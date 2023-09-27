Lino's Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant Lino's Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant
Italian Menu
Appetizers
Garlic Bread
Cheese Garlic Bread
1/2 Loaf of Garlic Bread
6 Pieces Garlic Knots
12 Pieces Garlic Knots
Jalapeño Poppers
6 pieces
Fried Mushrooms
Onion Rings
Combo Appetizer Plate
Mozzarella sticks, zucchini, mushrooms, onion rings, and jalapeño poppers
Fried Mozzarella
6 pieces
Fried Zucchini
Calamari
6 Pieces Zeppoli
Fried dough
12 Pieces Zeppoli
Fried dough
French Fries
Breaded Fried Shrimp
Soup + Salad
Bowl Minestrone
Bowl
Crispy Chicken Salad
Lettuce, tomato, cheese, onion, and black olive
Small Green Salad
With tomatoes and croutons
Large Green Salad
With tomatoes and croutons
Family Green Salad
Antipasto for I
With olives, onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, mozzarella, and salami
Antipasto for 2
With house dressing
Family Antipasto
Serves 4-6
Chefs Salad
Green peppers, tomatoes, onions, ham, turkey, and mozzarella
Greek Salad
Olives, onions, green pepper, tomatoes, and feta
Caesar Salad
Chicken Caesar Salad
Blackened Chicken Caesar Salad
With Cajun spices
Honey Sesame Chicken Salad
Tuna Salad
With tomato, onions, and green peppers
Pasta Dinners
Spaghetti
Baked Spaghetti
Spaghetti with Meatballs
Spaghetti with Sausage
Spaghetti Ala Olio
Tortellini
Homemade Lasagna
Manicotti
Mostaccioli
Baked Mostaccioli
Mostaccioli Ala Lino
Baked Mostaccioli Ciciliano
Ravioli
Meat or cheese filled
Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine Carbonara
Eggplant Parmigiano
Stuffed Shells
Penne Ala Vodka
Penne Broccoli Ricotta
Chicken Specialties
Chicken Alfredo
Chicken Marsala
Grilled chicken, marsala wine, garlic, and mushrooms
Homemade Chicken Breast Parmigiana
Mushroom Chicken Alfredo
Chicken Scalloppine
Homemade marinara, grilled chicken, onion, green peppers, and mushrooms
Chicken Lemon
In lemon and butter sauce
Chicken Picatte
Ribs
Seafood
Linguini
With red or clam sauce
Linguini & Shrimp
With garlic and butter wine sauce
Linguini with Cajun Shrimp
Shrimp Alfredo
Shrimp sauteed in butter with Alfredo sauce
Shrimp Scampi
Shrimp and fettuccine noodles in a light garlic cream sauce
Breaded Fried Shrimp with Fries
Ultimate Seafood Linguini
Baby clams, mussels, scallops, calamari, and jumbo shrimp, smothered in a light clam or marinara sauce with garlic and wine
Linguini Imperial
Shrimp, baby clams, white wine, clam juice, heavy cream, and Parmigiana cheese
Linguini & Scallops
Cajun spices, scallops, mushrooms, onions, and tomatoes
Chicken Wings & Fingers
Sides
Desserts
9" Cold Subs
9" Hot Subs
Crispy Hot Chicken Sub
Meatball + Marinara Sub
Meatball, Marinara + Mozzarella Sub
Sausage + Marinara Sub
Sausage, Marinara + Mozzarella Sub
Pastrami Sub
With mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles
Pastrami with Cheese Sub
Philly Cheese Steak
With mushrooms, green peppers, and onions
Italian Beef Sub
With green peppers, meat sauce and mozzarella
Eggplant Parmigiano Sub
With homemade marinara, Parmesan, and mozzarella
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
With homemade marinara, mozzarella
Tuna Melt
Drinks
Gourmet Pizza Menu
SM 12" Pizza
12" BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese and onions
12" Chicken Ranch
Ranch sauce, grilled chicken, ham, and onions
12" Greek Pizza
Olive oil, fresh garlic, tomatoes, feta cheese, ricotta cheese, and mozzarella cheese
12" Hawaiian
