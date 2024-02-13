Little Anthony's Clearwater Beach
FOOD AND SIDES
APPETIZERS
- MEATBALLS$15.00
Three handmade meatballs in sauce with ricotta cheese
- GARLIC KNOTS$12.00
garlic knots with dipping sauce
- FRIED RAVIOLIS$12.00
Fried cheese raviolis with marinara dipping sauce
- 10 WINGS$18.00
Ten baked wings with choice of sauce (Buffalo, Garlic Parmesan, BBQ Blackened
- GARLIC BREAD CAPRESE (TOASTED)$15.00
Fresh mozzarella, basil pesto, fresh tomatoes, fresh basil
- ANTIPASTO PLATE$16.00
Salami, Capicola, Pepperoni, Provalone cheese, Roma tomatoes, Country blend of olives and peppers
- CHEESE STICKS$15.00
Our famous in house made cheese sticks with marinara sauce for dipping
- BURRATA CAPRESE$15.00
DESSERT
PASTAS
- Spaghetti & Meatballs$18.00
Three in house made beef/pork meatballs atop speghetti in our house made meat sauce and parmesan cheese
- Stuffed Shells$22.00
Baked in our marinara sauce with mozzarella/provolone blend cheese
- Baked Manicotti$22.00
Baked in our marinara sauce with mozzarella/provolone blend cheese
SALADS
- Anthony's Italian House Salad$16.00
Leafy romaine lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, pepperoncino's, red onions, croutons and grated cheese tossed in our house made italian dressing
- Antipasto Salad$18.00
Fresh crisp romaine lettuce, tomatoes, salami, kalamata olives, onions, artichokes, red peppers, provalone cheese tossed in our house made italian dressing
- Caeser Salad$16.00
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, crisp prosciutto pieces and croutons tossed in our house made ceaser dressing
- Add chicken$4.00
Add grilled chicken pieces
- Side House Salad$6.00
Lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, parmesan cheese
SPECIALTY PIZZA
SUBS
- MEATBALL SUB$17.00
House made meatballs and sauce with parmesan cheese
- PHILLY CHEESE STEAK$18.00
Beef steak philly meat, sauteed peppers and onions, provolonecheese & mayonnaise on toasted hoagie roll
- ITALIAN SUB$17.00
Salami, ham, capicola, fresh tomatoes, shredded lettuce, oregano (oil & vinegar upon request)
SIDES, SAUCES & DRESSINGS $$
- ONLY 1 GARLIC KNOT$2.20
- 2 OZ SIDE BLUE CHEESE$0.50
- 2 OZ SIDE GARLIC BUTTER SAUCE$1.00
- 2 OZ SIDE MARINARA$1.00
- 2 OZ SIDE OF BALSAMIC GLAZE$2.00
- 2 OZ SIDE OF BASIL PESTO$2.00
- 2 OZ SIDE OF BUFFALO SAUCE$1.00
- 2 OZ SIDE OF CAESAR DRESSING$0.50
- 2 OZ SIDE OF HONEY MUSTARD$0.50
- 2 OZ SIDE OF HOUSE ITALIAN DRESSING$1.00
- 2 OZ SIDE OF RICOTTA CHEESE$2.00
- 2 OZ SIDE OF THOUSAND ISLAND$0.50
- 2 OZ SIDE RANCH$0.50
- 5 PAPER PLATES$1.00
- SIDE OF 1 MEATBALL$4.00
- SIDE OF JALAPENOS$1.00
- SIDE OF PASTA SALAD$5.00
- 2 OZ BBQ SAUCE$1.00