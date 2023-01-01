Linden Bakery
Food
Breakfast
Egg Sandwich
Lightly scrambled eggs, cheddar, parmesan aioli on house brioche bun
Egg and Cheese On a Bagel
Scrambled eggs and cheddar on regular or seeded bagel
Bacon Egg and Cheese on a Bagel
Scrambled eggs, cheddar, bacon on regular or seeded bagel
Bagel with Cream Cheese
Bagel of your choice with cream cheese schmear
Mediterranean Egg Sammie
Fried eggs, feta, kale arugula mix, garlic aioli on ciabatta
Toasts
Classic French Toast
Brioche toast in overnight cinnamon batter w berries and maple syrup
Nutella French Toast
Market fruit and berries with our house made Nutella chocolate sauce
Strawberry Cream Stuffed French Toast
Stuffed with whipped cream cheese, strawberries and strawberry sauce
Avocado Toast
Market greens with acv dressing, pickled red onions, feta, and toasted pepitas on sourdough
Sandwiches
Grown Up Grilled Cheese
Griddled sourdough with gouda, mozzarella and fontina cheese
Buffalo Chicken Melt
pepper jack and muenster, tomato, pickled red onions, grilled chicken and ranch on sourdough
Tuna Melt
House made tuna salad, pickles, fontina cheese on sourdough
BLT-A
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo and avocado on ciabatta
Lox on Everything
Dill cream cheese, cucumbers, smoked salmon, tomato, pickled red onion, capers on everything seeded bagel
Roast Turkey Club
Non-gmo roasted turkey, provolone, lettuce, tomato, red onion and chipotle aioli on wonder sourdough
Tuna on Ciabatta
House made tuna salad, market greens, pickled red onions on ciabatta
Spinach Pesto Caprese
Spinach pesto, marinated tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, arugula, and balsamic glaze on ciabatta baguette
Chicken Avocado
Pesto aioli, smashed avocado, grilled chicken, provolone and muenster cheese, pickled red onions on wonder sourdough
Steak Sandwich
Sirloin steak, provolone, caramelized onions, horseradish aioli on ciabatta