Appetizers
- Antipasto Board
Chef's selection of meats and cheeses$20.00
- House Meatballs
Marinara, a custom blend of ground beef & pork$14.00
- Crispy Calamari
Pepperoncini, Calabrian aioli$15.00
- Garlic Knots
Marinara and alfredo$9.00
- Tomato Bisque
Topped with basil$6.00
- Arancini
Fried risotto balls stuffed with buffalo mozzarella, marinara, pesto, alfredo$12.00
- Burrata
Crostini, tomatoes in evoo, artichoke & olive tapenade$14.00
- Ricotta Toast
Sweet cream ricotta, port wine roasted grapes, fresh basil$11.00
- Spinach & Artichoke Dip
With pizza toast$12.00
- Fried Cheese
Panko crusted Italian cheese, vodka sauce$12.00
- Shrimp Scampi Balls
Garlic herbed butter, ciabatta toast$14.00
- Side Marinara$1.00
- Side Alfredo$1.00
Pizzas
- The Pearfect Pear Pizza
Caramelized onions, pears, roasted garlic, mozzarella, prosciutto, arugula, balsamic$16.00
- Blended Mushroom Pizza
Garlic evoo base, goat cheese, spinach, red onions, porcini dust, balsamic$18.00
- Margherita
Burrata cheese, basil, marinara$15.00
- What's the Combo?
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, peppers, onion & mushrooms$18.00
- Sicilian Pizza
Fontina, sopresatta, Italian sausage, mozzarella, marinara$16.00
- Meatball Ricotta Pizza
Meatballs, oregano, mozzarella, Calabrian oil$18.00
- Saltimbocca Pizza
Marinated chicken, mozzarella, crispy prosciutto, sage, alfredo$18.00
- Three Little Pigs
Braised pork, pancetta, sausage, pickled red onions, hot honey, basil$18.00
- Pepperoni Pizza
Pepperoni, mozzarella, marinara$15.00
- Cheese Pizza$11.00
Salads
- Side Caesar$6.00
- Side Winter Greens$6.00
- Side Italian Chopped$8.00
- Soup of the Day$6.00
- Power Recovery Bowl
Farro, chickpeas, pickled red onion, seasonal squash, spinach, tomato, herb vinaigrette$16.00
- Full Sized Caesar
Romaine, white anchovy, creamy dressing, ciabatta crouton, Parmesan crisp$13.00
- Italian Chopped
Romaine, salami, capicola, tomato, fontina, pepperoncini, chickpeas, pickled red onion, basil, oregano vinaigrette$15.00
- Winter Greens
Sour cherries, candied walnuts, gorgonzola, creamy balsamic$13.00
- Side House Salad$6.00
Entrée
- Chicken Parmesan
Mozzarella, capellini, marinara$26.00
- Chicken Risotto
Chicken, sage, prosciutto, creamy mushroom risotto$28.00
- Creamy Tuscan Chicken$24.00
- Fettucine Alfredo$17.00
- Eggplant Napoleon
Fried eggplant, ricotta, capellini alla vodka$20.00
- Lasagna
Pork & beef blend, mozzarella, ricotta, marinara$24.00
- Lobster Ravioli
Cream sauce, black garlic, basil oil$32.00
- Prosecco Shrimp$25.00
- Spaghetti & Meatballs
House-made meatballs, marinara$20.00
- Roasted Vegetable Pasta
Corn pasta, summer squash, tomatoes, mushrooms, marinara sauce, basil, evoo$18.00
- Pappardelle Bolognese
Contains dairy. Ragu of beef, pork, tomato, carrot, onion$22.00
- Sacchetti
Spinach sacchetti, ricotta stuffed purses, basil, alfredo$22.00
- Salmon Picatta
Lemon caper, white wine sauce, capellini$26.00
- Short Ribs
Braised short ribs, garlic mashed potatoes, broccolini, red wine demi-sauce$32.00
- Stuffed Pasta
Ravioli stuffed with chorizo, vodka sauce, plum tomato, Calabrian oil drizzle, Parmesan$24.00
- Veal Marsala
Crispy veal cutlet, Marsala mushroom sauce, capellini$30.00
- Vegan Bean Stew
Gigante beans, roasted peppers, tomato, lemon, broccolini$22.00
Kids Menu
Ala Carte/Sides/Extras
Dessert
Dessert - Il Dolce
- Delizi Al Limone
Lemon curd, lemon mascarpone cream, ladyfingers$11.00
- Gluten-free Almond Lemon Cake
Mixed berry compote$8.00
- Zeppoles
Cinnamon sugar fried donuts with powdered sugar, raspberry and chocolate dipping sauces$10.00
- Tiramisu
Contains alcohol. Espresso, frangelico soaked lady fingers, mascarpone mousse, cocoa powder$10.00
- Italian Wedding Cake
Spiced cake with walnuts, buttercream frosting, coconut$8.00
- Limoncetta Cake
Lemon cake, whipped cream frosting, blueberries$8.00
- Chocolate Zabaglione
Classic Italian chocolate cake with mixed berry sauce$9.00
- Tartufo Bomba
Chocolate & vanilla gelato, almonds, cherry, chocolate shell$9.00
- Chocolate Cannolis$13.00
- Regular Cannolis$11.00
- lemon cookies$5.00
Catering Menu
- Catering Antipasto$90.00
- Catering Caesar$35.00
- Catering Chicken Parm$85.00
- Catering Tuscan Chicken$90.00
- Catering Eggplant$60.00
- Catering Fettucine Alfredo$50.00
- Catering Fettucine w/Chicken$80.00
- Catering Fettucine w/Salmon$100.00
- Catering Fettucine w/Shrimp$90.00
- Catering House Greens$45.00
- Catering Chopped Italian$45.00
- Catering Lasagna$80.00
- Catering Spaghetti & MB$80.00
- Catering Pappardelle Bolognese$70.00
- Catering Roasted Veggie Pasta$75.00
- Catering Tomato Bisque$50.00
- Catering Meatballs$75.00
- Full Chocolate Cake$70.00
- Full Limonchetta Cake$70.00
- Full Almond Cake$70.00
- Full Wedding Cake$70.00