Little Italy Pizza - King NC 612 South Main Street
FOOD (3PD)
APPETIZERS
- French Fries$3.95
- Cheese Fries$8.95
Crispy fries, bacon and cheddar cheese sauce with mozzarella cheese
- Garlic Knots$4.95
- Mozzarella Sticks (8pcs)$8.95
Breaded mozzarella sticks served with sauce
- Buffalo Wings (10pcs)$13.99
Choose from mild, medium, hot or barbecue, celery
- Buffalo Wings (5pc)$7.99
Choose from mild, medium, hot or barbecue
- Stuffed Jalapeno Peppers (8pcs)$8.95
Breaded jalapeños stuffed with cheese, served with ranch
- Calamari Fritti$12.95
Fried calamari served with marinara sauce
- Chicken Fingers$8.95
Five pieces with your choice of sauce
- 8 Bonless Wings$8.95
- Italian Dip And Bread$2.95
- Bruschetta$5.99
- Mozzarella Caprese$8.95
- Zucchini Sticks$8.95
- Onion Petals$8.95
- Baked Bruschetta$7.95
- Spinach Dip$7.50
SALADS
- Antipasto Salad$10.95
Prepared with salami, pepperoni, ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, green and black olives, onions, and hot peppers
- Side Salad$4.50
Prepared with lettuce, tomatoes, green olives, and onion
- House Salad$8.95
Prepared with lettuce, tomatoes, green olives, ham and cheese
- Chef Salad$10.95
Prepared with lettuce, tomatoes, green olives, onions, ham, cheese, and turkey
- Grilled Chicken Salad$11.95
Lettuce, tomatoes, green and black olives, onions, raw spinach, broccoli, bacon, and cheese
- Shrimp Salad$11.95
Lettuce, tomatoes, green and black olives, onions, raw spinach, and broccoli
- Grilled Salmon Wild Salad$16.95
Lettuce, tomatoes, green and black olives, onions, carrots, and cheese
- Tuna House Salad$10.95
Tuna with lettuce, tomatoes, green olives, onions, cheese, and ham
- Small Chicken Salad$8.99
- Small Shrimp Salad$9.50
- Small Chef Salad$8.95
- Small Tuna Salad$8.95
- LARGE SIDE SALAD$8.99
- Small Antipasto Salad$8.99
- Italian GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD$13.95
- buffalo chicken finger salad$12.95
- Buff Chik SAlAD$12.95
- Small BUFF CHIK SaL$10.95
SUBS
- Cheese Steak$10.95
Steak and cheese on a sub roll
- Chicken Steak$10.95
Chicken and cheese on a sub roll
- Meatball Parmigiana Sub$10.95
Meatballs, marinara sauce, and mozzarella cheese
- Sausage Parmigiana Sub$10.95
Sausage, marinara sauce, and mozzarella cheese .
- Chicken Parmigiana Sub$10.95
Chicken, marinara sauce, and mozzarella cheese
- Eggplant Parmigiana Sub$10.95
Eggplant, marinara sauce, and mozzarella cheese .
- Roast Beef Sub$10.95
Roast beef with lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, onions, oil and vinegar .
