Salads
house salad
$3.50
chef salad
$6.99
Grilled chicken salad
$10.99
Mains
hamburger
$5.99
cheeseburger
$6.99
shrimp po boy
$11.99
ham and cheese poboy
$8.99
turkey burger
$7.99
Shrimp basket
$11.99
chicken strips & fries
$9.99
Catfish
$10.99
Sides
Fries
$4.50
Cole slaw
$4.50
Potato Salad
$4.50
Chips
$3.00
Grits
$4.50
