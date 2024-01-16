Little Brazil - COLE
Food
Appetizers
- *Dadinhos de Tapioca$15.00
Tapioca and cheese fried cubes with hot pepper jelly
- Linguiça com mandioca -Brazilian sausage and yucca$15.00
Pork Brazilian sausage and yucca with chimichurri sauce
- Bolinho de Bacalhau - Codfish croquettes$19.00
Delicious crispy croquettes made with salt codfish and mashed potatoes
- Camarão ao alho e óleo - Sautéed shrimps$16.00
Sautéed jumbo shrimps on garlic and olive oil, with green Goddess sauce
- Coxinha - Chicken Croquette$7.00
Delicious soft dough croquette filled with seasoned chicken and cream cheese
- Pastel de Camarão - Shrimp Pastry$7.00
Crispy thin pastry filled with shrimps and cream cheese
- Pastel de Carne - Meat Pastry$7.00
Crispy thin pastry filled with cheese or minced beef
- Pastel de Queijo - Cheese Pastry$7.00
Crispy thin pastry filled with cheese
- Kibe$7.00
finely ground meat, cracked wheat with a touch of mint
- Picanha Palito com cebola$22.00
picanha strips with french fries
- Queijo coalho na chapa$12.00
cheese coalho with molasses
Bowls /Salads
Pasta
- Spaghetti ao alho e oleo$15.00
spaghetti pasta, garlic and olive oil
- Spaghetti ao pesto$15.00
spaghetti pasta, shredded parmesan and pesto souce
- Fettuccine Alfredo$15.00
fettuccine pasta, butter, heavy cream, parmesan cheese
- Spaghetti ao molho tomate$15.00
- Gnocchi grana padano com parma$30.00
Home made gnocchi with grana padano cheese and parma
Meat
- Picanha (1)$38.00
char-grilled top sirloin steak cut on a sizzling skillet (14oz), topped with roasted garlic. Served with rice, beans, farofa, and vinaigrette.
- Picanha (2)$49.00
char-grilled top sirloin steak cut on a sizzling skillet (20 Oz), topped with roasted garlic. Served with rice, beans, farofa, and vinaigrette
- Beef Strogonofe$30.00
delicious creamy sauce with strips of filet and mushrooms. Served with white rice and stick potatoes
- Fraldinha - Skirt Steak$40.00
char-grilled skirt steak with heart of palm creamy sauce. Served with French fries
- Bife à Cavalo NY Strip$37.00
char-grilled NY strip topped with fried eggs. Served with fries
- Bife à Parmegiana$36.00
breaded beef cut topped with marinara sauce and melted cheese. Served with rice
- Beef Piamontese$35.00
beef strips and rice in a delicius creamy sauce, parmesan and mushrooms
- Filet Mignon$40.00
Filet Mignon with garlic butter and mashed potato blend
Chicken
- Frango à Parmegiana$28.00
chicken strips topped with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella. Served with rice
- Strogonoff de Frango$28.00
strips of chicken file and mushrooms sautéed in a delicious cream sauce. Served with rice and potato sticks
- Chicken Piamontese$33.00
chicken strips and rice in a delicius creamy sauce, parmesan and mushrooms
- Grilled Chicken$25.00
3 peaces of breast chicken + rice+ beans + vinagrette + farofa
Fish /Seafood
- Strogonofe de camarao$30.00
delicious creamy sauce with shrimps and mushrooms. Served with white rice and stick potatoes
- Tilapia and Mashpotato$25.00
Grilled fish with shrimps, tomatoes, and capers sauce; and mashed potatoes
- Salmon com Quinoa$33.00
pan seared salmon with quinoa, vinagrette
- Risotto de Camarao$35.00
Shrimp risotto with brazilian nuts
Vegetarian e Vegan
Sides
- Arroz Branco$5.00
white rice
- Arroz à Piamontese$9.00
light creamy sauce, parmesan and mushrooms
- Banana Frita$8.00
fried banana
- Fries$6.00
french fries
- Chimichurri$5.00
garlic, onion, fresh herbs and hot pepper in a vinegar and olive oil sauce
- Farofa$5.00
yuca flour sautéed with onions, garlic and bacon
- Feijão$7.00
tasty stir fry beans, Brazilian style
- Heart of Palm Sauce$7.00
heart of palm sauce
- Mandioca - Yucca$7.00+
fried yucca
- Vegetais$7.00
mixed steamed vegetables
- Vinagrete$5.00
diced onions, tomatoes and peppers in a vinegar and olive oil sauce
- Couve$7.00
stir fry collard green
- Linguiça$9.00
Brazilian sausage
- Batata Palha$5.00
stick potato
- Mashed Potatoes$8.00
mashed potatoes
- Pao de Queijo (4 unit)$8.00
Brazilian cheese bread
- Tomate (1 unid)$4.00
tomato
- Onion (1 unit)$4.00
onion
- Hot souce house made side$6.00
- Salmao$12.00
- Tilapia Filet$10.00
- Picanha 06oz$9.75
- Small Salad ( romain - tomato-onion)$7.00
Kids
Specials
Desserts
Chowly - Delivery
Meat
- Picanha (serves 1)$38.00
char-grilled top sirloin steak cut on a sizzling skillet 14oz topped with roasted garlic. Served with Rice, Beans, Farofa, and vinaigrette.
