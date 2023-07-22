Full Menu

Sandwiches

The Broadway Market Supreme

$9.49

Turkey ham, brown sugar turkey bacon, Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion with roasted garlic mayo

Johnson St. Fried Beef Bologna

$7.99

Beef bologna with grilled onions and peppers, spice mustard on a grilled roll

Paderewski Drive BLT

$7.99

The Fillmore Ave

$8.99

Spicy roasted chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, red onion, provolone, roasted red peppers, and Linda's special mayo

The Broadway

$8.99

Beef salami, turkey pepperoni, turkey ham, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, roasted red pepper, and Italian dressing

Panini

Loepere Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Peppadew Cheddar, Muenster, tomato, Swiss cheese, and turkey bacon

The Market Turkey Panini

$9.49

Oven-roasted turkey, turkey bacon, tomato, blue cheese, and avocado mayo

Clark Street Chicken Panini

$8.49

Wraps

12" Gibson Veggie

$8.99

Roasted peppers, boiled eggs, avocado, onion, and choice of dressing

12" Sweet Street

$7.99

Green salad, avocado, crumbled blue cheese, turkey bacon, chicken breast, tomato, boiled egg, and avocado ranch dressing

12" The Sobieski

$8.99

Grilled chicken, feta cheese, kalamata olives, green peppers, red onion, lettuce, and Greek dressing

12" The Bailey

$8.49

Lettuce, tomato, tuna salad, and red onion

12" The Sherman

$8.49

Oven-roasted turkey, avocado, Cheddar cheese, lettuce, and avocado ranch dressing

12" The Mill St

$8.49

Grilled spicy chicken, romaine lettuce, croutons, shredded Parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing

Soup

Bean Soup and Broccoli

Lentil Cheese

Chilli

Chicken Soup

Gumbo

Bean Soup

Soup of the Day

Salads

Strawberry Spinach Salad

$7.49

Spinach, strawberries, glazed walnuts, and goat cheese

Apple Blue Moody

$7.49

Apples, crumbled blue cheese, walnuts, cranberries, and balsamic vinaigrette dressing

Chicken Soulaki Salad

$9.99

Grilled chicken, lettuce mix, tomato, feta cheese, kalamata olives, red onions, and Greek dressing

Tuna Salad

$7.49

Tuna, relish, onions, mayo, boiled egg

Anti-Pasta

$9.99

Tri-colored rotini, turkey ham, turkey breast, chicken breast, turkey pepperoni, cheese, red onion, olives, and Italian dressing

Subs

Tuna Sub

$7.49

Chicken Salad Sub

$7.49

Egg Salad Sub

$7.49

Assorted Sub

$8.49

Turkey Ham Sub

$8.49

Assorted Turkey Sub

$8.49

Desserts to Beat the Heat

Navy Bean Ice Cream

Fruit Cups

$4.99

Strawberry Fruit Parfait

$4.99

Bean Fruit Smoothies

$4.99

Flavor varies

Ice Cream Cones

$2.99

Baked Goods

Cakes

Pies

Cookies

Banana Bread with Nuts

Banana Bread Without Nuts

Banana Pudding

Peach Cobbler

Trays

Fruit Trays

Veggie Trays

Breakfast Sandwich

Egg, Turkey, Cheese Sandwich

$6.50

Lunch Menu

Lunch Special

$7.99

6-inch wrap, soup, and chips. Add water or a can of soda for $1.00