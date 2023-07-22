Linda’s Bean Pie Cafe unit 87/88 Broadway Market Units 87&88
Full Menu
Sandwiches
The Broadway Market Supreme
Turkey ham, brown sugar turkey bacon, Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion with roasted garlic mayo
Johnson St. Fried Beef Bologna
Beef bologna with grilled onions and peppers, spice mustard on a grilled roll
Paderewski Drive BLT
The Fillmore Ave
Spicy roasted chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, red onion, provolone, roasted red peppers, and Linda's special mayo
The Broadway
Beef salami, turkey pepperoni, turkey ham, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, roasted red pepper, and Italian dressing
Panini
Wraps
12" Gibson Veggie
Roasted peppers, boiled eggs, avocado, onion, and choice of dressing
12" Sweet Street
Green salad, avocado, crumbled blue cheese, turkey bacon, chicken breast, tomato, boiled egg, and avocado ranch dressing
12" The Sobieski
Grilled chicken, feta cheese, kalamata olives, green peppers, red onion, lettuce, and Greek dressing
12" The Bailey
Lettuce, tomato, tuna salad, and red onion
12" The Sherman
Oven-roasted turkey, avocado, Cheddar cheese, lettuce, and avocado ranch dressing
12" The Mill St
Grilled spicy chicken, romaine lettuce, croutons, shredded Parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing
Salads
Strawberry Spinach Salad
Spinach, strawberries, glazed walnuts, and goat cheese
Apple Blue Moody
Apples, crumbled blue cheese, walnuts, cranberries, and balsamic vinaigrette dressing
Chicken Soulaki Salad
Grilled chicken, lettuce mix, tomato, feta cheese, kalamata olives, red onions, and Greek dressing
Tuna Salad
Tuna, relish, onions, mayo, boiled egg
Anti-Pasta
Tri-colored rotini, turkey ham, turkey breast, chicken breast, turkey pepperoni, cheese, red onion, olives, and Italian dressing