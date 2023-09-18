Little Biggs Olly Olly Market
ALL DAY
BREAKFAST
BACON, EGG & CHEESE
egg, bacon, American cheese
TURKEY, EGG & CHEESE
egg, turkey, American cheese
EGG & CHEESE
egg, American cheese
BLT
chive spread, tomato, iceberg and arugula mix, North Country bacon
THE MORNING JUMP
chive cream cheese, egg, arugula
THE LIZZY
avocado mash, honey thyme goat cheese, tomato, arugula
LITTLE BIGGS BURRITO
avocado mash, egg, cheddar, grilled onion and potatoes, with choice of aji verde or salsa fresca. add bacon +3
BAGEL & SPREAD
EXTRA SAUCE
SANDWICHES
THE CLASSIC
choice of turkey, Berkshire ham, or roasted chicken, mayo, house pickles, red onion
THE ITALIAN
Berkshire ham, mortadella*, salami, mozzarella, peppadew relish, red onion, red wine vinaigrette. *contains nuts and seeds
CHICKEN CHIPOTLE & AVOCADO
chipotle mayo, jalapeno cashew crema*, cilantro, pickled onion. *contains nuts and seeds
THE STEAKHOUSE
house roast beef, gruyere, red onion, arugula, Caesar dressing, red wine vinaigrette
THE BLAT
North Country Smokehouse bacon, avocado, basil pesto, garlic mayo, arugula.
TUNA SALAD
chive mayo, house pickles, arugula, capers, peppadew relish
TURKEY & GOAT CHEESE
thyme honey goat cheese, red onion, arugula, garlic mayo
SPICY CHICKPEA NORI & AVOCADO
siracha aioli, red onion, cucumber, house pickles. VEGAN
*SPECIAL* AJI VERDE CHICKEN WRAP
roasted chicken, cheddar, iceberg, arugula, pickled onions, garlic mayo, with aji verde “green sauce”, on whole wheat wrap
*SPECIAL* GOCHUJANG BBQ CHICKEN
pulled rotisserie chicken, slaw, pickles, crispy onions, jalapeno ranch, on sesame hero
Extra Sandwich Sauce
BEVERAGES
SIDES
CATERING
BREAKFAST BOARDS
Mini Bagel Board
Served with cream cheese, butter and jams, assorted mini bagels (12). Serves 8-10 people.
Mini Bagel Sandwiches Board
Includes your choice of mini bagel sandwiches (16). Serves 8-10 people
Homemade Biscuit Board
Served with butter & jams. (12 ppl)
Pastry Board
An assortment of mini pastries. Serves 8-10 people
INDIVIDUAL BREAKFAST BOXES
Bagel and Choice of Spread Box
Your choice bagel and spread, served with fresh berry cup and orange juice
Hot Breakfast Sandwich Box
With your choice of breakfast sandwich, berry cup and orange juice
Homemade Biscuit Box
Two biscuits served with jam, butter and Greek yogurt parfait and orange juice