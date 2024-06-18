Limon 1968 Queen St E
Food
Salatim
- Cutlery
- Hummus
Choose your size$8.00
- Fried Eggplant
Choose your size$8.00
- Coleslaw
Choose your size$7.00
- Eggplant and Pepper
Choose your size$8.00
- Single pita$1.00
- Babaganoush
Choose your size$8.00
- Labne
Choose your size$8.00
- Spiced Carrots
Choose your size$7.00
- Beet Salad
Choose your size$7.00
- Gluten Free Wrap$3.00
- Tahini
Choose your size$8.00
Earth
Land
Sea
Sandwiches
- Falafel Pita
Amba, hummus, Israeli salad, tahini, zhug$10.00
- Chicken In A Pita
Chicken shish in a pita Hummus, tehina, amba, zhug, Israeli salad$15.00
- Lamb Kefta In A Pita
Tehina, amba, zhug, onion, sliced tomato$16.00
- Schnitzel Baguette
Amba aioli, coleslaw, tahini, tomato, zhug$16.00
- Burger
Boston lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, Dijon aioli$18.00
- Falafel In A Gluten Free Wrap
Amba, hummus, Israeli salad, tahini, zhug Falafel contains flour$13.00
- Chicken In A Gluten Free Wrap
Chicken shish in a pita Hummus, tehina, amba, zhug, Israeli salad$18.00
- Lamb Kefta In A Gluten Free Wrap
Tehina, amba, zhug, onion, sliced tomato$18.00
- Steak Sandwich
Caramelized onions, pickled tomato, secret sauce$18.00
A La Carte
Sides
- Package Pita$5.00
- Freekeh Majadra$11.00
- Basmati Rice$9.00
- Pita Chips
House made pita chips seasoned with salt & za'atar 340 grams$5.00
- Package Pita (frozen)$3.00
- Single Pita$1.00
- French Fries$9.00
- Hot Sauce$7.00
- House Pickles
Cabbage, carrot, celery$7.00
- Lemon Vinaigrette$7.00
- Gluten Free Wrap$3.00
- Home Fries$10.00
- Zhug$7.00
- Pickles
Sliced cucumber pickles$7.00
- Pomegranate Vinaigrette$7.00
Dessert
Pantry
- Halva With Cocoa Beans 1lb Container$8.00
- Vanilla Halva 1lb Container$7.00
- Bissli - Onion Flavoured Wheat Snack
70 gram bag Product of Israel$2.00
- Bamba- Peanut Butter Puffs With Hazelnut Filling
Gluten free 60 gram bag Product of Israel$3.00OUT OF STOCK
- Almond Milk - Pacific Foods Barista Series 1 Litre$5.00
- Halva With Pistachio 1lb Container$8.00
- Halva assorted box$8.00
- Bissli - BBQ Flavoured Wheat Snack
70 gram bag Product of Israel$2.00
- Bamba - Peanut Butter Puffs
Gluten free 100 gram bag Product of Israel$3.50
- Shawarma Spice
House blend$5.00
- Rosewood Hot Honey
360 grams$15.00