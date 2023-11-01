Limoncello Ristorante 31115 Rancho Viejo Rd
ANTIPASTI
Sourdough Bread, Home-made Pesto Vinaigrette Dipping Sauce
Calamari Steak, Shishito Pepper, French Fries, Spicy Mayo
Heirloom Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Basil, Olives, Capers, EVOO, Balsamic Vinegar
Homemade Meatballs, Scamorza Cheese, Basil, Tomato Sauce, Pane
Meat Ragu’ Arancini, Panzarotti Di Patate Con Mozzarella (Potato Croquette), Marinara Sauce
Wild Shrimp, Heirloom Tomatoes, Celery, Shaved Red Onions, Basil, Mustard Red Wine Vinaigrette, Pane
Burrata Cheese, Heirloom Tomatoes, Prosciutto San Daniele, Castelvetrano Olives, Pane, Balsamic Reduction
Grilled "SPANISH" Octopus, Potatoes, Arugula, Heart of Celery, Shaved Red Onions, Lemon Vinaigrette
INSALATE
Heirlooms Tomatoes, Oregano, Basil, Shave Red Onions, Cucumber, Mustard Red Wine Vinaigrette
Baby wild Arugula, Heirloom Tomatoes, Couscous, Red Onions, Limoncello Mustard Vinaigrette
Baby Tuscan Kale & Romaine Lettuce, Parmigiano, Croutons, Rosso Bruno Tomatoes, Caesar Dressing
Calamari, Shishito Pepper, French Fries, Spicy Mayo
PASTE
Tube pasta, Chicken, Italian Bacon, Bechamel, Mushrooms, Marsala Thyme Sauce
Spaghetti Pasta, Clams, Shrimp, Grapes Tomatoes, White Wine Citrus Sauce
Paccheri Pasta, Shrimp, Grape Tomatoes, Bell Pepper, Creamy Lobster Brandy Sauce
Fettuccine Pasta, Creamy Parmigiano Cheese Sauce, Fresh Black Pepper
Large Ribbon Pasta, Sausage, Porcini & Cremini Mushroom, Red Wine Tomato Sauce
Tagliolini Pasta, Grape Tomatoes, Limoncello Sauce, Shrimp, Arugula, Parmigiano Cheese
Bolognese Sauce, Shaved Parmigiano, Ribbon Pasta
Spaghetti Chitarra Pasta, Tomatoes Sauce & Fresh Basil
PASTE RIPIENE
Italian Bacon, Porcini & Cremini Mushroom, Parmigiano Truffle Butter
Creamy Lobster Brandy Sauce, Shrimp, Scallops, Grape Tomatoes
Bolognese Sauce, Wild Mushrooms, Fried Basil, Shaved Parmigiano
Butternut Squash, Walnuts, Tomato & Brown Butter Sage Sauce
Bolognese Sauce, Bechamel, Marinara Sauce, Parmigiano, Basil, Mozzarella
GNOCCHI - RISOTTI
Beef Tenderloin, Porcini & Cremini Mushroom, Parmigiano Truffle Butter, Fried Rosemary
Shrimp, Zucchini, Burrata, Pesto, Arugula
Italian Sausage, Porcini & Cremini Mushroom, Creamy Parmigiano Black Truffle Sauce
Parmigiano, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Tomato Sauce
Pesto, Burrata, Heirloom Tomatoes, Parmigiano
SECONDI
Sliced New York Prime Cut, Roasted Potatoes, Asparagus, Rosemary Sauce
Mediterranean Sea Bass, Seasonal Vegetable, Roasted Potatoes, Lemon Parsley Cappers Sauce
Grilled Salmon, Fresh Herbs, Limoncello Infused Heirloom Tomato Sauce, Mix Legumi, Warmed Spinach & Kale, Roasted Potatoes
Wild Shrimp, Lobster Capper Sauce with Brandy and Paprika, Spaghetti Aglio Olio
Scallops, Shrimp, Calamari, Mix Legumi, Warmed Spinach & Kale, Rosso Bruno Tomatoes, Lemon Parsley Sauce, Pane
Baked Breaded Chicken, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Basil, Spaghetti Aglio Olio
Chicken Scaloppine, Limoncello Capper Sauce, Fresh Basil, Roasted Potatoes & Seasonal Vegetable
CONTORNI
DOLCI
Sorbetto Served with Strawberries & Mint
Italian Gelato Serve With Whipped Cream & Chocolate Sauce
Acai Sorbet, Mix Berries, Mascarpone, Toasted Almond
Ladyfinger Soak In Espresso al Cioccolato, Mascarpone Cheese, Sprinkled with Cocoa