Lions Den Coffee Shop - Southington
Drinks
Specialty/Seasonal Drinks
An Americano with honey, steamed cream, topped with cinnamon powder.
Our single origin from Ethiopia features a heavy body with a sweet berry profile.
The perfect blend of tonic water, mixed with a double shot of espresso over ice, and topped with a lime; for a thirst quencing pick-me-up.
Café Cubano is a type of espresso that originated in Cuba. Specifically, it refers to an espresso shot which is sweetened.
Café Cubano is the sweetened traditional Cubano drink, toped with steamed milk.
Latte's
The sweetness of our famous caramel blended with the richness of a chocolate cookie.
Espresso Drink's
A shot of espresso served over hot water to diluted the espresso making it more comparable to American Coffee.
Our most traditional take on Italian coffee. A cappuccino is a shot of espresso finshed off with steamed milk and sevrved in a 6oz cup.
Originally from Australia and New Zealand. The Flat White is similar to the cappuccino but with a stringer coffee flavor and less foam.
Espresso poured over ice.
Our infamous espresso pulled by hand from a Flair espresso machine. Giving you a smoother, thicker, and richer flavor profile.
Macchiato meaning "spotted" in Italian is a tradition beverage made with a shot of espresso and spotted with a small amount of milk. Served in an espresso cup.
A very traditional Neapolitan espresso drink. Made with a dusting of coco powder and a sweet concoction of cream and sugar.
Con Panna meaning "with cream" in Italian is a smooth shot of espresso served with fresh whipped cream.
Cortado is an Australian twist on the traditional Cappuccino typically served in a 4.5oz Gibraltar glass to give you a stronger coffee taste.
Coffee's
Our medium light roast is a perect blend of rich flavorful coffee with notes of Raspberry, Caramel, and Milk Chocolate. blended with beans from Guatemala, Ethiopia, and Sumatra to give you a smooth low acidic coffee
Our medium roast Iced Coffee is a smooth blend with subtle notes of chocolate, caramel, and raspberry.
Our Dark Roast is the darkest of dark roasts. Giving you the most flavorful blend of low-key acidity with a heavy, syrup body in a concentrated and complex flavor with note of dark, smoky, and tobacco.
If you like dark roast, you'll love our dark smoky profile chilled over ice.
Made with our private label coffee to give you a thick body and notes of milk chocolate.
Tea's
Matcha sourced from Kirishima Mountain, Japan
Perfectly blended organic matcha from Kirishima Mountain, Japan, with freshly squeezed lemons served over ice.
Earl Gray Tea, with French Vanilla, and steamed milk. Given its name based on the air pollution in the 19th century in London, England.
Frozen Drinks
Kids Drinks
Bottled Beverages
"Sanpellegrino Aranciata Rossa is made from oranges and blood oranges from Italy that get their unique color and taste from the conditions of the land in which they are grown. Lightly carbonated for that refreshing full-mouth sensation, it starts off on a sweet note and ends with the invigorating taste of juicy oranges."
Food
Bagels w/ Spreads
Breakfast Bagel Sandwich
Panini
Boar's Head Piccolo Prosicutto, fig, arugula, and gorgonzola cheese to create the perfect sweet and savory blend of ingredients.
A concoction of grilled white meat chicken breast, basil pesto, and topped with Boar's Head Mozzarella cheese *Nut Allergy Warning*
Freshly slices Boar's Head Ovengold Turkey, with roasted red peppers, mozzarella cheese, topped with garlic aioli, and toasted perfectly between seasoned panini bread.
Our vegetarian panino with fresh mozzarella, garden fresh tomatoes, fresh basil, drizzled with a balsamic glaze, and toasted perfectly between seasoned panini bread.
Yogurt
Oatmeal
Pastries
Muffins
Danishes and Twists
Italian
Cakes and Gluten Free Items
Fudge brownie base, layer with velvety smooth peanut butter mousse and rich chocolate cakes. Topped with mini brownie pieces, reeses peanut butter chips, and drizzled in fudge.