- Roast Beef Special$10.95
Roast beef with ham, salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, oil and vinegar
- Vegetarian Sub$10.95
Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, oil and vinegar
- Grilled Chicken Sub$10.95
- Salami & Cheese Sub$10.95
Salami, cheese, onions, lettuce, tomato, and house dressing
- Ham & Cheese Sub$10.95
Ham, cheese, onions, lettuce, tomato, and house dressing
- Italian Sub$10.95
Ham, salami, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and house dressing
- Tuna Sub$10.95
Tuna, onions, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise
- Turkey Sub$10.95
Turkey, provolone, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and house dressing
- Turkey Special Sub$10.95
Turkey, ham, salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and house dressing
PASTA
- Spaghetti w/ Marinara$10.95
- Spaghetti w/ Meat sauce$12.95
- Spaghetti W/ meatballs$13.95
- Spaghetti w Meatsauce & meatballs$14.95
- Spaghetti Aglio & Olio$10.95
Spaghetti sautéed in garlic and olive oil
- Spaghetti Aglio & Olio W shrimp$14.95
- Fettuccini Alfredo$12.95
- Chicken Alfredo$13.95
- Meat Ravioli$11.95
- Cheese Ravioli$11.95
- Tortellini$12.95
- Aglio e Olio with CHICKEN$13.95
- Spaghetti Carbonara$14.95
- Spinach Ravioli$14.95
- Gnocchi$13.95
- Angel Hair$11.95
- Angel Hair MARINARA$11.95
- Side Order Meatballs$5.99
- Side Order Sausage$5.99
- Side Pasta$2.95
- Ziti Meat Sauce$12.95
- Bowtie Pasta$10.95
KIDS MENU
- Kids Chicken Fingers with Fries$6.95
- Kids Lasagna$7.50
- Kids Manicotti$5.95
- Kids Cheese Ravioli$5.95
- Kids Meat Ravioli$5.95
- Kids Fettuccini Alfredo$7.25
- Kids Macaroni and Cheese$7.25
- Kids Spaghetti with marinara Sauce$4.95
- Kids Spaghetti meatsauce$5.95
- Kids Spaghetti meatball$5.95
- Kids Spaghetti meatsauce & meatballs$7.50
- Kids Baked Spaghetti$7.25
- Kids B.Spa.w.Meatballs$7.99
- Kids Baked Spaghetti with Meatsauce$7.25
- Kids Baked Ziti$7.75
- Kids Ziti With Butter$6.50
- Kids Tortellini$7.99
- Kids Angel Hair MTS$7.25
- Kids Aglio E Olio Spaghetti$7.75
- Kids Angel Hair Marinara$7.25
- Kids Penne$4.95
- Kids Spaghetti Plain$4.95
SEAFOOD
BAKED DISHES
- Baked Ziti$11.95
Ziti cooked in tomato sauce and ricotta then baked with mozzarella cheese
- Lasagna$14.95
Wide pasta noodles layered with seasoned beef
- Manicotti$11.95
Pasta stuffed with seasoned ricotta cheese
- Eggplant Parmigiana$15.95
Freshly breaded eggplant baked in our rich marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese, served with a side of spaghetti
- Touch of Italy$16.95
Delicious taste of lasagna, manicotti, meat and cheese ravioli, baked with marinara sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese
- Baked Spaghetti$11.95
Baked with marinara sauce covered with mozzarella cheese
- BAKED SPAGHETTI MEATSAUCE$12.95
Baked with marinara sauce covered with mozzarella cheese
- BAKED SPAGHETTI MEATBALL$13.95
Baked with marinara sauce covered with mozzarella cheese
- BAKED SPAGHETTI MEATSAUCE & MEATBALL$14.95
Baked with marinara sauce covered with mozzarella cheese
- BAKED SPAGHETTI VENICE$14.95
CHICKEN
- Chicken Caprese$12.95
with sautéed spinach in a garlic olive oil
- Grilled Chicken & Vegetables$15.95
Sautéed in garlic and olive oil
- Chicken Parmigiana$16.95
Boneless chicken breast, lightly breaded, sautéed then baked in marinara sauce with mozzarella cheese, served with a side of spaghetti
- Chicken Cacciatore$16.95
Served with peppers, onions, mushrooms, sautéed in a light, spicy marinara sauce and served with a side of spaghetti
- Chicken Marsala$16.95
Chicken with mushroms sauteed with Marsala wine, served with a side of spaghetti
