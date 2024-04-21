Lita’s
Dinner
Appetizers
- Guacamole$9.00+
Fresh avocado with lime, topped with cilantro
- Spicy Guacamole$9.00+
Fresh avocado with serrano peppers, red onion, cilantro and lime, topped with fresh pineapple
- Queso Blanco$6.00+
Melted white cheese, spinach, topped with mushrooms
- Chile con Queso$6.00+
Topped with hibiscus cream sauce
- Choriqueso$11.00
- Ceviche de Camaron$14.00
Cilantro-lime marinated gulf shrimp, pico de gallo, avocado, pineapple & special homemade sauce
- Flautitas$10.00
Crispy rolled corn tortillas filled with roasted chicken, served with kale salad, guacamole, and sour cream on the side
- Nachos$10.00+
Served with guacamole, sour cream & pickled jalapeños
- Nachos mas Elegantes$14.00
Brisket nachos served with fresh jalapeños, avocados, topped with hibiscus cream sauce
- Lita's Platter$16.99
Chile con queso, fresh guacamole, chicken flautas, beef & chicken fajita nachos, chicken fajita quesadillas, pickled jalapeños, sour cream & pico de gallo
Soups & Salads
- Chicken Tortilla Soup$5.50+
Chicken, cheese, tortilla strips, and avocado in light chicken broth
- Sopa Verde de Pollo$5.50+
Chicken, cilantro, and white hominy in a tomatillo sauce broth, topped with cabbage and radishes
- Kale Salad$12.00
Quinoa, yellow beets, grape tomatoes, golden raisins, pecans, queso añejo, green onion, cilantro, lime-vinaigrette
- Cobb Salad$12.00
Chopped romaine hearts, bleu cheese, grape tomatoes, bacon, avocado, chipotle dressing
- Casa Salad$12.00
Chopped romaine hearts, red cabbage, carrots, Monterey cheese, bacon, tomatoes, balsamic dressing
- Taco Bowl$13.00
Ground beef or shredded chicken, chopped romaine hearts, red cabbage, pickled red onions, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, tortilla strips, guacamole & sour cream
- Soup & Salad Combo$11.50
Cup of soup and half salad of your choice
Tacos
- Crispy Taco Dinner$14.00
Three crispy Ground Beef or Shredded Chicken tacos, served with fresh lettuce, tomatoes & cheese
- Asada Tacos$15.50
Three corn tortillas filled with grilled steak, molted cheese, fresh onions and cilantro, served with Mexican rice and your choice of beans
- Tacos al Carbon$16.50
Three flour tortillas filled with marinated beef or chicken fajita, grilled onions and peppers, served with guacamole, pico de gallo, mexican rice and charro beans
- Tacos de Brisket$16.50
Three corn tortillas filled with tender brisket, melted cheese, onions & cilantro
- Tacos al Pastor$15.50
Three corn tortillas filled with achiote-citrus marinated chicken, pineapple, red onion, cilantro
- Chicken Tikka Tacos$15.50
Three corn tortillas filled with chicken marinated in a spicy tikka sauce, onions, peppers, served with white rice
- Fish Tacos$17.00
Three corn tortillas filled with blacken grilled tilapia & cabbage, served with white rice
- Shrimp Tacos$17.00
Three corn tortillas with sautéed shrimp, red onions, poblanos, served with Mexican slaw & white rice
Enchiladas
- Enchilada Dinner$14.00
Two Beef or Cheese enchiladas with chile con carne or queso sauce, served with red rice and your choice of beans
- Chicken Enchiladas$14.00
Two chicken enchiladas with green tomatillo sauce topped with queso fresco or sour cream sauce topped with hibiscus cream sauce, served with red rice and your choice of beans
- Mole Enchiladas$16.00
Two chicken enchiladas with mole sauce & sesame seeds, served with white rice & Mexican coleslaw
- Enchiladas Especiales$16.00
Two cheese enchiladas with chile con carne or queso sauce, topped with onions & Beef or Chicken fajita
Fajitas
- Beef Fajitas$20.00
Served with grilled onions, peppers, fajita sauce, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, beans and your choice of tortillas
- Chicken Fajitas$19.00
Served with grilled onions, peppers, fajita sauce, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, beans and your choice of tortillas
- Beef & Chicken Combo Fajitas$21.00
Served with grilled onions, peppers, fajita sauce, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, beans and your choice of tortillas
- Shrimp Fajitas$21.00
Served with grilled onions, peppers, fajita sauce, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, beans and your choice of tortillas
- El Trio Fajitas$25.00
Beef, chicken and shrimp fajitas
- Chicken Tikka Fajitas$19.00
Chicken marinated in a spicy tikka sauce
Quesadillas
- Cheese Quesadilla$12.00
Flour tortillas filled with Monterey cheese, accompanied by guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream on the side
- Beef Quesadilla$16.00
Flour tortillas filled with Monterey cheese, accompanied by guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream on the side
- Chicken Quesadilla$16.00
Flour tortillas filled with Monterey cheese, accompanied by guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream on the side
- Beef & Chicken Combo$16.00
Flour tortillas filled with Monterey cheese, accompanied by guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream on the side
