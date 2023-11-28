Linden Coffee 2916 Old Philadelphia Pike
Winter Menu
Winter Specialty Lattes
Winter Lotus Refreshers
Winter Cold Brew
Coffee Based Drinks
Classics
- Coffee$2.80+
We offer a variety of signature offerings, roasted locally by our great friends at Nostalgica Coffee!
- Decaf Coffee$2.80+
We offer a variety of signature offerings, roasted locally by our great friends at Nostalgica Coffee!
- Cafe Americano$2.85+
Espresso shots mixed with water with your choice of cream, sugar or flavor
- Latte$3.55+
Espresso topped with your choice of milk, resulting in a rich, frothy cup
- Cafe Mocha$4.65+
Made with Maplehofe Dairy's creamy chocolate milk
- Hot Chocolate$2.75+
Made with Maplehofe Dairy's creamy chocolate milk
- Cappuccino$3.15
Our traditional 8 oz cappuccino, a single shot of espresso with your choice of steamed milk
- Espresso Shot$2.50
Nostolgica Coffee's double espresso shot
Cold Brew
- Traditional Cold Brew$3.75+
Nostalgica Coffee cold brew offers a rich taste with fruity and floral notes
- Turtle Cold Brew$4.75+
Nostalgica Coffee cold brew enhanced with rich chocolate and sweet caramel topped with cold foam
- Vanilla Bean Cold Brew$4.75+
Nostalgica Coffee cold brew elevated with vanilla bean syrup and sweet cream
Specialty Lattes
- Linden Latte$4.65+
Our signature latte. Sweetened and creamy milk, shaken with espresso, topped with cold foam and cinnamon. Iced only
- Caramel Crunch Latte$4.65+
Rich organic caramel and vanilla melt together with espresso and your choice of milk, topped with a brown sugar sprinkle
- Sweet Lavender Latte$4.65+
A sweet mix of lavender, white chocolate and bold espresso with your choice of milk
- Toffee Nut Latte$4.65+
Toffee and hazelnut are a light and sweet addition to espresso and your choice of milk
- Cinnamon Dolce Latte$4.65+
Creamy organic vanilla blends with brown sugar, espresso and your choice of milk, topped with cinnamon
- Coco Nut Latte$4.65+
A fun mix of coconut, macadamia nut and white chocolate over espresso and your choice of milk
- Beekeeper Latte$4.65+
A perfect blend of local honey, espresso, and your choice of milk, topped with cinnamon
Lotus Refreshers
- Black Cherry Limeade$4.85+
Purple lotus, black cherry, lime, and a splash of lemonade
- Chocolate Covered Strawberries$4.85+
Purple lotus, strawberry, and chocolate drizzle
- Georgia Peach$4.85+
Pink lotus, peach, vanilla, and a splash of cream
- Gold Coast$4.85+
Gold lotus, pineapple, coconut and a splash of coconut milk
- I'm Blue$4.85+
Blue lotus, blueberry, lavender, and a splash of lemonade
- Lavender and Cream$4.85+
Purple lotus, lavender, vanilla and a splash of cream
- Love Story$4.85+
Pink lotus, ruby red grapefruit, and pomegranate
- Orange Creamsicle$4.85+
Gold lotus, blood orange, orange, and a splash of cream
- Purple Haze$4.85+
Purple lotus, blackberry and pomegranate
- Purple Rain$4.85+
Blue lotus, guava, and desert pear
- Strawberry Lemonade$4.85+
Pink lotus, strawberry and a splash of lemonade
- Summer Lovin$4.85+
Pink lotus, kiwi and strawberry
- Surfin' USA$4.85+
Blue lotus, mango and pineapple
- Twilight$4.85+
Pink lotus, blackberry, toasted marshmallow, and a splash of cream
Tea Based Drinks
Hot Teas
Tea Lattes
- Matcha Tea Latte$4.75+
This frothy favorite is made with superior grade matcha from Pureblend Teas, vanilla and your milk of choice
- Chai Tea Latte$4.55+
Combine the creaminess of milk with rich chai spices, add flavor or make it dirty with a shot of bold espresso
- London Fog Latte$4.55+
Pureblend Tea's earl grey with your choice of milk, add vanilla to enhance the rich flavors
Linden Kids
- Kids Spritzer$2.15
Refreshing mix of club soda and flavor of your choice
- Kids Steamer$2.15
Rich blend of steamed milk and your choice of flavor
- Kids Smoothie$3.00
Wildberry, Strawberry and Mango
- Kids Hot Chocolate$3.00
- Chocolate Milk$2.00
Locally sourced in Lancaster County from Maplehofe Dairy
- Orange Juice$3.00
Sourced locally from Kreider Farms
- Lemonade$2.00
Locally sourced in Lancaster County
- Apple Juice$3.00
Bottled locally at Humankind
Cold Drinks
Smoothies
Iced Teas
Waters
Baked Goods
Muffins
Whoopie Pies
Streusel
Merchandise
- Linden Coffee Shortsleeve T Shirt$18.00
- Linden Coffee Longsleeve T Shirt$22.00
- Linden Coffee Crewneck$45.00
- Today is a Good Day Crewneck$70.00
- Linden Coffee Winter T-Shirt$20.00
- Linden Coffee Winter Crewneck$40.00
- Linden Coffee Dad Hat$22.00
- Linden Coffee Trucker Hat$22.00
- Linden Coffee Diner Mug$16.00
- Linden Coffee Travel Mug$28.00
- Linden Blend Coffee Beans$12.00
Nostalgica's Linden Blend 8oz whole beans
- Linden Kids T-Shirt$15.00