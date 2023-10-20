Popular Items

Iced Latte
$4.75

Our Signature Blend of Espresso poured over Milk & Ice

Scone
$5.00

Pecorino, Herb, & Ricotta, Balsamic Tart Cherry w/ Blood Orange, GF Chocolate Chip, GF Tomato Basil

Latte
$4.50

Our Signature Blend of Espresso with Steamed Milk

All Day Menu

Breakfast

Sausage Roll
$5.25

Housemade Pork Sausage w/ Fennel & Sage, wrapped in Puff Pastry

Cacio E Pepe w/ Ham Egg Sandwich
$9.00

Egg, Pecorino Cream, Hot Ham, Pecorino Cheese, & Chives on Toasted Brioche

Brie & Mixed Berry Jam Egg (Vegetarian) Sandwich
$9.00

Egg, Triple Cream Brie, House Berry Jam, & Chives on Toasted Brioche

Vegan Egg Bake
$6.50

Just Egg™ Vegan Eggs, Garlic Confit Tomato, Spinach in Puff Pastry

Pastries

Mini Palmier
$1.00

Puff Pastry Cookie with Brown Sugar & Cinnamon or House Berry Jam

Cookie
$3.00

Sea Salt Chocolate Chip, Snickerdoodle, & Seasonal

Mini Chocolate Croissant
$3.75Out of stock

Semi Sweet Chocolate Batons wrapped in Puff Pastry

Trail Mix Caramel Cookie (GF & Vegan)
$4.00

Almond Flour, Pepitas, Coconut Caramel, Chocolate Chips

Pastelitos
$4.50

Two Guava & Cheese filled Puff Pastry w/ Powdered Sugar

Scone
$5.00

Pecorino, Herb, & Ricotta, Balsamic Tart Cherry w/ Blood Orange, GF Chocolate Chip, GF Tomato Basil

Peaches N' Cream Turnover
$5.25Out of stock

Lemon Mascarpone Cream, Chai Spiced Peaches, Orange Zest, Olive Oil

Doggo Treats
$1.50

6-8 Organic Whole Wheat Flour, Honey, Natural Peanut Butter

Large Doggo Treat Jar
$12.00

One Full Mason Jar of our Doggo Treats! Organic Whole Wheat Flour, Honey, Natural Peanut Butter

Beverages

Espresso
$3.25

Our Signature 'Standing Room Only' Blend of Espresso

Americano
$3.50

Our Signature Blend of Espresso over Hot Water

Iced Americano
$4.25

Our Signature Blend of Espresso over Ice Water

Macchiato
$3.50

Our Signature Blend of Espresso with a Dollop of Foam

Cortado, 4oz
$4.00

Signature Blend of Espresso cut equally with Steamed Milk

Cappuccino, 6oz
$4.25

Our Signature Blend of Espresso with Steamed Milk & Foam

Flat White, 6oz
$4.25

Our Signature Blend of Espresso with Steamed Milk

Latte
$4.50

Our Signature Blend of Espresso with Steamed Milk

Iced Latte
$4.75

Our Signature Blend of Espresso poured over Milk & Ice

Drip Coffee
$3.00

Our Signature 'Studio' Blend Coffee

Cold Brew
$4.00

Our Signature 'Studio' Blend Coffee, cold-brewed for 24-Hours

Tea
$3.50

Your choice of: Earl Grey with Lavender, English Breakfast, Gunpowder Green, or Rooibos

Iced Tea
$3.50

Your choice of: Earl Grey with Lavender, English Breakfast, Gunpowder Green, or Rooibos over Ice

Tea Latte
$4.25

Your choice of: Earl Grey with Lavender, English Breakfast, Gunpowder Green, or Rooibos with Steamed Milk

Iced Tea Latte
$4.75

Your choice of: Earl Grey with Lavender, English Breakfast, Gunpowder Green, or Rooibos over Ice with Milk

Chai Latte
$4.75

Our Signature In-House made Chai with Steamed Milk

Iced Chai Latte
$5.25

Our Signature In-House made Chai with Milk over Ice

Hot Apple Chaider
$4.50

Our House-Made Chai steamed with Local Apple Cider.

Iced Apple Chaider
$5.50

Our House-Made Chai with Local Apple Cider over Ice.

