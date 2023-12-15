Lionhead 618 Broadway E
STARTERS
NOODLES & RICE
- DAN DAN MIAN$16.00
wheat noodles, hot sesame numbing sauce, ground seasoned pork, yu choi, sesame seed, green onion
- BACON FRIED RICE$17.00
maitake mushroom, lotus root, egg, house-made chinese bacon
- RICE CAKE AND CHINESE BACON$19.00Out of stock
rice cakes, house-made chinese bacon, baby bok choi, dark soy
- STEAMED HAIGA RICE$3.00
blend of sprouted brown and white rice
- Spicy Vegetarian Noodles$18.00
- Spicy Noodles with Chicken$23.00
- Steak & Chrysanthemum Fried Rice$26.00
- Ghost Pepper Noodles$20.00
POULTRY MEAT & FISH
- GUNG BAO CHICKEN$19.00
sichuan peppercorn, chili, peanuts, scallion
- LA ZI JI$19.00
sichuan style fried chicken, ginger, garlic, scallion, sichuan peppercorn, in a bed of red chilies
- MA PO DOUFU$21.00
tofu, pork, douban juang, chili oil, and sichuan pepper
- 5 SPICED BRAISED DUCK$29.00
1/2 duck, served in the bone in chili oil, black vinegar sauce and sichuan salt
- BONELESS CRISP DUCK$34.00
1/2 duck, with maitake, red pepper, and sweet, hot and sour sauce (Yu Xiang)
- ROCKFISH WITH SOUR MUSTARD GREENS$21.00
alaskan rockfish, pickled mustard greens, and cabbage in sichuan chili oil
- CHILI CUMIN BEEF$27.00
painted hills sirloin with spring onions, douban jiang, cumin and chilies
- Chicken Dry Pot$17.00
VEGETABLES & TOFU
- TODAY'S GREENS (CHILI & GARLIC)$13.00
seasonal greens with chilis and garlic
- TODAY'S GREENS (WALNUT & BACON)$14.00
seasonal with house-made chinese bacon and walnuts
- SALT AND SICHUAN PEPPER TOFU$18.00
fried tofu with chilies, ginger, garlic, scallion, chili-oil black bean vinegar dip
- CAULIFLOWER DRY POT$17.00
cauliflower, potato, choy sum, celery, leek, fennel, cumin
- YU XIANG EGGPLANT FRIES$16.00
hand-cut eggplant fries with sauce of garlic, ginger, pickled chili, and black vinegar
- MUSHROOM MAPO DOUFU$19.00
a rich stew-like dish of tofu, shiitake mushroom, douban jiang, chili oil and sichuan pepper
- DOFU RU$17.00
pea vines, maitake mushrooms, smoked fermented tofu sauce
- HEN OF THE WOOD$22.00
a maitake mushroom fried in an egg wash, dressed with sweet & spicy yu-xiang sauce
- WOK BLISTERED OKRA$14.00
sliced okra stir fried with ginger, garlic, red sichuan peppercorn
- Honey Maitake Green Beans$15.00
OFF MENU
Gluten Free Menu
GF MENU
- GF LA ZI JI$19.00
sichuan style fried chicken, ginger, garlic, scallion, sichuan peppercorn, in a bed of red chilies
- GF GUNG BAO CHICKEN$19.00
sichuan peppercorn, chili, peanuts, scallion
- GF Chicken Dry Pot$21.00
Chicken, potato, choy sum, celery, leek,
- GF HEN OF THE WOOD$22.00
a maitake mushroom fried in an egg wash, dressed with sweet & spicy yu-xiang sauce
- GF SALT AND SICHUAN PEPPER TOFU$18.00
fried tofu with chilies, ginger, garlic, scallion, chili-oil black bean vinegar dip
- GF TODAY'S GREENS (CHILI & GARLIC)$13.00
seasonal greens with chilis and garlic
- GF CAULIFLOWER DRY POT$17.00
cauliflower, potato, choy sum, celery, leek, fennel, cumin
- GF YU XIANG EGGPLANT FRIES$16.00
hand-cut eggplant fries with sauce of garlic, ginger, pickled chili, and black vinegar
- GF WOK BLISTERED OKRA$14.00
sliced okra stir fried with ginger, garlic, red sichuan peppercorn