Parmesan, Sharp Cheddar, Ricotta, Red Sauce & Garlic
- Gluten Free Cheesy Calzone$18.00
Gluten-Free crust with Fresh Mozzarella, Parmesan, Sharp Cheddar, Ricotta, Red Sauce & Garlic
- The Meatball Calzone$15.00
Meatballs, Black Olives, Tomato Slices, Red Onions, Mozzarella, Ricotta, Feta & Red Sauce
- Gluten Free Meatball Calzone$18.00
Gluten-Free crust with Meatballs, Black Olives, Tomato Slices, Red Onions, Mozzarella, Ricotta, Feta & Red Sauce
- The Carnivore Calzone$15.00
Pepperoni, Sopressata, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Monterey Jack, Mozzarella, Ricotta & Red Sauce
- Gluten Free Carnivore Calzone$18.00
Gluten-Free crust with Pepperoni, Sopressata, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Monterey Jack, Mozzarella, Ricotta & Red Sauce
- The Tropical Calzone$15.00
Mango Salsa, Grilled Chicken, Pineapple, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Ricotta, Jalapeno & Fresh Cilantro
- Gluten Free Tropical Calzone$18.00
Gluten-Free crust with Mango Salsa, Grilled Chicken, Pineapple, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Ricotta, Jalapeno & Fresh Cilantro
Strombolis
Create Your Own Stromboli
Specialty Strombolis
- Veggie Stromboli$14.00
Roasted Tomato Slices, Roasted Yellow Onions, Roasted Red Peppers with Portobello Mushrooms, Parmesan & Provolone
- Gluten Free Veggie Stromboli$17.00
Gluten-Free crust with Roasted Tomato Slices, Roasted Yellow Onions, Roasted Red Peppers with Portobello Mushrooms, Parmesan & Provolone
- Chicken Alfredo Stromboli$15.00
Mushroom Alfredo, Grilled Chicken, Broccoli, Parmesan & Sharp Cheddar
- Gluten Free Chicken Alfredo Stromboli$18.00
Gluten-Free crust with Mushroom Alfredo, Grilled Chicken, Broccoli, Parmesan & Sharp Cheddar
- Chicken Pesto Stromboli$15.00
Creamy Pesto, Grilled Chicken, Sundried Tomatoes, Parmesan & Mozzarella
- Gluten Free Chicken Pesto Stromboli$18.00
Gluten-Free crust with Creamy Pesto, Grilled Chicken, Sundried Tomatoes, Parmesan & Mozzarella
- Pig-in-a-Poke Stromboli$15.00
A pork roll stuffed with prosciutto & cheddar cheese and cooked to perfection
- Gluten Free Pig-in-a-Poke Stromboli$18.00
Gluten-Free crust with a pork roll stuffed with prosciutto & cheddar cheese and cooked to perfection
- Philly Steak Stromboli$15.00
Green Peppers, Yellow Onions, Mushrooms & Roast Beef rolled in Provolone & Parmesan with mild spices
- Gluten Free Philly Steak Stromboli$18.00
Gluten-Free crust with Green Peppers, Yellow Onions, Mushrooms & Roast Beef rolled in Provolone & Parmesan with mild spices
Desserts
- Lilly's Sweet Pretzel$7.00
Lilly's dough as a pretzel with cinnamon and spices. Served with whipped cream.
- The Chocolate Toltec$6.00
Hershey's chocolate, ricotta cheese, and cinnamon rolled in Lilly's Carolina Crust, cinnamon basted and baked to perfection then topped with chocolate syrup and powdered sugar. Add raspberries for $1 more.