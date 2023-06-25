Little House Of Pancakes 807 E Pkwy
Breakfast Menu
# Meals
#1 steak w/ 2 eggs
$16.00
#2 country ham w/ 2 eggs
$12.00
#3 Sampler w/ 2 eggs
$12.00
#4 city ham w/ 2 eggs
$10.00
#5 bacon or sausage w/ 2 eggs
$9.00
#6 country fried steak w/ 2 eggs
$12.50
#7 one egg
$5.00
#8 two eggs
$6.00
#9 one egg bacon or sausage
$8.50
#10 pork chop w/ 2 eggs
$12.50
#11 hamburger steak w/ 2 eggs
$12.50
Breakfast Sandwich
Kids Meal
Omelets
Side Orders
Bowl Fruit
$1.50
Melanie potatoes
$6.00
oatmeal & toast
$5.00
Small Oatmeal
$2.50
raisins
$1.50
small biscuit & gravy
$4.00
2 biscuits & gravy
$5.00
1 biscuit
$1.50
(1) egg
$1.25
(2) EGGS
$2.50
(3) eggs
$3.75
side of cheese
$0.50
sliced tomato
$2.50
apple sauce
$2.50
tater tots
$2.50
diced potatoes
$2.50
country ham
$7.00
city ham
$6.00
bacon
$4.00
sausage
$4.00
LINKS
$4.00
turkey sausage
$4.00
(1) BAC (1)SAUG
$4.00
toast & jelly
$2.00
2 biscuits & jelly
$2.50
small gravy
$2.50
large gravy
$3.00
small grits
$2.50
large grits
$3.00
sausage biscuit
$2.50
bacon biscuit
$2.50
country ham biscuit
$3.00
city ham biscuit
$2.75
Bacon egg cheese biscuit
$4.25
Sausage egg cheese biscuit
$4.25
Bacon egg biscuit
$3.75
Sausage egg biscuit
$3.75
Drinks
Pepsi
$3.00
Diet Pepsi
$3.00
Pink Lemonade
$3.00
Starry
$3.00
Mtn. Dew
$3.00
Diet Mtn. Dew
$3.00
Dr. Pepper
$3.00
Water
Coffee
$3.00
Decaf Coffee
$3.00
Hot Tea
$3.00
Hot Choclate
$3.00
Choclate Milk
$3.00
White Milk
$3.00
Sweet Tea
$3.00
Unsweet Tea
$3.00
1/2 sweet 1/2 unsweet Tea
$3.00
1/2 Tea 1/2 lemonade
$3.00
1/2 unsweet tea 1/2 lemonade
$3.00
Grapefruit Juice
$3.00
Orange Juice
$3.00
Tomato Juice
$3.00
Apple juice
$3.00
3 Pancakes
Short Stacks
French Toast
Waffle
Lunch/Dinner Menu
Dinners
Sides
MAKE IT LARGE
$2.50
(CB)
$1.25
Add 1 Tend
$3.00
tater tots
$2.50
fries
$2.50
sweet fries
$2.75
onion rings
$2.75
chips
$2.50
apples
$2.50
cole slaw
$2.50
apple sauce
$2.50
mac and cheese
$2.75
pinto beans
$2.50
corn
$2.50
carrots
$2.50
green beans
$2.50
mashed potatoes w/ gravy
$2.50
mashed potatoes
$2.50
brown gravy
$2.50
sliced tomatoes
$2.50
greens
$2.50
okra
$2.50
Kids Meals
Sandwiches
Drink included with Spec
-$3.00
Little House Of Pancakes 807 E Pkwy Location and Ordering Hours
(865) 436-8784
807 E Pkwy, Gatlinburg, TN 37738
Closed • Opens Monday at 8AM