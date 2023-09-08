Coffee & Lattes

Cappuccino

$4.50

espresso with milk of choice and sweetener of choice. customize with extra add ons.

Latte

$4.50

organic espresso with milk of choice and sweetener of choice. customize with extra add ons.

Drip Coffee

Cold Brew

$2.00

Housemade organic Cold Brew. Add oat or almond milk and your choice of sweetener. 16 oz served over ice

Espresso Shot

$2.00

organic espresso shot (2.0 oz)

Blue Lavender Latte

$4.50

Balanced, calming & smooth, this dreamy blue latte will help soothe restlessness and act as a natural anxiety reliever. Blue spirulina, lavender, coconut powder & coconut sugar. Mixed with milk of choice & served over ice.

SuperLattes

our superlattes are designed to leave you clear headed and energized. Blended with supercreamer, and upgraded with adaptogens, reishi, lion's mane and probiotics to help manage stress and anxiety, aid in digestion and boost immunity. Served hot with steamed milk or iced.
Chai

$5.00

stable energy & focus from black tea & lion's mane. stress support from reishi & ashwagandha. probiotics to aid in digestion. MAKE IT DIRTY WITH A SHOT OF ESPRESSO

Matcha

$5.00

stable energy & focus from matcha, naturally occurring L-theanine and lion's mane. stress support from reishi & ashwagandha. antioxidants from catechins in matcha. probiotics to aid in digestion.

Mocha

$5.00

stable energy without jitters or crash. mood boost from cacao. stress support from reishi & ashwagandha. neuroprotection from lion's mane.

Iced Super Teas

Dragonberry Hibiscus

$3.00

functional hibiscus iced tea sweetened with dragonfruit & raspberry to keep you cool, calm & quenched. gut health & digestion support from probiotics & slippery elm. energy, stress relief & vitality from cordyceps. skin hydration from tremella.

Passionfruit Guava Green

$3.00

Gently energize with this cold brewed green tea, infused with tropical guava and tart passionfruit. gut health & digestion support from probiotics and slippery elm. energy, stress relief & vitality from cordyceps. skin hydration from tremella.

Botanical Teas (hot)

rishi organic loose leaf teas. Choose one or mix and match for your own custom creation.
Butterfly Pea Flower

$2.00

These flowers have a high content of anthocyanins, pigments that are widely consumed for their flavonoid benefits.

Chamomile Blend

$2.00

a calming ensemble of chamomile with hints of refreshing citrus & mint. organic chamomile, organic lemongrass, organic lemon verbena, organic spearmint.

Lavender Mint

$2.00

soothing mint, sage & lavender make for perfect harmony. organic peppermint, organic sage, organic licorice, organic lavender.

Peppermint

$2.00

calms the body and soothes the digestive system. organic peppermint.

Cold Press Juice

Create Your Own

$7.95

create your own custom cold press juices! choose one of our countertop juices or use your own custom recipe. minimum 3 bottle order. 5-7 day shelf life. please allow 24-48 hours to prepare.

Golden Mylk

$8.50Out of stock

cashew, maple, cinnamon, vanilla, turmeric, black pepper, ginger, cardamom & pink sea salt

Runners Red

$7.95

apple, carrot, beet, lemon & ginger

Orange You Glad

$7.95

carrot, orange, apple, lemon & turmeric

Queen of Greens

$7.95

apple, cucumber, celery, kale, lemon, parsley & ginger

Pink Dragon

$6.95

lemon, maple, pitaya & filtered water

Blue Lagoon

$6.95

lime, pineapple, blue spirulina, maple syrup & filtered water cold pressed

Lemon Kick

$6.95

lemon, maple, cayenne & filtered water

Chia Coco H2O

$6.95

chia seeds & coconut water

Mylk

$8.50

cashew, maple, cinnamon, vanilla & pink sea salt

Choco Mylk

$8.50

cashew, maple, cinnamon, vanilla, cacao & pink sea salt

Cold Press Juice Cleanse

Active Reset

$45.00

1 - orange 2 - coco chia H2O 3 - Mylk 4 - green 5 - red 6 - Choco mylk 7 - botanical tea of your choice to aid in relaxation This cleanse is for our more active individuals. It is designed to flood your body with essential vitamins and nutrients that aid in physical performance and enhanced recovery while also revitalizing your mind and body.