Olive Oil Mocha
$5.25

Our In-House made Chocolate Sauce, made with Olive Oil instead of cream, with our Signature Espresso & Steamed Milk. Finished with Flaky Sea Salt

Iced Olive Oil Mocha
$5.50

Our In-House made Chocolate Sauce, made with Olive Oil instead of cream, with our Signature Espresso & Milk over Ice

Vanilla Milk, 16oz
$4.00

Our In-House made French Vanilla Syrup with Milk over Ice

Cold Brew Lemonade Shandy
$5.50
Signature Lemonade
$4.00

Our Signature Lemonade with In-House made Basil & Mint Syrup

Lavender Lemonade
$4.25

Our Signature Lemonade with In-House made Lavender Syrup

(Seasonal) Hibiscus & Bay Leaf Lemonade
$4.25

Pink Rose Lemonade: Our Signature Lemonade with In-House made Rose Syrup

Arnold Palmer
$4.25

Your choice of: Earl Grey with Lavender, English Breakfast, Gunpowder Green, or Rooibos with Lemonade over Ice

Steamer
$4.00

Your choice of one of our In-House made Syrups with Steamed Milk

Drink Carrier

Catering Menu - 24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED

Catering Menu

1/2 Doz. Sea Salt Chocolate Chip Cookie
$19.00

Serves 6. Sea Salt Chocolate Chip Cookie

Doz. Sea Salt Chocolate Chip Cookie
$36.00

Serves 12. Sea Salt Chocolate Chip Cookie

1/2 Doz. Snickerdoodle Cookie
$19.00

Serves 6. Snickerdoodle Cookie

Doz. Snickerdoodle Cookie
$36.00

Serves 12. Snickerdoodle Cookie

1/2 Doz. Seasonal Cookie
$19.00

Serves 6. Seasonal Cookie

Doz. Seasonal Cookie
$36.00

Serves 12. Seasonal Cookie

1/2 Doz. Pecorino, Herb, & Ricotta Scone
$31.00

Serves 6. Pecorino, Herb, & Ricotta Scone

Doz. Pecorino, Herb, & Ricotta Scone
$62.00

Serves 12. Pecorino, Herb, & Ricotta Scone

1/2 Doz. Balsamic Tart Cherry & Blood Orange Scone
$31.00

Serves 6. Balsamic Tart Cherry w/ Blood Orange Scone

Doz. Balsamic Tart Cherry & Blood Orange Scone
$62.00

Serves 12. Balsamic Tart Cherry w/ Blood Orange Scone

1/2 Doz. Sausage Rolls
$32.00

Serves 6. Housemade Pork Sausage w/ Fennel & Sage, wrapped in Puff Pastry

Doz. Sausage Rolls
$64.00

Serves 12. Housemade Pork Sausage w/ Fennel & Sage, wrapped in Puff Pastry

1/2 Doz. GF Chocolate Chip Scone
$37.00

Serves 6. Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Scones

Doz. GF Chocolate Chip Scone
$75.00

Serves 12. Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Scone

1/2 Doz. Vegan Egg Bake
$40.00

Serves 6. Just Egg™ Vegan Eggs, Garlic Confit Tomato, Spinach in Puff Pastry

Doz. Vegan Egg Bake
$80.00

Serves 12. Just Egg™ Vegan Eggs, Garlic Confit Tomato, Spinach in Puff Pastry

Coffee Carafe
$28.00

12 Cups of our Signature House Blend, Half & Half, Non-Dairy Creamer, Sugar & Stevia, Cups & Stir-Sticks, Napkins

Brunch Box
$96.00

12 Scones, Seasonal Fruit Salad

Signature Sandwich Big Box
$165.00

Your Choice of 12 Signature LFS Sandwiches

Signature Sliders Platter
$120.00

36 Signature Sliders per platter. Up to two Signature Slider selections per platter.

Fruit Salad
$42.00

Serves 12. Seasonal Fruit Salad w/ Citrus Zest

XL Caesar Salad
$65.00

Serves 12. Chopped Romaine, Wild Arugula, Blistered Cherry Tomato w/ Garlic & Rosemary Olive Oil, Focaccia Breadcrumbs, Fresh Herbs, Caesar Dressing

XL Eggplant & Burrata Salad
$85.00

Serves 12. Marinated Eggplant, Burrata, Arugula, Pickled Red Onion, Confit Tomato, Balsamic Glaze

DIY Deli Platter
$66.00

Serves 12. Assorted Cold Cut Deli Meats, Sliced Cheeses, & Pickles

SIgnature Lemonade Carafe
$22.00

Serves 12. Signature Basil & Mint Lemonade, 96oz

Cold Brew Carafe
$22.00

Serves 12. House 24-Hour Cold Brew Coffee, 96oz

Northfork Potato Chips
$2.50

Serves 1. Flavor Options: Sea Salt, Salt & Vinegar, Sour Cream & Onion, BBQ

Spindrift Seltzer
$3.00

Serves 1. Flavor Options: Lemon, Grapefruit, Strawberry Lemonade, Half Tea Half Lemon