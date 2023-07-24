Lily's Soups and Scoops
Food
Soup
Tomato Soup
Lily’s Ladle Veggie Mineral Broth, tomatoes, onions, basil, half and half!
Daily Soup and Grilled Cheese Special
Cup of soup and whole classic grilled cheese. Gluten Free bread available- leave us a note in “special instructions”.
Miso Soup with Tofu and Enoki Mushrooms
Lily's Ladle chicken bone broth, water, toasted sesame oil, ginger, leeks, garlic, seaweed, soy sauce, rice vinegar, tofu, edamame, enoki mushrooms, cilantro!
Beefy Minestrone with Summer Vegetables
Lily's Ladle Beef Bone Broth, water, Italian sausage and chorizo, kidney beans, cannellini beans, carrots, celery, onions, spinach, leeks!
Grilled Cheese
Bottle of Water
Coffee
Drip Coffee
Fresh Brewed
Espresso
Americano
Mocha
pure cacao
Cappucino
Latte
Iced Coffee- Cold Brew
Affogato- 1 shot espresso
vanilla ice cream scoop and 1 espresso shot
Iced Espresso Tonic/Seltzer
shot of espresso over ice with tonic water and fresh orange slice
Ice Cream
Ice Cream
Black Raspberry and Chocolate Chip Yogurt
Lily’s favorite frozen yogurt!!
Strawberry Cheesecake
Smooth buttery cheesecake ice cream with ribbons of strawberry filling!
Salted Caramel Pretzel
Sweet and salty perfection with chocolate covered pretzel pieces and caramel ribbons!
Moonstone Beach Vanilla
A very indulgent vanilla, inspired by the summer full moon over the Atlantic!
Chocolate Chip
Your favorite, a classic!
Mint Chocolate Chip
Bright and minty ice cream with large chocolate chunks!
Birthday Cake
Birthday cake batter ice cream with chocolate frosting swirls!!
Yawgoo Valley Smores
A graham cracker cookie ice cream base, with ribbons of marshmallow and chocolate!
Brownies I love you
A super decadent dark chocolate ice cream with brownie pieces and chocolate chips!
Chocolate
Gorgeous milk chocolate perfection!
Summer Peach
Sweet and creamy with pieces of frozen summer peaches!
Autocrat Coffee Oreo
Coffee Oreo but make it Rhode Island! Autocrat coffee milk ice cream with Oreo cookie pieces!
Pup Cup!
Send A Soup Care Package!
Hangover Helper
Freezer
Ice Cream Half Gallon
Ice Cream Pint
Lily's Ladle Chicken Bone Broth
16oz of long simmered, nutrient dense, Chicken Bone Broth made from antibiotic and hormone free birds will be delivered frozen to your door. Simply place in the freezer for future use (it’s good for 12 months!) or defrost in the fridge for use within 10-12 days.
Lily's Ladle Beef Bone Broth
16oz of long simmered, nutrient dense, 100% Grass Fed Beef Bone Broth will be delivered frozen to your door. Simply place in the freezer for future use (it’s good for 12 months!) or defrost in the fridge for use within 7-10 days.
Lily's Ladle Veggie Mineral Broth
16oz of long simmered, nutrient dense, Veggie Mineral Broth made from organic produce. Simply place in the freezer for future use (it’s good for 12 months!) or defrost in the fridge and use within 10-12 days
Unbakeables Cookie Dough Treats
Unbakeables are an original handmade frozen dessert, best described as ready to eat cookie dough treats. They are all natural, egg-free and ready to eat directly from the freezer! Perfect for anyone who eats the cookie dough before it ever got to the oven!