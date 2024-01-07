2x points now for loyalty members
Liquid Noise Brewing Company
Food
Apps
- Noisy Nachos$12.00
Tortilla chips topped with cheese, chorizo, fresh jalapeños, topped with pico de gallo, and chili lime cream
- Pretzel Nugs$7.00
Served with house spicy mustard, beer cheese, and cinnamon cream cheese dip
- Cheese Curds$7.00
Served with house marinara
- Onion Rings$7.00
Served with Boom Boom Sauce
- Noisy Fries and Tots
Our Fresh Cut Fries or Crispy Tots served with your choice of topping.
- Egg Rolls$8.00
Southwest chicken or cheesesteak with dipping sauces
- Giant Meatball$8.50
House Marinara and Fresh Parmesan
- 6 Pieces Wings - Bone In$8.00
- 12 Pieces Wings - Bone In$15.00
- 6 Pieces Wings - Boneless$8.00
- 12 Pieces Wings - Boneless$15.00
Baskets
- Fish and Chips$16.00
Served with Fresh Cut Fries or Tots, Choice of Tartar, Cocktail, or BBQ Sauce
- Clam Strips$10.00
Served with Fresh Cut Fries or Tots, Choice of Tartar, Cocktail, or BBQ Sauce
- Fried Shrimp$13.00
Served with Fresh Cut Fries or Tots, Choice of Tartar, Cocktail, or BBQ Sauce
- Chicken Fingers$13.00
Served with Fresh Cut Fries or Tots, Choice of Tartar, Cocktail, or BBQ Sauce
Sandwiches
- Hot Honey Fried Chicken$13.00
LN hot honey, vinegar slaw, and brioche bun
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.50
Spinach, Tomato, Bacon, Avocado, Garlic Aioli on a Brioche Bun
- Gyro$13.00
Gyro Meat, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Tzatziki Sauce on Pita
- Brewhouse Cheesesteak$13.00
Grilled onions, beer-wiz, and Amoroso roll
- Sausage Sub$12.00
Sweet Italian Sausages, Onions, Peppers, Red Sauce, Fresh Grated Parmesan
- Hot Dog - Classic$10.00
1/2lb. All Beef Hot Dog, Ketchup, mustard, and onions
- Hot Dog - BLT$12.00
1/2lb. All Beef Hot Dog, Thick sliced bacon strips, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo
- Hot Dog - Cowboy Dog$12.00
1/2lb. All Beef Hot Dog, Beer battered onion rings and BBQ sauce
- Hot Dog - Greek$12.00
1/2lb. All Beef Hot Dog on Warm pita, tzatziki sauce, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, and crumbled feta
- Turkey Jalapeno Panini$14.00
Turkey Breast, Tomato, Onion, Jalapenos, Avocado, Provolone on Italian Bread
- Ham and Cheese Panini$13.50
Ham, Cheddar Cheese, Apples, Mustard, Cider Vinaigrette Dressing on Italian
- Club Sandwich$13.00
Choice of turkey, ham, or Smashburger with Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, mayo on Toasted Italian
- Fried Fish Sandwich$12.50
Beer Battered Haddock, Pickles, Onions, Tartar Sauce
- Burger - LN Classic$14.00
Our very own custom blend of beef smashed and crispy grilled. Choice of single or double patty. American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo. Add bacon
- Burger - Ghost Smash$14.00
Our very own custom blend of beef smashed and crispy grilled. Choice of single or double patty. Ghost pepper sauce, crispy onions, cheddar, lettuce, and tomato
- Burger - B&B Smash$14.00
Our very own custom blend of beef smashed and crispy grilled. Choice of single or double patty. Blackened, blue cheese crumbles, lettuce, and tomato
- Burger - Ale Smash$14.00
Our very own custom blend of beef smashed and crispy grilled. Choice of single or double patty. Red ale bacon jam, fresh jalapeños, thick cut bacon, and cheddar
- Burger - Fungi Smash$14.00
Our very own custom blend of beef smashed and crispy grilled. Choice of single or double patty. Portobello cap, grilled onions, and provolone
Salads
- Greek$10.00
Chopped romaine, tomato, onion, cucumbers, kalamata olives, feta, served with pita bread
- Caesar Salad$9.00
Chopped romaine, house croutons, caesar dressing, and anchovies
- House Salad$9.00
Fresh greens, chopped tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, choice of dressing
- Chef Salad$15.00
Fresh greens, chopped tomatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers, red onions, ham, turkey, hard boiled egg, and choice of dressing
Pizza
- Pizza Cheese$12.00
Cheese blend, red sauce, and fresh grated parmigiana reggiano
- Pizza Margherita$14.00