- Brisket Quesadilla$15.50
Flour tortillas filled with Monterey cheese, accompanied by guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream on the side
- Shrimp Quesadilla$17.00
Flour tortillas filled with Monterey cheese, accompanied by guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream on the side
- Chicken Tikka Quesadilla$16.00
Chicken marinated in a spicy tikka sauce
- Vegetable Quesadillas$16.00
Grilled zucchini, yellow squash, mushrooms, carrots, served with sour cream, fresh guacamole and pico de gallo
Specialities
- Carne Asada$23.00
Grilled marinated skirt steak with onions, peppers, homemade fajita sauce, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, charro beans & your choice of tortillas
- Lita's Pollo Especial$20.00
Chicken breast dressed in our homemade cream sauce, sautéed poblanos, mushrooms, onions, avocado, paired with grilled vegetables & white rice
- Paradise Chicken$19.00
Chicken, mushrooms, peppers & onions enveloped in a spicy tomatillo sauce, accompanied by white rice & charro beans
- Flauta Dinner$16.50
Crispy corn tortillas rolled with roasted chicken, presented with kale salad, guacamole, sour cream, rice & your choice of beans
- Tostadas Compuestas$14.00+
Two tostadas featuring black beans, romaine lettuce, avocado, queso & crema fresca
Combinations
- #1$15.00
One cheese enchilada with chile con carne sauce & one chicken enchilada with green tomatillo sauce
- #2$15.00
One beef enchilada with red sauce & one chicken enchilada with sour cream sauce
- #3$15.00
One chicken enchilada with sour cream sauce & one crispy beef taco
- #4$15.00
One cheese enchilada with queso sauce & one beef asada taco
- #5$15.00
One chicken mole enchilada & one brisket taco, served with white rice
Seafood
- Salmon Tropical$22.00
Grilled salmon over homemade tropical mango sauce, served with grilled vegetables & white rice
- Spicy Diablo Shrimp$22.00
Shrimp in a chipotle garlic sauce, served with grilled vegetables, rice & a cup of chicken tortilla soup
- Shrimp Cocktail$13.00
Shrimp in a tomato base sauce, fresh lime juice, pico de gallo & avocado, served with saltine crackers
- Shrimp Relleno$17.49
Poblano pepper stuffed with seasoned shrimp, covered in a rich almond-chipotle sauce, paired with a fresh coleslaw salad & white rice
- Grilled Tilapia$14.00
Blacken tilapia fillet, vegetables & white rice
Mexican
- Chile Relleno$16.00+
Roasted poblano pepper crowned with red sauce or chile con queso, paired with red rice and your choice of beans
- Chimichanga$14.00+
Deep-fried crispy burrito stuffed with cheese, onions & peppers, topped with red sauce or chile con queso, served with fresh guacamole, sour cream, rice & beans
American
Vegetarian
- Spinach Enchiladas$15.00
Two spinach enchiladas topped with red sauce and queso fresco, served with white rice, and vegetarian charro beans
- Enchiladas Jardineras$16.00
Two enchiladas filled with zucchini, yellow squash, mushrooms, carrots, topped with tomatillo sauce and queso fresco, served with white rice and vegetarian charro beans
- Vegetable Quesadillas$16.00
Grilled zucchini, yellow squash, mushrooms, carrots, served with sour cream, fresh guacamole and pico de gallo
- Vegetable Fajitas$18.00
Grilled zucchini, yellow squash, mushrooms, carrots, onions, peppers, served with fresh guacamole, pico de gallo, white rice, vegetarian charro beans and your choice of tortillas
- Paradise Paneer$19.00
Paneer cheese with mushrooms, peppers, and onions with a spicy tomatillo sauce, white rice, and charro beans
- Paneer Tikka Tacos$15.50
Three corn tortillas filled with paneer cheese marinated in a spicy tikka sauce, onions, peppers, white rice and vegetarian charro beans
- Paneer Tikka Quesadillas$16.00
Paneer cheese marinated in a spicy tikka sauce, served with guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream
- Paneer Tikka Fajitas$19.00
Paneer cheese marinated in a spicy tikka sauce, grilled onions, peppers, white rice, charro beans, guacamole, pico de gallo and your choice of tortillas
Bar Menu
Margaritas
Cocktails
Wine
- House, Chardonnay$6.99
- J Lohr, Chardonnay$8.99
- Barone Fini, Pinot Grigio$7.99
- The Crossings, Sauvignon Blanc$8.99
- La Marca, Prosecco$8.99
- House Red, Cabernet$6.99
- Freakshow, Cabernet$11.99
- Meiomi, Pinot Noir$11.99
- Edna Valley, Pinot Noir$7.99
- Flat Top Hills, Red Blend$8.99
- BTL House White$24.00
- BTL J Lohr$30.00
- BTL Barone Fini$27.00
- BTL The Crossings$30.00
- BTL House Red$24.00
- BTL Freakshow$38.00
- BTL Meiomi$38.00
- BTL Edna Valley$27.00
- BTL Flat Top Hills$30.00
Beer
Mocktails
Extras
Sides
- Tortillas$1.49
- Cup Beans$2.49
- Side Rice$2.49
- Side Rice & Beans$4.49
- Side Grilled Veggies$5.99
- Sliced Avocado$3.49
- Side Guacamole$2.99
- Side Pico de Gallo$1.49
- Fries$3.99
- Side Sauce$0.49
- Side Sour Cream$0.99
- Side Cheese$0.99
- Side Tomatoes$0.49
- Side Jalapenos$0.99
- Side Onions$0.49
- Chiles Toreados$2.49
- Side Beef Fajita$8.99
- Side Chicken Fajita$7.99
- Side Grilled Shrimp$8.99