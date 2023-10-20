LFS Cafe at Almeda
All Day Menu
Breakfast
Housemade Pork Sausage w/ Fennel & Sage, wrapped in Puff Pastry
Egg, Pecorino Cream, Hot Ham, Pecorino Cheese, & Chives on Toasted Brioche
Egg, Triple Cream Brie, House Berry Jam, & Chives on Toasted Brioche
Just Egg™ Vegan Eggs, Garlic Confit Tomato, Spinach in Puff Pastry
Pastries
Puff Pastry Cookie with Brown Sugar & Cinnamon or House Berry Jam
Sea Salt Chocolate Chip, Snickerdoodle, & Seasonal
Semi Sweet Chocolate Batons wrapped in Puff Pastry
Almond Flour, Pepitas, Coconut Caramel, Chocolate Chips
Two Guava & Cheese filled Puff Pastry w/ Powdered Sugar
Pecorino, Herb, & Ricotta, Balsamic Tart Cherry w/ Blood Orange, GF Chocolate Chip, GF Tomato Basil
Lemon Mascarpone Cream, Chai Spiced Peaches, Orange Zest, Olive Oil
6-8 Organic Whole Wheat Flour, Honey, Natural Peanut Butter
One Full Mason Jar of our Doggo Treats! Organic Whole Wheat Flour, Honey, Natural Peanut Butter
Beverages
Our Signature 'Standing Room Only' Blend of Espresso
Our Signature Blend of Espresso over Hot Water
Our Signature Blend of Espresso over Ice Water
Our Signature Blend of Espresso with a Dollop of Foam
Signature Blend of Espresso cut equally with Steamed Milk
Our Signature Blend of Espresso with Steamed Milk & Foam
Our Signature Blend of Espresso with Steamed Milk
Our Signature Blend of Espresso poured over Milk & Ice
Our Signature 'Studio' Blend Coffee
Our Signature 'Studio' Blend Coffee, cold-brewed for 24-Hours
Your choice of: Earl Grey with Lavender, English Breakfast, Gunpowder Green, or Rooibos
Your choice of: Earl Grey with Lavender, English Breakfast, Gunpowder Green, or Rooibos over Ice
Your choice of: Earl Grey with Lavender, English Breakfast, Gunpowder Green, or Rooibos with Steamed Milk
Your choice of: Earl Grey with Lavender, English Breakfast, Gunpowder Green, or Rooibos over Ice with Milk
Our Signature In-House made Chai with Steamed Milk
Our Signature In-House made Chai with Milk over Ice
Our House-Made Chai steamed with Local Apple Cider.
Our House-Made Chai with Local Apple Cider over Ice.
Our In-House made Chocolate Sauce, made with Olive Oil instead of cream, with our Signature Espresso & Steamed Milk. Finished with Flaky Sea Salt
Our In-House made Chocolate Sauce, made with Olive Oil instead of cream, with our Signature Espresso & Milk over Ice
Our In-House made French Vanilla Syrup with Milk over Ice
Our Signature Lemonade with In-House made Basil & Mint Syrup
Our Signature Lemonade with In-House made Lavender Syrup
Pink Rose Lemonade: Our Signature Lemonade with In-House made Rose Syrup
Your choice of: Earl Grey with Lavender, English Breakfast, Gunpowder Green, or Rooibos with Lemonade over Ice
Your choice of one of our In-House made Syrups with Steamed Milk
Catering Menu - 24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED
Catering Menu
Serves 6. Sea Salt Chocolate Chip Cookie
Serves 12. Sea Salt Chocolate Chip Cookie
Serves 6. Snickerdoodle Cookie
Serves 12. Snickerdoodle Cookie
Serves 6. Seasonal Cookie
Serves 12. Seasonal Cookie
Serves 6. Pecorino, Herb, & Ricotta Scone
Serves 12. Pecorino, Herb, & Ricotta Scone
Serves 6. Balsamic Tart Cherry w/ Blood Orange Scone
Serves 12. Balsamic Tart Cherry w/ Blood Orange Scone
Serves 6. Housemade Pork Sausage w/ Fennel & Sage, wrapped in Puff Pastry
Serves 12. Housemade Pork Sausage w/ Fennel & Sage, wrapped in Puff Pastry
Serves 6. Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Scones
Serves 12. Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Scone
Serves 6. Just Egg™ Vegan Eggs, Garlic Confit Tomato, Spinach in Puff Pastry
Serves 12. Just Egg™ Vegan Eggs, Garlic Confit Tomato, Spinach in Puff Pastry
12 Cups of our Signature House Blend, Half & Half, Non-Dairy Creamer, Sugar & Stevia, Cups & Stir-Sticks, Napkins
12 Scones, Seasonal Fruit Salad
Your Choice of 12 Signature LFS Sandwiches
36 Signature Sliders per platter. Up to two Signature Slider selections per platter.
Serves 12. Seasonal Fruit Salad w/ Citrus Zest
Serves 12. Chopped Romaine, Wild Arugula, Blistered Cherry Tomato w/ Garlic & Rosemary Olive Oil, Focaccia Breadcrumbs, Fresh Herbs, Caesar Dressing
Serves 12. Marinated Eggplant, Burrata, Arugula, Pickled Red Onion, Confit Tomato, Balsamic Glaze
Serves 12. Assorted Cold Cut Deli Meats, Sliced Cheeses, & Pickles
Serves 12. Signature Basil & Mint Lemonade, 96oz
Serves 12. House 24-Hour Cold Brew Coffee, 96oz
Serves 1. Flavor Options: Sea Salt, Salt & Vinegar, Sour Cream & Onion, BBQ
Serves 1. Flavor Options: Lemon, Grapefruit, Strawberry Lemonade, Half Tea Half Lemon