Fresh mozzarella, San Marzano tomatoes, fresh basil, sea salt, EVOO, and fresh grated Parmigiana Reggiano
- Pizza Sausage & Peppers$15.00
Cheese blend, hot sausage, bell peppers, red sauce, fresh grated parmigiana reggiano
- Pizza Sweet Heat$15.00
Cheese blend, fresh jalapeños, thick cut bacon, red sauce, and LN hot honey
- Pizza Greek$14.00
Cheese blend, red sauce, grilled chicken, diced celery, choice of wing sauce, blue cheese crumbles or ranch drizzle
- Pizza Chibby Special$14.00
Cheese blend, wild mushrooms, anchovies, red sauce, and fresh grated parmigiana reggiano
- Chicken Wing Pizza$15.00
Cheese Blend, Olive Oil & Garlic, Grilled Chicken, Diced Celery, Choice of Wing Sauce, Blue Cheese Crumbles or Ranch Drizzle
GF Pizza
- GF Cheese$16.00
Cheese blend, red sauce, and fresh grated parmigiana reggiano
- GF Margherita$18.00
Fresh mozzarella, San Marzano tomatoes, fresh basil, sea salt, EVOO, and fresh grated Parmigiana Reggiano
- GF Sweet Heat$19.00
Cheese blend, fresh jalapeños, thick cut bacon, red sauce, and LN hot honey
- GF Sausage & Peppers$19.00
Cheese blend, hot sausage, bell peppers, red sauce, fresh grated parmigiana reggiano
- GF Greek$18.00
Cheese blend, red sauce, grilled chicken, diced celery, choice of wing sauce, blue cheese crumbles or ranch drizzle
- GF Chibby Special$18.00
Cheese blend, wild mushrooms, anchovies, red sauce, and fresh grated parmigiana reggiano
- GF Chicken Wing$19.00
Cheese Blend, Olive Oil & Garlic, Grilled Chicken, Diced Celery, Choice of Wing Sauce, Blue Cheese Crumbles or Ranch Drizzle
Desserts
Beer
Growlers and Crowlers
- Crowler Amber Anthem$12.00
Our Classic American Amber Ale with light aromas of Caramel & Toffee, brought to balance using Cascade Hops. ABV:5.8% IBU:30
- Crowler War Dog Wheat$12.00
A refreshing light German Wheat Ale expressing an aroma of light fruit, which gives way to a light ester finish. ABV:4.4% IBU:10
- Crowler O'Briens Stout$12.00
A traditional Irish Stout featuring flavors of Coffee, Chocolate, Roast, & Caramel. British Noble Hops round out the palette, adding notes of Honeysuckle, that smooth this beer's finish. ABV:6.2% IBU:50
- Crowler Mango Tango$14.00
This clean unfiltered Mango Sour boasts a huge amount of Mango puree. Refreshing and light with a slight sour finish. ABV 5% IBU:10
- Crowler Hypnic Hazy IPA$12.00
A Hazy IPA packed with citrus and Tropical Hops that presents Galaxy as it's primary and most prominent Hop. Take a walk through the many flavors that this beer has to offer, while it still remains smooth and crushable. ABV:7.0% IBU:68
- Crowler Longboard West Coast IPA$12.00
A kaleidoscope of Warrior, Mosaic, Citra, Chinook, & Amarillo Hops lend to this West Coast Session IPA's drinkability and aroma. Aromas of citrus and tropical fruits lead to flavors of Stone Fruit and Light Pine that linger for only a moment before a dry clean finish. ABV:5.5% IBU:60
- Crowler Captain Murica$9.00
A light refreshing American Pilsner completely balanced and session-able. ABV:3.8% IBU:8
- Crowler Noisefest$12.00
An Octoberfest-Style Marzen using one German Noble Hop addition to round out the roasted caramel, toasted & debittered malts, used to create this celebration Lager. ABV:6% IBU:20
- Crowler Aisling Irish Red$12.00
This Irish Red Ale starts with a bready caramel flavor giving way to a smooth light roast and chocolate finish. ABV:5.2% IBU:20
- Crowler Sell-Out Seltzer$12.00
Pick a flavour from our rotating selection of syrups and enjoy this hard seltzer the way YOU want to. ABV:6%
- Crowler Golden Road Lager$12.00
A Pre-Prohibition style American Golden Lager with a crisp balanced finish made with a combination of flaked corn and flaked rice. ABV:5.7% IBU:20
- Growler Fill Amber Anthem (Your Growler)$18.00
- Growler Fill War Dog (Your Growler)$18.00
- Growler Fill Obriens Stout (Your Growler)$18.00
- Growler Fill Mango Tango (Your Growler)$21.00
- Growler Fill Hypnic Hazy IPA (Your Growler)$18.00
- Growler Fill Longboard (Your Growler)$18.00
- Growler Fill Captain Murica (Your Growler)$13.50
- Growler Fill Noisefest (Your Growler)$18.00
- Growler Fill Aisling (Your Growler)$18.00
- Growler Fill Sell-Out (Your Growler)$18.00
- Growler Fill Golden Road (Your Growler)$18.00