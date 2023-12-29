Limoncello Ristorante 2000 PGA Blvd Ste 3110
Appetizers
- Clams Posillipo$18.00
Clams, Garlic, White Wine, Tomato
- Prosciutto & Melon$19.00
Ripe Melon, Prosciutto Di Parma
- Eggplant Rollatini$17.00
Eggplant, Ricotta, Basil, Mozzarella, Tomato
- Baked Clams$19.00
Whole Clams, Breadcrumb, Parmigiano, Garlic, Oregano
- Meatballs$21.00
Meatballs, Chef's Style
- Artichoke$22.00
Whole Fresh Artichoke, Parmigiano Reggiano, Kalamata Olive, Breadcrumb, Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- Mozzarella Caprese$19.00
Fresh Mozzarella di Bufala, Vine Ripened Tomato, Basil, Balsamic Glaze
- Prosciutto Only
Prosciutto di Parma, Thinly Sliced to Order
- Prosciutto & Cheese
Thinly Sliced Prosciutto di Parma & Chunks of Grana Padano
- Order of Cheese$15.00
Chunks of Grana Padano
- 1/2 Order of Cheese$7.00
Chunks of Grana Padano
- Burrata e Prosciutto$28.00
Fresh Burrata, Arugula, Roasted Pepper, Prosciuto di Parma, Balsamic Glaze
- Antipasto Della Casa
Grilled Seasonal Vegetables, Prosciutto di Parma, Granna Padano, Extra Virgin Olive Oil ~ Also Available in Portions for 2, 3, 4, 5, or 6 ~
Salad
- Cesar Salad$16.00
Hearts of Romaine, Creamy Caesar Dressing, Parmigiano Reggiano, Garlic Crouton
- Arugula Salad$16.00
Fresh Arugula, Shaved Grana Padano, Heirloom Cherry Tomato, Lemon Vinaigrette
- Beet Salad$18.00
Fresh Beets, Baby Greens, Goat Cheese, Walnuts, Heirloom Cherry Tomato, Balsamic Vinaigrette
- Limoncello Salad$16.00
Baby Greens, Walnuts, Gorgonzola, Heirloom Cherry Tomato, Lemon Vinaigrette
- Pear Salad$18.00
Mixed Greens, Goat Cheese, Caramelized Pears, Sweet and Sour Pancetta Dressing
Pasta
- Gamberi Fradiavolo$37.00
Linguine, Jumbo Shrimp, Spicy Tomato Sauce
- 1/2 Gamberi Fra Diavolo$27.00
Linguine, Jumbo Shrimp, Spicy Tomato Sauce
- Gnocchi al Pesto$30.00
Potato Gnocchi, Fresh Basil, Pine Nuts, Parmigiano Reggiano, Garlic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Ricotta, Touch of Cream
- 1/2 Gnocchi$20.00
Potato Gnocchi, Fresh Basil, Pine Nuts, Parmigiano Reggiano, Garlic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Ricotta, Touch of Cream
- Linguine Vongole$32.00
Linguine with Clams, White or Red
- 1/2 Linguine Vongole$20.00
Linguine with Clams, White or Red
- Orecchiette con Rapini e Salsiccia$32.00
Little Ear Pasta, Sautee Broccoli Rabe, Homemade Sausage
- 1/2 Orechiette$19.00
Little Ear Pasta, Sautee Broccoli Rabe, Homemade Sausage
- Pasta Garlic and Oil$24.00
Choice of pasta in garlic and oil.
- 1/2 Pasta Garlic & Oil$14.00
Choice of pasta in garlic and oil.
- Pasta Special$34.00
House made Tagliatelle in a vodka sauce with prosciutto , cherry tomato, and shallots.
- 1/2 Pasta Special$24.00
House made Tagliatelle in a vodka sauce with prosciutto , cherry tomato, and shallots.