- Picanha (serves2)$49.00
char-grilled top sirloin steak cut on a sizzling skillet 20 oz topped with roasted garlic. Served with rice, beans, farofa, and vinaigrette
- Fraldinha - Churrasco Skirt Steak$40.00
char-grilled skirt steak with chimichurri sauce. Served with French fries
- Filet Mignon$40.00
with garlic butter and mashed potato blend
- Beef Strogonofe$33.00
delicious creamy sauce with strips of filet and mushrooms. Served with white rice and stick potatoes
- Bife à Cavalo - NY Strip$37.00
char-grilled NY strip topped with fried eggs. Served with fries
- Beef Parmegiana - Milanessa$36.00
breaded beef cut topped with marinara sauce and melted cheese. Served with rice
- Beef Piemontese$35.00
beef strips and rice in a delicius creamy sauce, parmesan and mushrooms
Specials
- Moqueca (serves 1) Fish Stew$28.00
traditional fish stew with onion, tomatoes, peppers, cilantro, and coconut milk. Served with rice, pirão (creamy yuca polenta) and farofa (toasted yuca flour)
- Moqueca (serves 2) Fish Stew$46.00
traditional fish stew with onion, tomatoes, peppers, cilantro, and coconut milk. Served with rice, pirão (creamy yuca polenta) and farofa (toasted yuca flour)
- Bacalhau do Chefe (serves 1) Codfish$27.00
codfish, potatoes, onions, tomato, red pepper, garlic, olives and rice
- Bacalhau do Chefe (serves 2) Codfish$44.00
codfish, potatoes, onions, tomato, red pepper, garlic, olives and rice
- Feijoada for 1 (ONLY Saturday) Brazilian Black Beans$26.00
Brazilian traditional dish. Black bean stew with dried beef, pork loin, smoked pork, bacon, sausage and ribs. Served with stir fry collard green, sliced orange, rice and toasted yuca flour
- Feijoada for 2 (ONLY Saturday) Brazilin Black Bean$43.00
Brazilian traditional dish. Black bean stew with dried beef, pork loin, smoked pork, bacon, sausage and ribs. Served with stir fry collard green, sliced orange, rice and toasted yuca flour
Fish & Seafood
- Risotto de Camarao com Alho Poro$35.00
shrimp risotto with leak and brazilian nuts
- Tilapia and Mashpotato$30.00
Grilled fish with shrimps, tomatoes, and capers sauce; and mashed potatoes
- Salmon com Quinoa$33.00
pan seared salmon with quinoa, and vinalgrette
- Strogonofe de camarao$32.00
delicious creamy sauce with shrimps and mushrooms. Served with white rice and stick potatoes
Chicken
- Chicken Parmegiana / Milanessa$28.00
chicken strips topped with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella. Served with rice
- Chicken Piemontese$33.00
chicken strips and rice in a delicius creamy sauce, parmesan and mushrooms
- Strogonoff de Frango$30.00
strips of chicken file and mushrooms sautéed in a delicious cream sauce. Served with rice and potato sticks
Pasta
Appetizers
- *Dadinhos de Tapioca$15.00
Tapioca and cheese fried cubes with hot pepper jelly
- Bolinho de Bacalhau - Codfish croquettes$19.00
Delicious crispy croquettes made with salt codfish and mashed potatoes
- Camarão ao alho e óleo - Sautéed shrimps$16.00
Sautéed jumbo shrimps on garlic and olive oil and bread
- Coxinha - Chicken Croquette$7.00
Delicious soft dough croquette filled with seasoned chicken and cream cheese
- Kibe - Beef Croquette$7.00
finely ground meat, cracked wheat with a touch of mint
- Linguiça com mandioca -Brazilian sausage and yucca$15.00
