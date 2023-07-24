Food

Soup

Tomato Soup

Tomato Soup

$9.00+

Lily’s Ladle Veggie Mineral Broth, tomatoes, onions, basil, half and half!

Daily Soup and Grilled Cheese Special

Daily Soup and Grilled Cheese Special

$15.50

Cup of soup and whole classic grilled cheese. Gluten Free bread available- leave us a note in “special instructions”.

Miso Soup with Tofu and Enoki Mushrooms

Miso Soup with Tofu and Enoki Mushrooms

$9.00+

Lily's Ladle chicken bone broth, water, toasted sesame oil, ginger, leeks, garlic, seaweed, soy sauce, rice vinegar, tofu, edamame, enoki mushrooms, cilantro!

Beefy Minestrone with Summer Vegetables

Beefy Minestrone with Summer Vegetables

$9.00+

Lily's Ladle Beef Bone Broth, water, Italian sausage and chorizo, kidney beans, cannellini beans, carrots, celery, onions, spinach, leeks!

Grilled Cheese

Our classic grilled cheese comes with our home made bread, gouda and sharp cheddar, toasted up golden for you. Gluten Free bread available- leave us a note in “special instructions”.
Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Our classic Grilled Cheese made with Gouda and Sharp Cheddar! Gluten Free Bread available- leave us a note in “special instructions”.

Nut Free Pesto Grilled Cheese

Nut Free Pesto Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Our classic grilled cheese with homemade nut free pesto!

Bottle of Water

Bottled Water

$3.00

Coffee

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.99+

Fresh Brewed

Espresso

Espresso

$2.99
Americano

Americano

$4.00+
Mocha

Mocha

$4.00+

pure cacao

Cappucino

Cappucino

$4.00+
Latte

Latte

$4.00+
Iced Coffee- Cold Brew

Iced Coffee- Cold Brew

$4.00+
Affogato- 1 shot espresso

Affogato- 1 shot espresso

$6.00

vanilla ice cream scoop and 1 espresso shot

Iced Espresso Tonic/Seltzer

Iced Espresso Tonic/Seltzer

$3.50

shot of espresso over ice with tonic water and fresh orange slice

Ice Cream

Ice Cream

Black Raspberry and Chocolate Chip Yogurt

Black Raspberry and Chocolate Chip Yogurt

$4.75

Lily’s favorite frozen yogurt!!

Strawberry Cheesecake

Strawberry Cheesecake

$4.75

Smooth buttery cheesecake ice cream with ribbons of strawberry filling!

Salted Caramel Pretzel

Salted Caramel Pretzel

$4.75

Sweet and salty perfection with chocolate covered pretzel pieces and caramel ribbons!

Moonstone Beach Vanilla

Moonstone Beach Vanilla

$4.75

A very indulgent vanilla, inspired by the summer full moon over the Atlantic!

Chocolate Chip

Chocolate Chip

$4.75

Your favorite, a classic!

Mint Chocolate Chip

Mint Chocolate Chip

$4.75

Bright and minty ice cream with large chocolate chunks!

Birthday Cake

Birthday Cake

$4.75

Birthday cake batter ice cream with chocolate frosting swirls!!

Yawgoo Valley Smores

Yawgoo Valley Smores

$4.75

A graham cracker cookie ice cream base, with ribbons of marshmallow and chocolate!

Brownies I love you

Brownies I love you

$4.75

A super decadent dark chocolate ice cream with brownie pieces and chocolate chips!

Chocolate

Chocolate

$4.75

Gorgeous milk chocolate perfection!

Summer Peach

Summer Peach

$4.75

Sweet and creamy with pieces of frozen summer peaches!

Autocrat Coffee Oreo

Autocrat Coffee Oreo

$4.75

Coffee Oreo but make it Rhode Island! Autocrat coffee milk ice cream with Oreo cookie pieces!

Pup Cup!

$1.00

Send A Soup Care Package!

Hangover Helper

Freezer

Ice Cream Half Gallon

Ice Cream Half Gallon

$12.00
Ice Cream Pint

Ice Cream Pint

$6.00
Lily's Ladle Chicken Bone Broth

Lily's Ladle Chicken Bone Broth

$9.00

16oz of long simmered, nutrient dense, Chicken Bone Broth made from antibiotic and hormone free birds will be delivered frozen to your door. Simply place in the freezer for future use (it’s good for 12 months!) or defrost in the fridge for use within 10-12 days.

Lily's Ladle Beef Bone Broth

Lily's Ladle Beef Bone Broth

$9.00

16oz of long simmered, nutrient dense, 100% Grass Fed Beef Bone Broth will be delivered frozen to your door. Simply place in the freezer for future use (it’s good for 12 months!) or defrost in the fridge for use within 7-10 days.

Lily's Ladle Veggie Mineral Broth

Lily's Ladle Veggie Mineral Broth

$9.00

16oz of long simmered, nutrient dense, Veggie Mineral Broth made from organic produce. Simply place in the freezer for future use (it’s good for 12 months!) or defrost in the fridge and use within 10-12 days

Unbakeables Cookie Dough Treats

Unbakeables Cookie Dough Treats

$6.50

Unbakeables are an original handmade frozen dessert, best described as ready to eat cookie dough treats. They are all natural, egg-free and ready to eat directly from the freezer! Perfect for anyone who eats the cookie dough before it ever got to the oven!

Frozen Soup- Half Gallon

$30.00Out of stock

Merch

Thermos Mug

Thermos Mug

$25.00

Gift Card

Send A Soup Care Package!

Hangover Helper