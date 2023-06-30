Online Ordering Coming Soon! Preview our Menu Now! More
Lit Ass Wings - East Point 1509 Norman Berry Dr
Food Menu
Wings
Wing Specials
Tenders
Seafood
Eggroll Combos
Loaded Fries
Loaded Chicken Fries
$16.00Out of stock
boneless chicken tossed in any wing sauce with nacho cheese, fresh jalopenos and ranch dressing
Philly Fries & Drink
$16.00Out of stock
fries topped with nacho cheese and beef and melted cheese
Salmon Fries & Drink
$18.00Out of stock
fries topped with nacho cheese, salmon, sweet peppers, spinch, and melted chesse
Sides
Philly Eggroll (1)
$5.50
beef & cheese eggroll
Salmon Eggroll (1)
$7.25
slamon, spinach, sweet peppers
Buffalo Chicken Eggroll
$5.50
Small Fry
$3.25
Large Fry
$6.00
Fried Rice
$6.00Out of stock
peas and carrots
Mac and Cheese
$7.00Out of stock
Bourbon Honey Biscuit
$1.50
Shrimp Fried Rice
$13.50Out of stock
Chicken Biscuit Slider
$4.50
Fish (1)
$3.50Out of stock
Lit Ass Wings - East Point 1509 Norman Berry Dr Location and Ordering Hours
(470) 926-9787
1509 Norman Berry Dr, Atlanta, GA 30344
Closed • Opens Friday at 12PM