Ham, pineapple
12" Italian Pizza
A delicious mixture of imported ham, cooked salami, topped with green peppers, onions, tomatoes, and extra cheese
12" Lino's Special
Topped with mushrooms, pepperoni, onions, sausage, peppers, tomatoes, and extra cheese
12" Margarita
Tomatoes, fresh basil, and garlic
12" Meat Lover
Meatball, sausage, pepperoni, salami and ham
12" Pizza Delight
A combination of chicken, smoked ham, onions, and green peppers
12" Plain Cheese Pizza
12" Spicy Buffalo
Chicken breast dipped in spicy buffalo sauce, onions, mozzarella and ricotta cheese
12" Spinach
Spinach, tomatoes, garlic, mozzarella, and ricotta
12" Vegetarian Supreme
A garden fresh arrangement of mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, and extra cheese
12" Half and Half
MD 14" Pizza
14" BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese and onions
14" Chicken Ranch
Ranch sauce, grilled chicken, ham, and onions
14" Greek Pizza
Olive oil, fresh garlic, tomatoes, feta cheese, ricotta cheese, and mozzarella cheese
14" Hawaiian
Ham, pineapple
14" Italian Pizza
A delicious mixture of imported ham, cooked salami, topped with green peppers, onions, tomatoes, and extra cheese
14" Lino's Special
Topped with mushrooms, pepperoni, onions, sausage, peppers, tomatoes, and extra cheese
14" Margarita
Tomatoes, fresh basil, and garlic
14" Meat Lover
Meatball, sausage, pepperoni, salami and ham
14" Pizza Delight
A combination of chicken, smoked ham, onions, and green peppers
14" Plain Cheese Pizza
14" Spicy Buffalo
Chicken breast dipped in spicy buffalo sauce, onions, mozzarella and ricotta cheese
14" Spinach
Spinach, tomatoes, garlic, mozzarella, and ricotta
14" Vegetarian Supreme
A garden fresh arrangement of mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, and extra cheese
14" Half and Half
LG 16" Pizza
16" BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese and onions
16" Chicken Ranch
Ranch sauce, grilled chicken, ham, and onions
16" Greek Pizza
Olive oil, fresh garlic, tomatoes, feta cheese, ricotta cheese, and mozzarella cheese
16" Hawaiian
Ham, pineapple
16" Italian Pizza
A delicious mixture of imported ham, cooked salami, topped with green peppers, onions, tomatoes, and extra cheese
16" Lino's Special
Topped with mushrooms, pepperoni, onions, sausage, peppers, tomatoes, and extra cheese
16" Margarita
Tomatoes, fresh basil, and garlic
16" Meat Lover
Meatball, sausage, pepperoni, salami and ham
16" Pizza Delight
A combination of chicken, smoked ham, onions, and green peppers
16" Plain Cheese Pizza
16" Spicy Buffalo
Chicken breast dipped in spicy buffalo sauce, onions, mozzarella and ricotta cheese
16" Spinach
Spinach, tomatoes, garlic, mozzarella, and ricotta
16" Vegetarian Supreme
A garden fresh arrangement of mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, and extra cheese
16" Half and Half
XL 18" Pizza
18" BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese and onions
18" Chicken Ranch
Ranch sauce, grilled chicken, ham, and onions
18" Greek Pizza
Olive oil, fresh garlic, tomatoes, feta cheese, ricotta cheese, and mozzarella cheese
18" Hawaiian
Ham, pineapple
18" Italian Pizza
A delicious mixture of imported ham, cooked salami, topped with green peppers, onions, tomatoes, and extra cheese
18" Lino's Special
Topped with mushrooms, pepperoni, onions, sausage, peppers, tomatoes, and extra cheese
18" Margarita
Tomatoes, fresh basil, and garlic
18" Meat Lover
Meatball, sausage, pepperoni, salami and ham
18" Pizza Delight
A combination of chicken, smoked ham, onions, and green peppers
