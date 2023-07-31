Lil's Coffee Bar 410 W English Road
Beverages
Coffee
Americano
Traditional espresso with water
Brewed Coffee
Locally roasted Fortuna coffee
Cappuccino
Traditional espresso with extra milk foam
Cold Brew
Cold processed coffee, steeped in cold water for 21 hours. Homemade in house!
Cortado
Traditional espresso shots with a small amount of steamed milk.
Espresso
Traditionally prepared Sergio's Blend
Latte
Traditional espresso with velvety steamed milk
Machiatto
An espresso forward beverage, where your steamed milk is on bottom and espresso shots are on top
Mocha
Traditional espresso with delicious chocolate, velvety milk, and whipped cream on top
White Chocolate Mocha
Traditional espresso with delicious white chocolate, velvety milk, and whipped cream on top
Italian Macchiato
Lil's Specialty Coffee
Berry Cheesecake Mocha
White chocolate mocha w/ a hint of strawberry and hazelnut
Caramel Toffee Mocha
Chocolate mocha w/ toffee nut, a hint of caramel and a light sprinkle of salt
Honey Bee Latte
Honey latte w/ vanilla and cinnamon
Honey Lavender Latte
Lavender latte w/ a hint of honey
Honey Nut Cheerio Latte
Honey latte w/ hazelnut and cinnamon
Peach Cobbler Mocha
White chocolate mocha w/ peach and hazelnut
White Rabbit Mocha
White chocolate mocha w/ hazelnut
Seasonal Gourmet Beverages
Not Coffee
Chai Tea Latte
Black tea infused w/ cinnamon, clove, and other fall spices topped with steamed milk
Hot Chocolate
Chocolate w/ a hint of vanilla, topped w/ steamed milk and whipped cream
Hot Tea
Assorted Numi hot teas
Iced Tea
Black iced tea, sweetener is optional
Just Peachy Iced Tea
Black iced tea with peach flavoring
London Fog
Earl grey tea latte with vanilla and steamed milk
Matcha Latte
Finely ground green-tea w/ a touch of sweetness, topped w/ steamed milk
Pick-Your-Berry Iced Lemonade
Cold lemonade w/ your choice of fruity flavoring
Bottled Beverages
Food
Bakery
Almond Croissant
Buttery, flaky, croissant filled with homemade marzipan and topped with chopped almonds
Bagel
Fresh made daily by Camino Bakery
Banana Walnut Quickbread
Sweet banana bread with chopped walnuts
Biscotti
Vanilla almond biscotti
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Giant chocolate chips with a nice hint of salt
Croissant
Plain buttery croissant
Danish
Seasonal danishes provided by Camino Bakery
Lemon Ginger Cookie
Sugar cookie with subtle notes of lemon and ginger
Muffin
Seasonal muffins provided by Camino Bakery
Pain Au Chocolat
Buttery, flaky croissant filled with chocolate
Pumpkin Quickbread
Delicious fall-inspired treat
Scone
Seasonal scones provided by Camino Bakery
Butterscotch Blondie
Sugar Cookie
Vegan + Gluten Free!
Salads
Blueberry Feta Salad
Blueberry feta salad on fancy greens, sliced almonds, topped with grilled chicken and blood orange vinaigrette
Garden Salad
Green leaf lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, crotons, and buttermilk ranch, topped w/ grilled chicken
Red Grape Feta Salad
Red grape feta salad on fancy greens, sliced almonds, topped with grilled chicken and blood orange vinaigrette
Three Green Caesar Salad
Romaine, spinach, and kale w/ parmesan cheese, crotons, Caesar dressing, topped w/ grilled chicken
Sandwiches
Breakfast Sandwich (Bacon)
Breakfast croissant w/ egg and cheese and your choice of sausage or bacon
Breakfast Sandwich (Sausage)
Chicken Club Wrap
Gourmet chicken club wrap w/ chicken, bacon, ham, lettuce, tomato, and swiss cheese. Served with your choice of side.
Ham Sandwich
Roast Beef Sandwich
Deli Sandwich w/ roast beef, provolone, lettuce, and tomato on whole wheat bread. Served with your choice of side.
Spicy Thai Wrap
Vegetarian wrap w/ carrots, red onion, corn, zucchini, chilies, coconut cream cheese w/ lemon/ginger/soy. Served with your choice of side.
Turkey Croissant
Turkey croissant w/ arugula, cranberry mayo, and brie. Served with your choice of side.
Turkey and Gouda Sub
Bourbon and thyme fresh turkey with smoked gouda served on a hoagie roll with lettuce and tomato.
Sides
Merchandise
Merch
Bali Blue Moon (1 lb.)
Locally roasted Fortuna Dark Roast w/ notes of dark chocolate, berry, and earthy flavors
Beanie
Lil's Branded beanie
Black Travel Cup
Lil's Branded travel-sipper cup
Black Water Bottle
Lil's Branded light-weight water bottle
Key Chain Water Bottle
Lil's Branded clip-on water bottle
Lil's Sticker
Tanzania Peaberry (1 lb.)
Locally roasted Fortuna Light Roast w/ notes of blackberry and walnut
Trucker Hat
Lil's Branded adjustable trucker hat
White Tumbler w/ Straw
Lil's branded 24oz tumbler, keeps hot and cold