Pork Brazilian sausage and yucca with chimichurri sauce
- Pastel de Carne - Meat Pastry$7.00
Crispy thin pastry filled with minced beef
- Pastel de Queijo - Cheese Pastry$7.00
Crispy thin pastry filled with cheese
- Pastel de Camarao - Shrimp Pastry$7.00
Crispy thin pastry filled with shrimps and cream cheese
- Picanha Palito$22.00
picanha strips with Fries
- Queijo coalho$12.00
Sides
- Arroz a piemontese$9.00
light creamy sauce, parmesan and mushrooms
- Arroz Branco$5.00
white rice
- Batata Frita - French Fries$6.00
French fries
- Chimichurri$5.00
garlic, onion, fresh herbs and hot pepper in a vinegar and olive oil sauce
- Couve - collar green$7.00
stir fry collard green
- Farofa - Grind casava$5.00
yuca flour sautéed with onions, garlic and bacon
- Feijão- Red Bean$7.00
tasty stir fry beans, Brazilian style
- Mandioca - Yucca$7.00
fried yucca
- Molho de Palmito - Palm of Heart Sauce$7.00
heart of palm sauce
- Vegetables - Chef's Selection$7.00
mixed sauteed vegetables
- Vinagrete$5.00
diced onions, tomatoes and peppers in a vinegar and olive oil sauce
- Banana Frita$8.00
fried banana
- Hot sauce (pimenta da casa)$5.00
- Green Mayo with garlic$5.00
Desserts
Bowls /Salads
- Caesar Salad$10.00
romaine lettuce, croutons and shaved parmesan, with caesar dressing
- Brazilian$28.00
Rice, beans, salad, farofa (toasted cassava flour), grilled meat and vinaigrette. Choose your meat: chicken, beef, fish or pork sausage
- Amazon Bowl$15.00+
açaí, banana, berries, shredded coconut, granola, honey
- Gorgonzola Salad$15.00
mixed greens, Gorgonzola cheese, candied walnuts and green apple, and caramel dressing
- House Salad$12.00
romaine lettuce, tomato, black olive, onion, heart of palm and vinaigrette dressing
Vegetarian e Vegan
- Strogonofe de Mushroom$29.00
mushrooms sautéed with onion and garlic, in a light creamy sauce. Served with rice and potato sticks
- Acai Bowl$23.00
acai, banana, berries, shredded coconut, granola, honey
- Brazilian$28.00
Rice, beans, salad, farofa (toasted cassava flour), grilled meat and vinaigrette. Choose your meat: chicken, beef, fish or pork sausage
Soft Drinks Cans
Water
Chowly - Saturday Delivery Feijoada
Special for Saturdays
- Feijoada for 1$26.00
Brazilian traditional dish. Black bean stew with dried beef, pork loin, smoked pork, bacon, sausage and ribs. Served with stir fry collard green, sliced orange, rice and toasted yuca flour
- Feijoada for 2$43.00
Brazilian traditional dish. Black bean stew with dried beef, pork loin, smoked pork, bacon, sausage and ribs. Served with stir fry collard green, sliced orange, rice and toasted yuca flour
- Bacalhau do Chefe (serves 1) Codfish$27.00
codfish, potatoes, onions, tomato, red pepper, garlic, olives and rice
- Bacalhau do Chefe (serves 2) Codfish$44.00
codfish, potatoes, onions, tomato, red pepper, garlic, olives and rice
- Moqueca (serves 2) Fish Stew$46.00
traditional fish stew with onion, tomatoes, peppers, cilantro, and coconut milk. Served with rice, pirão (creamy yuca polenta) and farofa (toasted yuca flour)
- Moqueca (serves 1) Fish Stew$28.00
traditional fish stew with onion, tomatoes, peppers, cilantro, and coconut milk. Served with rice, pirão (creamy yuca polenta) and farofa (toasted yuca flour)