Beginners Detox

$30.00

1 - green 2 - orange 3 - red 4 - lemon kick or pink dragon This is a great cleanse for anyone new to cleansing that is looking to reset and kickstart a healthy lifestyle. Juice will replace breakfast, morning snack, lunch and afternoon snack. Finish the day with a healthy dinner.

Custom Reset

$45.00

create your own custom cleanse to reset your way! pick up to 6 juices per day and one botanical tea.

Reset

$45.00

1 - orange 2 - coco chia H2O 3 - green 4 - lemon kick 5 - red 6 - mylk or choco mylk 7 - evening botanical tea of your choice to aid in relaxation A cleanse designed to nourish the body, boost the immune system & aid in digestion and detoxification. Great for anyone looking to heal, repair, detox and rejuvenate the mind and body.

Grab and Go

Chocolate Chia Mousse

$4.00

a healthy dessert made with natural sweetener that satisfies any chocolate craving. almond milk, chia seeds, cacao, maple & vanilla topped with granola & cacao nibs.

Energy Balls

$5.00

peanut butter, oats, chia seeds, hemp seeds, honey & pink sea salt. Pack of 2.

Overnight Oats

$6.50

cold blend of almond milk, oats, maple, chia seeds, peanut butter & vanilla topped with granola, banana, coconut chips & pumpkin seeds.

Oatmeal

Oatmeal

$6.50Out of stock

hot oats & chia topped with granola, coconut chips, pumpkin seeds, banana & drizzle of choice.

Overnight Oats

$6.50

Oats, chia seeds, maple syrup & almond milk topped with granola, coconut chips, pumpkin seeds, banana & drizzle of choice. served cold.

Juices

Big Red Beets

$7.50

beet, carrot, apple, orange, ginger & lemon

CYO

$7.50
Gracious Greens

$7.50

kale, pear, cucumber, celery, lemon & lime

Immune to It

$7.50

carrot, apple, orange, ginger, lemon & turmeric

Kale Yeah

$7.50

kale, apple, celery, pineapple, ginger & lemon

Phytonutrients

$7.50

kale, spinach, celery, cucumber, ginger & lemon

Pina Picante

$7.50

pineapple, apple, cucumber, jalapeño & mint

Popeye Punch

$7.50

spinach, apple, cucumber, ginger & lemon

Radiance

$7.50

pineapple, cucumber, apple & mint

Recovery

$7.50

kale, beet, cucumber, orange & lemon

Sunrise

$7.50

carrot, pineapple, lime, lemon & cayenne

Tummy Tamer

$7.50

spinach, pineapple, apple, lemon & mint

Smoothies

Bahama Babe

$7.50

banana, pineapple, orange, coconut water, coconut oil & honey topped with coconut chips

Blue Majik

$7.50

banana, pineapple, coconut, honey, blue spirulina

Choco Lover

$7.50

banana, avocado, almond butter, cacao, flax seeds, maple & almond milk

CYO

$7.50

Build your own custom smoothie. Get as creative as you want!

Brain Boost

$7.50

banana, blueberry, spinach, date paste, flax seeds & almond milk

Good Morning

$7.50

pineapple, strawberry, mango, carrot, orange, lemon & ginger

Green Machine

$7.50

banana, avocado, spinach, kale, almond butter, honey & almond milk

Mango Dream

$7.50

banana, mango, orange, turmeric, cinnamon, honey & almond milk

Metabolizer

$7.50

pineapple, kale, apple, chia, lemon, ginger & cayenne

PB&B

$7.50

banana, peanut butter, flax seeds, honey, maca & almond milk

Pretty in Pink

$7.50

Mango, strawberry, apple, coconut, lemon & pitaya

Post Workout

$7.50

banana, strawberry, almond butter, maple, chia & almond milk

Superfruit

$7.50

apple, banana, strawberry, blueberry, coconut, açaí & honey

Smoothie Bowls

Acai

$9.50

blended base: almond milk, banana, strawberry, blueberry, açaí & honey toppings: granola, banana, strawberries (seasonal), hemp seeds, goji berries & choice of almond butter, peanut butter or honey topping.

Barbee

$9.50

blended base: coconut water, banana, strawberry, pitaya, coconut oil & honey toppings: granola, banana, strawberries (seasonal), chia seeds, coconut chips & choice of almond butter, peanut butter or honey topping.

