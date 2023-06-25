Little House Of Pancakes 807 E Pkwy

Breakfast Menu

# Meals

#1 steak w/ 2 eggs

$16.00

#2 country ham w/ 2 eggs

$12.00

#3 Sampler w/ 2 eggs

$12.00

#4 city ham w/ 2 eggs

$10.00

#5 bacon or sausage w/ 2 eggs

$9.00

#6 country fried steak w/ 2 eggs

$12.50

#7 one egg

$5.00

#8 two eggs

$6.00

#9 one egg bacon or sausage

$8.50

#10 pork chop w/ 2 eggs

$12.50

#11 hamburger steak w/ 2 eggs

$12.50

Breakfast Sandwich

bacon egg and cheese sandwich

$9.00

sausage egg and cheese sandwich

$9.00

Turkey Egg Cheese Sandwich

$9.00

egg sandwich

$7.00

City Egg Cheese Sandwich

$10.00

Country Egg Cheese Sandwich

$11.00

bacon breakfast burrito

$12.50

sausage breakfast burrito

$12.50

ham breakfast burrito

$12.50

Turkey Burrito

$12.50

Kids Meal

kids pancakes

$5.00

kids cheese omelet

$5.00

kids french toast

$5.00

kids waffle

$5.00

kids bacon

$1.50

kids sausage

$1.50

K LINK

$1.50

K turkey

$1.50

Omelets

panhandler

$12.50

Veggie and cheese omelet

$11.50

Veggie omelet (NO CHEESE)

$11.00

plain omelet

$9.00

cheese omelet

$9.50

bacon & cheese omelet

$10.00

ham & cheese omelet

$10.00

sausage & cheese omelet

$10.00

TURK CH OML

$10.00

sidecakes (2)

$6.00

Side Orders

Bowl Fruit

$1.50

Melanie potatoes

$6.00

oatmeal & toast

$5.00

Small Oatmeal

$2.50

raisins

$1.50

small biscuit & gravy

$4.00

2 biscuits & gravy

$5.00

1 biscuit

$1.50

(1) egg

$1.25

(2) EGGS

$2.50

(3) eggs

$3.75

side of cheese

$0.50

sliced tomato

$2.50

apple sauce

$2.50

tater tots

$2.50

diced potatoes

$2.50

country ham

$7.00

city ham

$6.00

bacon

$4.00

sausage

$4.00

LINKS

$4.00

turkey sausage

$4.00

(1) BAC (1)SAUG

$4.00

toast & jelly

$2.00

2 biscuits & jelly

$2.50

small gravy

$2.50

large gravy

$3.00

small grits

$2.50

large grits

$3.00

sausage biscuit

$2.50

bacon biscuit

$2.50

country ham biscuit

$3.00

city ham biscuit

$2.75

Bacon egg cheese biscuit

$4.25

Sausage egg cheese biscuit

$4.25

Bacon egg biscuit

$3.75

Sausage egg biscuit

$3.75

Drinks

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Pink Lemonade

$3.00

Starry

$3.00

Mtn. Dew

$3.00

Diet Mtn. Dew

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Water

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Hot Choclate

$3.00

Choclate Milk

$3.00

White Milk

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

1/2 sweet 1/2 unsweet Tea

$3.00

1/2 Tea 1/2 lemonade

$3.00

1/2 unsweet tea 1/2 lemonade

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Apple juice

$3.00

3 Pancakes

3 pancakes

$8.00

3 pancakes, 2 eggs & country ham

$13.00

3 pancakes & country ham

$12.00

3 pancakes, 2 eggs & city ham

$12.00

3 pancakes & city ham

$11.50

3 pancakes, 2 eggs & MEAT

$11.50

3 pancakes & MEAT

$11.00

Short Stacks

short stack of pancakes (2)

$7.00

short stack of pancakes w/Meat

$8.50

short stack of pancakes w/ meat and 2 eggs

$9.50

short stack w/2 eggs &country ham

$12.00

short stack & country ham

$11.00

short stack w/2 eggs & city ham

$11.00

short stack & city ham

$10.50

1 pancake

$3.50

French Toast

french toast

$7.50

french toast w/ 2 eggs and sausage

$10.50

french toast w/ 2 eggs and bacon

$10.50

Waffle

Waffle

$8.00

Waffle w/ 2eggs & country ham

$13.00

waffle & country ham

$13.00

waffle w/2 eggs & city ham

$12.00

waffle & city ham

$11.50

waffle w/2 eggs & bacon

$11.50

waffle & bacon

$11.00

waffle w/2 eggs &sausage

$11.50

waffle & sausage

$11.00

chicken and waffle

$14.00

Lunch/Dinner Menu

Dinners

Catfish

$12.50

Grilled Chix Tend

$12.50

chicken tenders

$12.50

country fried steak

$12.50

hamburger steak

$12.50

veggie plate

$9.00

Sides

MAKE IT LARGE

$2.50

(CB)

$1.25

Add 1 Tend

$3.00

tater tots

$2.50

fries

$2.50

sweet fries

$2.75

onion rings

$2.75

chips

$2.50

apples

$2.50

cole slaw

$2.50

apple sauce

$2.50

mac and cheese

$2.75

pinto beans

$2.50

corn

$2.50

carrots

$2.50

green beans

$2.50

mashed potatoes w/ gravy

$2.50

mashed potatoes

$2.50

brown gravy

$2.50

sliced tomatoes

$2.50

greens

$2.50

okra

$2.50

Kids Meals

kids hamburgers

$6.00

kids cheeseburgers

$6.00

kids grilled cheese

$6.00

kids chicken tenders

$6.00

Kids grilled chicken

$6.00

Sandwiches

bologna sandwich

$9.95

ham club

$10.00

grilled chicken sandwich

$10.00

hamburger

$8.50

cheeseburger

$9.50

turkey burger

$10.00

B.L.T.

$8.00

grilled ham & cheese

$9.00

grilled cheese

$6.00

reuben

$11.00

crispy chicken sandwich

$11.00

buffalo chicken sandwich

$11.00

DBL Cheeseburger

$13.50

Salads

house salad

$5.00

chef salad

$8.00

GR chicken salad

$12.50

TEND SALAD

$12.50

Retail

Coffee mug

$6.00

T-Shirt (small-xl)

$12.00

T-Shirt(2x-3x)

$14.00

Bear Rock

$5.00

JAR Syrup

$6.00