- Rigatoni alla Norma$28.00
Rigatoni, Eggplant, Tomato, Mozzarella, Garlic
- 1/2 Rigatoni Norma$18.00
Rigatoni, Eggplant, Tomato, Mozzarella, Garlic
- Tagliatelle Bolognese$32.00
Homemade Egg Noodle, Traditional Meat Ragu
- 1/2 Tagliatelle Bolognese$22.00
Homemade Egg Noodle, Traditional Meat Ragu
- Lasagna Bolognese$32.00
Homade Spinach Pasta, Meat Ragu, Parmigiano Reggiano, Bechamel
Sides
Main Course
- Scallopine di Vitello$42.00
Prepared as You Like It, Piccata, Marsala, Pizzaiola, Francese
- Veal Parmigiana$39.00
Breaded Veal Cutlet, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella
- Pork Chop$40.00
12 Ounce Double Cut Pork Chop, Sweet Bell Pepper, Hot Cherry Pepper, Onion, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Garlic
- Chicken Grigliato$36.00
Boneless Breast of Chicken Pounded Thin and Grilled, Arugula Salad, Cherry Tomato
- Chicken Parmesan$36.00
Breaded Chicken Cutlet, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella
- Chicken Milanese$36.00
Breaded Chicken Cutlet, Arugula, Cherry Tomato, Lemon Vinaigrette
- Chicken Capriccio$36.00
Chicken Breasts, Prosciutto di Parma, Fontina Cheese, Butter and Lemon Sauce
- Chicken$36.00
Prepared as You Like It, Piccata, Marsala, Pizzaiola, Francese
- Shrimp Francese$37.00
Jumbo Shrimp, Egg, Flour, Lemon, Butter, White Wine
- Filet of Sole Francese$35.00
Filet of Sole, Egg, Flour, Lemon, Butter, White Wine
- Snapper Marechiaro$38.00
Filet of Snapper, Clams, Shrimp, Calamari, Tomato Sauce
- Salmone Grigliato$40.00
Grilled Scottish Salmon, Oyster Mushroom, Sweet Bell Pepper, Cherry Tomato, Garlic, White Wine
- Chicken Sorrentino$36.00
Boneless Chicken Breast, Eggplant, Prosciutto, Fontina, Tomato Sauce
- Dover Sole$68.00
Dover Sole Meunière Style with Capers.
- Duck$42.00
Crispy Roasted Half of Duck with Orange Sauce and Fresh Fruit. Served with Wild Rice and Vegetables.
Dessert
- Tiramisu$14.00
Lady Fingers, Mascarpone, Espresso
- Napoleon$14.00Out of stock
Puff Pastry, Fresh Strawberry, Whipped Cream, Pastry Cream
- Tartufo$14.00
Combination of Vanilla and Chocolate Ice Cream
- Lemon Sorbetto$14.00
Dairy Free and Gluten Free
- Mario's Semi Freddo$14.00
Vanilla Ice Cream, Raspberry Sorbet and Meringue, Gluten Free
- Limoncello Cheese Cake$14.00
Cream Cheese with Limoncello Infused Cream
- Chocolate Velvet$14.00
Rich Dark Chocolate and Liqueur Ganache Cake
- Warm Chocolate Lava Cake$14.00
Peanut Butter Chocolate Center
- Ice Cream$14.00
Vanilla Ice Cream
- Fresh Fruit & Cream$14.00
Specials
- Duck$42.00
Crispy Roasted Half of Duck with Orange Sauce and Fresh Fruit. Served with Wild Rice and Vegetables.
- Grilled Veal Chop$64.00
Center Cut Veal Chop
- Osso Bucco$69.00
Veal Shank Osso Bucco, Blended Root Vegetable Sauce, served over Saffron Rice
- Rack of Lamb$59.00
Colorado Rack of Lamb, Dijon Herb Breadcrumb Crust, Demi-Glace
- Veal Chop Milanese$52.00
Veal Chop Pounded Thin and Breaded, served with an Arugula Salad
- Veal Chop Parm$52.00
Breaded Veal Chop, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella.
- Veal Chop Special$64.00
Center cut Veal Chop, shiitake mushrooms, rosemary, garlic, truffle oil
- Lobster Special$62.00Out of stock
To Go Add Ons
- $ 1/2 Loaf Bread$14.00
- $ Full Loaf Bread$22.00
- $ Butter$2.00
- $ Olive Oil$3.00
- $ Side Grated Cheese$3.00
- $ Side Shaved Parm$3.00
- $ Pint Bolognese Sauce$15.00
- $ Side Bolognese Sauce$5.00
- $ Side Fra Diavolo Sauce$4.00
- $ Side Francese Sauce$4.00
- $ Side Marsala Sauce$4.00
- $ Side Orange Sauce$4.00
- $ Side Pesto Sauce$5.00
- $ Side Pizzaiola Sauce$4.00
- $ Pint Tomato Sauce$15.00
- $ Side Tomato Sauce$3.00
- $ Side Alfredo Sauce$6.00
- $ Pint Balsamic Dressing$12.00
- $ Extra Balsamic Dressing$3.00
- $ Extra Balsamic Glaze$6.00
- $ Pint Cesar Dressing$15.00
- $ Extra Cesar Dressing$3.00
- $ Pint Lemon Dressing$12.00
- $ Extra Lemon Dressing$3.00