Majikal

$9.50

blended base: almond milk, banana, pineapple, blue spirulina, coconut oil & honey toppings: granola, banana, hemp seeds, coconut chips & choice of almond butter, peanut butter or honey topping.

Chocoberry

$9.50

blended base: almond milk, banana, strawberry, cacao, almond butter, maple & flax seeds toppings: granola, banana, strawberries (seasonal), cacao nibs & choice of almond butter, peanut butter or honey topping.

Peanut Butter

$9.50

blended base: almond milk, banana, peanut butter, maca, chia & honey toppings: granola, banana, cacao nibs & choice of almond butter, peanut butter or honey topping.

Tropical Paradise

$9.50

blended base: coconut water, banana, pineapple, mango, honey & turmeric toppings: chia pudding, granola, banana, coconut chips, goji berries & choice of almond butter, peanut butter or honey topping.

Toast

ALMOND BUTTER

$6.00

almond butter, banana, cinnamon, hemp seed, honey & sea salt

Avo & Egg

$6.50

avocado, egg, microgreens, lemon, olive oil, red pepper flakes, everything seasoning

Banana Nut

$6.00

dairy free cream cheese, banana, walnuts, hemp seeds & honey

Cheesecake

$6.00

dairy free cream cheese, granola, coconut chips & honey

Classic

$6.50

avocado, microgreens, lemon, olive oil, red pepper flakes, everything seasoning

Egg Salad

$6.50

"egg salad" made with avocado, egg, red pepper flakes, garlic, black pepper & pink sea salt topped with feta

Greek

$6.50

housemade hummus, cucumber, feta, dill, red pepper flakes, lemon & sea salt

Hummus & Avo

$6.50

housemade hummus, avocado, pumpkin seeds, lemon, red pepper flakes, black sesame seeds & pink sea salt

Pestolicious

$6.50

avocado, microgreens, pesto, feta, lemon, everything seasoning

Spiced Waffles

$6.00

housemade waffles topped with nut butter drizzle, coconut chips, banana, strawberries (seasonal) and maple syrup

Strawberries & Cream

$6.00

dairy free cream cheese, strawberries, walnuts & honey

Teddy Bear

$6.00

peanut or almond butter, banana, blueberry, honey

Salads

Garden Greens

$9.50

spring mix, quinoa, feta, egg, cucumber, avocado, pumpkin seeds, hemp seed & everything bagel seasoning

Happy Hummus

$9.50

spring mix, quinoa, feta, cucumber, red bell pepper, hummus, dates, avocado, walnuts & hemp seeds

Pretty Pear

$9.50

spring mix, quinoa, feta, chicken, pear, avocado, walnuts & cranberries

Thai Crunch

$9.50

spring mix, chicken, red cabbage, carrots, quinoa, red bell pepper, feta, cucumber, avocado, pumpkin seeds, sesame seed & housemade thai peanut dressing

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken

$9.00

avocado, quinoa, chicken, buffalo sauce, spinach & feta

California Love

$9.00

avocado, chicken, provolone, spinach, tomato, cucumber, garlic, red pepper flakes & sea salt

Egg & Cheese

$9.00

avocado, egg, spinach, tomato, provolone, black pepper, pink sea salt & olive oil

Sweet & Salty

$9.00

choice of nut butter, diced apple, honey, hemp seeds, cinnamon & pink sea salt

Peanut Chicken

$9.00

avocado, quinoa, red cabbage, carrot, chicken, feta, cucumber, red bell pepper, spinach, sesame seeds & housemade thai peanut dressing

Veggies Only

$9.00

avocado, hummus, quinoa, spinach, cucumber, red bell pepper, carrot, pink sea salt, red pepper flakes, garlic & housemade balsamic dressing

Kids Smoothies

Orange Crush

$5.00

almond milk, orange, banana & pineapple

Pinkylicious

$5.00

almond milk, banana, strawberry & honey

SuperHero

$5.00

almond milk, banana, blueberry & chia seeds

Extra Sides

Avocado Ranch Dressing

$1.00

Balsamic Dressing

$1.00

Thai Peanut Dressing

$1.00

Gluten Free Bread

$1.50

Sourdough Bread

$1.50