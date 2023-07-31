Beverages

Coffee

Americano

$3.00

Traditional espresso with water

Brewed Coffee

$2.00

Locally roasted Fortuna coffee

Cappuccino

$3.25

Traditional espresso with extra milk foam

Cold Brew

$2.25

Cold processed coffee, steeped in cold water for 21 hours. Homemade in house!

Cortado

$3.25

Traditional espresso shots with a small amount of steamed milk.

Espresso

$1.00

Traditionally prepared Sergio's Blend

Latte

$3.25

Traditional espresso with velvety steamed milk

Machiatto

$3.25

An espresso forward beverage, where your steamed milk is on bottom and espresso shots are on top

Mocha

$3.50

Traditional espresso with delicious chocolate, velvety milk, and whipped cream on top

White Chocolate Mocha

$3.50

Traditional espresso with delicious white chocolate, velvety milk, and whipped cream on top

Italian Macchiato

$1.25

Lil's Specialty Coffee

Berry Cheesecake Mocha

$4.50

White chocolate mocha w/ a hint of strawberry and hazelnut

Caramel Toffee Mocha

$4.50

Chocolate mocha w/ toffee nut, a hint of caramel and a light sprinkle of salt

Honey Bee Latte

$4.50

Honey latte w/ vanilla and cinnamon

Honey Lavender Latte

$4.50

Lavender latte w/ a hint of honey

Honey Nut Cheerio Latte

$4.50

Honey latte w/ hazelnut and cinnamon

Peach Cobbler Mocha

$4.50

White chocolate mocha w/ peach and hazelnut

White Rabbit Mocha

$4.50

White chocolate mocha w/ hazelnut

Seasonal Gourmet Beverages

Almond Joy Latte

$4.50

Iced Butterfly Magic Tea

$4.25

Orange Creamsicle Mocha

$4.50

Iced Rootbeer Float

$5.00

Not Coffee

Chai Tea Latte

$3.50

Black tea infused w/ cinnamon, clove, and other fall spices topped with steamed milk

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Chocolate w/ a hint of vanilla, topped w/ steamed milk and whipped cream

Hot Tea

$2.50

Assorted Numi hot teas

Iced Tea

$2.50

Black iced tea, sweetener is optional

Just Peachy Iced Tea

$4.00

Black iced tea with peach flavoring

London Fog

$3.50

Earl grey tea latte with vanilla and steamed milk

Matcha Latte

$3.50

Finely ground green-tea w/ a touch of sweetness, topped w/ steamed milk

Pick-Your-Berry Iced Lemonade

$4.00

Cold lemonade w/ your choice of fruity flavoring

Bottled Beverages

Aquafina

$2.00

500 ml bottle

Coca-Cola

$3.00

12 oz

Coke Zero

$3.00

12 oz

Diet Coke

$3.00

12 oz

Fiji

$4.00

500 ml

Orange Juice

$3.00

10 oz

Perrier

$4.00

169 oz

Sprite

$3.00

12 oz

Food

Bakery

Almond Croissant

$4.75Out of stock

Buttery, flaky, croissant filled with homemade marzipan and topped with chopped almonds

Bagel

$3.25

Fresh made daily by Camino Bakery

Banana Walnut Quickbread

$3.75Out of stock

Sweet banana bread with chopped walnuts

Biscotti

$3.50Out of stock

Vanilla almond biscotti

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.75Out of stock

Giant chocolate chips with a nice hint of salt

Croissant

$4.75Out of stock

Plain buttery croissant

Danish

$4.75Out of stock

Seasonal danishes provided by Camino Bakery

Lemon Ginger Cookie

$3.75Out of stock

Sugar cookie with subtle notes of lemon and ginger

Muffin

$4.25Out of stock

Seasonal muffins provided by Camino Bakery

Pain Au Chocolat

$4.75Out of stock

Buttery, flaky croissant filled with chocolate

Pumpkin Quickbread

$3.75Out of stock

Delicious fall-inspired treat

Scone

$4.50Out of stock

Seasonal scones provided by Camino Bakery

Butterscotch Blondie

$4.00Out of stock

Sugar Cookie

$3.75Out of stock

Vegan + Gluten Free!

Salads

Blueberry Feta Salad

$9.50

Blueberry feta salad on fancy greens, sliced almonds, topped with grilled chicken and blood orange vinaigrette

Garden Salad

$9.00

Green leaf lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, crotons, and buttermilk ranch, topped w/ grilled chicken

Red Grape Feta Salad

$9.50Out of stock

Red grape feta salad on fancy greens, sliced almonds, topped with grilled chicken and blood orange vinaigrette

Three Green Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine, spinach, and kale w/ parmesan cheese, crotons, Caesar dressing, topped w/ grilled chicken

Sandwiches

Breakfast Sandwich (Bacon)

$6.00Out of stock

Breakfast croissant w/ egg and cheese and your choice of sausage or bacon

Breakfast Sandwich (Sausage)

$6.00Out of stock

Chicken Club Wrap

$8.00

Gourmet chicken club wrap w/ chicken, bacon, ham, lettuce, tomato, and swiss cheese. Served with your choice of side.

Ham Sandwich

$8.00Out of stock

Roast Beef Sandwich

$8.00

Deli Sandwich w/ roast beef, provolone, lettuce, and tomato on whole wheat bread. Served with your choice of side.

Spicy Thai Wrap

$8.00

Vegetarian wrap w/ carrots, red onion, corn, zucchini, chilies, coconut cream cheese w/ lemon/ginger/soy. Served with your choice of side.

Turkey Croissant

$8.50Out of stock

Turkey croissant w/ arugula, cranberry mayo, and brie. Served with your choice of side.

Turkey and Gouda Sub

$9.00

Bourbon and thyme fresh turkey with smoked gouda served on a hoagie roll with lettuce and tomato.

Sides

Bag of Chips

$1.00

Your choice of Doritos, Cheetos, Lay's, or BBQ flavored chips.

Fruit Cup

$3.50Out of stock

Fresh cut fruit (cantaloupe, honey dew, pineapple, and grapes)

Pasta Salad

$4.00Out of stock

Pesto Pasta Salad (nut-free) w/ parmesan cheese

Merchandise

Merch

Bali Blue Moon (1 lb.)

$16.00

Locally roasted Fortuna Dark Roast w/ notes of dark chocolate, berry, and earthy flavors

Beanie

$20.00

Lil's Branded beanie

Black Travel Cup

$20.00

Lil's Branded travel-sipper cup

Black Water Bottle

$22.00

Lil's Branded light-weight water bottle

Key Chain Water Bottle

$13.00

Lil's Branded clip-on water bottle

Lil's Sticker

$1.00

Tanzania Peaberry (1 lb.)

$16.00

Locally roasted Fortuna Light Roast w/ notes of blackberry and walnut

Trucker Hat

$25.00

Lil's Branded adjustable trucker hat

White Tumbler w/ Straw

$29.00

Lil's branded 24oz tumbler, keeps hot and cold