18" Plain Cheese Pizza
18" Spicy Buffalo
Chicken breast dipped in spicy buffalo sauce, onions, mozzarella and ricotta cheese
18" Spinach
Spinach, tomatoes, garlic, mozzarella, and ricotta
18" Vegetarian Supreme
A garden fresh arrangement of mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, and extra cheese
18" Half and Half
XXL 24" Pizza
24" BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese and onions
24" Chicken Ranch
Ranch sauce, grilled chicken, ham, and onions
24" Greek Pizza
Olive oil, fresh garlic, tomatoes, feta cheese, ricotta cheese, and mozzarella cheese
24" Hawaiian
Ham, pineapple
24" Italian Pizza
A delicious mixture of imported ham, cooked salami, topped with green peppers, onions, tomatoes, and extra cheese
24" Lino's Special
Topped with mushrooms, pepperoni, onions, sausage, peppers, tomatoes, and extra cheese
24" Margarita
Tomatoes, fresh basil, and garlic
24" Meat Lover
Meatball, sausage, pepperoni, salami and ham
24" Pizza Delight
A combination of chicken, smoked ham, onions, and green peppers
24" Plain Cheese Pizza
24" Spicy Buffalo
Chicken breast dipped in spicy buffalo sauce, onions, mozzarella and ricotta cheese
24" Spinach
Spinach, tomatoes, garlic, mozzarella, and ricotta
24" Vegetarian Supreme
A garden fresh arrangement of mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, and extra cheese
24" Half and Half
Calzones & Strombolis
Cheese Calzone
3 types of cheese and sauce
Pepperoni Calzone
Ham Calzone
Italian Calzone
Green peppers, onions, imported ham, salami, cheese, and sauce
Vegetarian Calzone
Stuffed with mushrooms, onions, black olives, fresh tomatoes, green peppers, cheese, and sauce
Meatball Calzone
Onions, green peppers, cheese, and sauce
Sausage Calzone
Onions, green peppers, cheese, and sauce
Lino's Calzone
Stuffed with pepperoni, mushrooms, ham, onions, peppers, cheese, and sauce
Stromboli with Mozzarella
Served with a side of sauce
Lunch Specials
2 Slice Special
Cheese pizza includes 1 can of soda
#1 Lunch Special
Chef, anitpasto or greek salad and a soda.
#2 Lunch Special
Lasagna, spaghetti or fettuccini alfredo + garlic bread + soda
#3 Lunch Special
Chicken caesar or blackened chicken caesar salad + soda
#4 Lunch Special
Manicotti, ravioli, tortellini or mostaccioli with garlic bread and a soda.
#5 Lunch Special
8 Wings or 4 fingers with fries and a soda.
#6 Lunch Special
Double cheeseburger with french fries and a soda
#7 Lunch Special
Any cold sandwich with salad or fries + free soda
#8 Lunch Special
Hot sub sandwich with fries and a soda
Family Specials
#1 Family Special
20 chicken wings, large cheese pizza with 1 topping, and 2 sodas
#2 Family Special
15 chicken fingers, large cheese pizza with 1 topping, and 2 sodas
#3 Family Special
2 large pizzas with 1 topping each, 12 wings, or 6 fingers
#4 Family Special
With 2 toppings each & 2 sodas
#5 Family Special
Buy 1 large pizza with 1 topping and a quart of spaghetti
#6 Family Special
Large cheese pizza, salad for 4 people, spaghetti for 4 people
#7 Family Special
1 large cheese pizza with 1 topping, lasagna, salad, garlic bread & 2 sodas
#8 Family Special
2 large pizzas with 2 toppings each and a bucket of wings (30) or a bucket of fingers (18)
#9 Family Special
Large pizza with 1 topping, 12 wings, or 6 fingers
#10 Family Special
Bucket of spaghetti, large cheese pizza with 2 toppings, garlic bread and 2 sodas
#11 Family Special
Each with two toppings, family spaghetti, & ½ loaf of garlic bread
#12 Family Special
With salad, garlic bread & 2 sodas