- Chicken Broccoli$14.95
Boneless chicken breast and broccoli in Alfredo sauce over fettuccine
- Chicken Alfredo$13.95
CALZONE & STROMBOLI
- Small Cheese Calzone$10.95
Ricotta cheese, mozzarella, ham
- Small Meat Calzone$10.95
Ground beef, cheese, and homemade sauce
- Small Vegetarian Calzone$10.95
Cheese, mushrooms, onions, peppers
- Small Regular Stromboli$10.95
Ham, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese
- Small Steak Stromboli$10.95
Steak and mozzarella
- Small Chicken Stromboli$10.95
- Small Veggie stromboli$10.95
- Large Cheese Calzone$14.95
Ricotta cheese, mozzarella, ham
- Large Meat Calzone$15.95
Ground beef, cheese, and homemade sauce
- Large Vegetarian Clazone$14.95
Cheese, mushrooms, onions, peppers
- Large Regular Stromboli$15.95
Ham, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese
- Large Steak Stromboli$16.95
Steak and mozzarella
- Large Chicken Stromboli$17.95
- Large Veggi Stromboli$14.95
DESSERTS
- Cannoli$5.95
- Ultimate Chocolate Cake$5.95
- Lemon Italian Cream Cake$5.95
- Tiramisu$6.95
- New York-Style Vanilla Cheesecake$5.95
- Apple Tart with Vanilla Ice Cream$6.95
- Two Scoops Vanilla Icecream$2.00
- Strawberry Cheese Cake$5.95
- Spumoni Icecream$5.95
- RASBERRY CHEESE CAKE$5.95
- CHEESE CAKE WITH CHOCOLATE / CARAMEL$5.95
- MINI CANNOLI$2.50
SPECIALTY SUBS
EXTRAS
- Extra 1 Shrimp$1.99
- side of grilled Chicken$5.99
- Extra Steak$5.99
- Extra Side Ranch$0.50
- 1 Grilled Salmon Only$9.95
- Large Bowl of MEAT SAUCE$5.99
- LARGE CUP OF RANCH$5.99
- SMALL SIDE CHEDDAR CHZ$2.00
- BOWL OF CHEDDAR CHZ$5.99
- Bowl Of Marinara$4.99
- 2 EXTRA DRESSING$1.00
- Bag Chips$0.50
- Small Mix Veggie$5.85
- Side Alfredo Sauce$4.95
- Grilled Chz Sub$5.99
- Wheel Of Bread$3.99
- Bowl of Pink Sauce$5.99
- Side of Sautéed SPINACH$6.95
- Side of Sautéed BROCCOLI$4.95
- Side Steamed Broccoli$4.95
- SIDE ROASTED POTATOES$3.95
- BAKED MTB$7.99
- Side Old Bread
- 1 Piece Grilled Chicken$4.99
- Side of Butter
- Small Side of Marinara
- Baked Potato$4.95
- Side of Bread
- Half Wheel of Bread$1.50
- Sub Roll with Butter$2.00
- Bowl of Tuna$5.99
- Side of Celery$0.75
Extra Dressing
PIZZA (3PD)
16" LARGE PIZZA
14" MEDIUM PIZZA
12" SMALL PIZZA
DRINKS (3PD)
DRINKS
Gallons
DRAFT BEER
DAILY LUNCH SPECIALS (3PD)
LUNCH SPECIALS
SUB SPECIALS
- Cheese Steak$10.95
Steak and cheese on a sub roll
- Chicken Steak$10.95
Chicken and cheese on a sub roll
- Chicken Parmigiana Sub$10.95
Chicken, marinara sauce, and mozzarella cheese
- Meatball Parmigiana Sub$10.95
Meatballs, marinara sauce, and mozzarella cheese
- Sausage Parmigiana Sub$10.95
Sausage, marinara sauce, and mozzarella cheese .
- Eggplant Parmigiana Sub$10.95
Eggplant, marinara sauce, and mozzarella cheese .
- Italian Sub$10.95
Ham, salami, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and house dressing
- Ham & Cheese Sub$10.95
Ham, cheese, onions, lettuce, tomato, and house dressing
- Turkey Sub$10.95
Turkey, provolone, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and house dressing
- Turkey Special SUB$10.95
Turkey, ham, salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and house dressing
- Tuna Sub$10.95
Tuna, onions, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise
- Roast Beef Sub$10.95
Roast beef with lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, onions, oil and vinegar .
- Roast Beef Special$10.95
Roast beef with ham, salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, oil and vinegar
- Vegetarian Sub$10.95
Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, oil and vinegar
- Salami & Cheese Sub$10.95
Salami, cheese, onions, lettuce, tomato, and house dressing
- Grilled Chicken Sub$10.95