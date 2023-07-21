Potsdam Little Italy 30 MARKET ST
Save 10% on your entire order!
SAVE10
Copied!
Save 10% on your entire order!
SAVE10
Copied!
Salads
Italian Antipasto
$6.75+
Romaine, carrots, tomato, ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone
Turkey Antipasto
$6.75+
Romaine, carrots, onions, tomato, turkey, salami, pepperoni, provolone
Caesar Salad
$5.50+
Romaine, parmesan, croutons
Tossed Salad
$5.50+
Romaine, cucumber, onion, tomato, carrots
Cobb Salad
$12.00
Romaine, Cucumber, tomato, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, candied walnuts, boiled egg.
Caprese Salad
$7.75
Sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, balsamic glaze
Fried chicken salad
$6.50+
Appetizers
Bruschetta
$9.95
Tomato, onion, cucumber, basil, fresh mozzarella, balsamic glaze
Mozzarella Sticks
$7.25
Chicken Tenders
$7.00
Garlic Bread
$5.25
Cheese Stuffed Garlic Knots
$5.00+
Served with marinara
Garlic Knots
$4.00+
Pizza Logs
$7.75
French Fries
$4.25
Poutine
$8.00
Stoner Fries
$8.00
Bacon, Mozzarella & Ranch
Buffalo Fries
$8.00
Wing sauce, mozzarella, dressing
Onion Rings
$4.25
Stoner Sticks
$7.75
Fried Mozzarella
$9.75
1 Garlic Knot
$1.00
1 Cheese Knot
$1.25
Hot Subs
Wraps
Wings
Pasta
Build Your Own Pasta
Chicken Parmesan
$18.00
Eggplant Parmesan
$18.00
Chicken Riggies
$18.00
Onion, hot cherry peppers, garlic, grilled chicken, white wine rose sauce
Chicken Rigatoni
$18.00
Breaded chicken breast, ricotta, rose
Pasta Primavera
$17.00
Carrots, broccoli, roasted red peppers, garlic and oil
Spaghetti with 2 Meatballs
$14.00
Baked Ziti
$15.00
Kids spaghetti
$7.00
Side Salad
$3.00
Pizza Rolls, Calzones, Sandstoners
Make Your Own Pizza Roll
$9.00
Fried Chicken Roll
$9.50
Broccoli Chicken Roll
$9.50
Calzones
$9.50
Ricotta, mozzarella
Make Your Own Sandstoner
$10.95
BLT Sandstoner
$11.95
Bacon, lettuce, tomato
Supreme Sandstoner
$13.95
Pepperoni, mushrooms, peppers, onions, sausage
Steak & Cheese Sandstoner
$13.95
Buffalo Chicken
$13.95
Pizza
Beverages
Side Sauces
Ranch
$0.75
Blue cheese
$0.75
Chunky Blue Cheese
$0.75
Mild
$0.75
Hot
$0.75
Garlic Parm
$0.75
BBQ
$0.75
Money
$0.75
Marinara
$0.75
Butter Garlic
$1.00
Sweet Chili
$0.75
Italian
$0.75
Balsamic
$0.75
Honey Mustard
$0.75
Honey BBQ
$0.75
Blazin BBQ
$0.75
12 Ounce Chunky Blue Cheese
$4.25
12 Ounce Ranch
$4.25
12 Ounce Marinara
$3.00
12 Ounce Blue Cheese
$4.25
12 Ounce Hot Sauce
$4.25
12 Ounce Butter Garic Sauce
$3.00
Parmesan
$0.75
Pizza dough
Potsdam Little Italy 30 MARKET ST Location and Ordering Hours
(315) 265-5500
Open now • Closes at 9PM