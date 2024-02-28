Little Aloha
Marketplace
- T-shirt$25.00
- Diamond Bakery - Macadamia Nut Shortbread Cookies$7.99
Premium shortbread cookies made in Hawaii.
- Mauna Loa - Dry Roasted Macadamia Nuts$12.99
Perfectly roasted and seasoned macadamia nuts. A tasty snack to power your afternoon.
- Hawaiian Sun - Jams & Jellies$7.99
Made in Hawaii with real fruit. Enjoy farm to jar freshness with no preservatives, no artificial flavor and no artificial color.
- Liko Lehua - Fruit Butters$14.99
Gourmet handcrafted fruit flavored spreads that capture the essence of Hawaii.
- Li Hing Gummy Bears$3.99
Shaped like little teddy bears, they are soft, colorful, fruit-flavored gummies dusted with plum powder for a sweet and tart flavor.
- Sour Watermelon Gummies$3.99
Shaped like little watermelon wedges, they are colorful, tarty, watermelon-flavored gummies dusted with sugar for a sweet and tart flavor.
- Sour Lychee Gummies$3.99
Lychee flavored gummies with a sanded sugar coating. Perfect blend of sweet and sour in a gummy candy.
- Sour Apple Gummies$3.99
These sweet and sour gummy apples are a favorite for all ages.
- Strawberry Sour Belts$3.99
With a sanded sugar coating, these gummy belts are sweet and sour with a distinct strawberry flavor.
- Butter Mochi Mix$9.99
Hawaii's Best has perfected popular local desserts into dry mixes which is easy to prepare and with very little effort. All you need to add is (1) Cup Water, (2) Large Eggs, & (4) Tablespoons of salted butter and you can have a perfect 8X8 Pan of Hawaii's Best Hawaiian Butter Mochi!
- Butter Mochi Brownie Mix$9.99
Hawaii's Best has perfected popular local desserts into dry mixes which is easy to prepare and with very little effort. All you need to add is (1) Cup Water, (2) Large Eggs, & 1 block of salted butter and you can have a perfect 8X8 Pan of Hawaii's Best Hawaiian Brownie Butter Mochi!