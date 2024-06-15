Little Hot Chicken Congress St 1110 Congress St NE
Featured Items
- Wings on Fire (Full Chicken Wings)
Nashville Hot Wings Served with Celery, Carrots, Pickles, Ranch, Comeback Sauce and House-made Mambo Sauce. Contains: Gluten, (Mambo Sauce Contains: Soy), Dairy, Eggs, Allium(Onion/Garlic)$3.00
- Paprika Fries
Crinkle Cut Fries dusted with Paprika Powder.$5.00
- Nashville Hot Sandwich
Nashville HOT Chicken Sandwich Served on Brioche Bun with our House Slaw with Celery Dressing, Pickles, Comeback Sauce and Crinkle-Cut Paprika Fries Contains: Gluten, Dairy, Eggs, Allium(Onion/Garlic)$17.00
Weekend ONLY
Weekend Entrees
Little Hot Chicken
Main Dishes
- Nashville Hot Chick-less Sandwich
Nashville HOT Chick-less Sandwich Served on Brioche Bun with our House Slaw with Celery Dressing, Pickles, Comeback Sauce and Crinkle-Cut Paprika Fries$15.00
- Chick N' Burger Sandwich
Nashville HOT Chicken Burger Sandwich Served on Brioche Bun with our House Slaw with Celery Dressing, Pickles, Comeback Sauce and Crinkle-Cut Fries. Fried Chicken + Beef Patty Sandwich. Contains: Gluten, Dairy, Eggs, Allium(Onion/Garlic)$22.00
- Beef Burger
Nashville HOT Beef Burger Sandwich Served on Brioche Bun with our House Slaw with Celery Dressing, Pickles, Comeback Sauce and Crinkle-Cut Fries. Beef Patty Sandwich. Contains: Gluten, Dairy, Eggs, Allium(Onion/Garlic)$17.00
- Mac N' Chicken
Mac and Hot Chicken Served with Pickles and Comeback Sauce. Contains: Gluten, Dairy, Eggs, Allium(Onion/Garlic)$13.00
- Flamin' Tenders
4 Nashville HOT Chicken Tenders. Served with Pickles, Comeback Sauce and House-made Mambo Sauce. Contains: Gluten, Dairy, Eggs, Allium(Onion/Garlic), Mambo Sauce(Contains: Soy)$13.00OUT OF STOCK
- Chick N' Salad
Nashville Hot Chicken Salad Served with Celery Dressing, Brioche Croutons, and Pickles. Contains: Gluten, Dairy, Eggs, Allium(Onion/Garlic)$15.00
- Nashville Wrap
Nashville Hot Chicken Wrap Served in a 12" flour tortilla filled with our house slaw, seasonal salad, comeback sauce and pickles. Comes with a Side of Paprika Fries$14.00
- Share the Heat Basket for 2
Share the Heat Basket for 2 includes 8 pieces of our Nashville Hot Chicken Tenders a side of Biscuits, our Side Slaw, Pickles, Comeback Sauce, Honey Butter and Mumbo Sauce.$35.00
- Share the Heat Basket for 4
Share the Heat Basket for 2 includes 16 pieces of our Nashville Hot Chicken Tenders and 2 sides of Biscuits and Side Slaw, Pickles, Comeback Sauce, Honey Butter and Mumbo Sauce.$70.00
Sides
- King Slaw
Slaw made of Cabbage and carrots dressed with Celery Sauce.$5.00
- Side Salad
Our Seasonal Salad served with croutons, Celery Dressing and pickles.$5.00
- Warm Biscuits
Biscuit Contains: Gluten$5.00
- Mac & Cheese
Mac and Cheese. NOT Spicy.$5.00
- Kosher Pickles
Our Made in House Pickles, Great on everything!$1.00