Salads

Italian Antipasto

$6.75+

Romaine, carrots, tomato, ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone

Turkey Antipasto

$6.75+

Romaine, carrots, onions, tomato, turkey, salami, pepperoni, provolone

Caesar Salad

$5.50+

Romaine, parmesan, croutons

Tossed Salad

$5.50+

Romaine, cucumber, onion, tomato, carrots

Cobb Salad

$12.00

Romaine, Cucumber, tomato, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, candied walnuts, boiled egg.

Caprese Salad

$7.75

Sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, balsamic glaze

Fried chicken salad

$6.50+

Appetizers

Bruschetta

$9.95

Tomato, onion, cucumber, basil, fresh mozzarella, balsamic glaze

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.25

Chicken Tenders

$7.00
Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$5.25

Cheese Stuffed Garlic Knots

$5.00+

Served with marinara

Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$4.00+

Pizza Logs

$7.75

French Fries

$4.25

Poutine

$8.00
Stoner Fries

Stoner Fries

$8.00

Bacon, Mozzarella & Ranch

Buffalo Fries

Buffalo Fries

$8.00

Wing sauce, mozzarella, dressing

Onion Rings

$4.25

Stoner Sticks

$7.75

Fried Mozzarella

$9.75

1 Garlic Knot

$1.00

1 Cheese Knot

$1.25

Cold Subs

Ham Sub

$7.00+

Turkey Sub

$7.00+

Salami Sub

$7.00+

Italian Sub

$7.00+

Hot Subs

Sausage & Pepper

$7.50+
Meatball

Meatball

$7.50+

Eggplant Parmesan

$7.50+

Chicken Parmesan

$7.50+

Pizza Sub

$7.50+

Pepperoni, mushrooms, peppers, onions, sausage

Chicken LT

$7.50+

Mayo, provolone, lettuce, tomato

Fried Chicken Sandwich w/Fries

$12.00

Fried Chicken Sub

$7.50+

Steak & Cheese

$7.50+

Wraps

Wrap

$11.00+

Chicken Parmesan Wrap

$11.00

Eggplant Parmesan Wrap

$11.00

Pizza Wrap

$11.00

BLT Wrap

$11.00

Chicken LT Wrap

$11.00

Fried Chicken Wrap

$11.00

Steak and Cheese Wrap

$11.00

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$11.00

Wings

6 Bone in Wings

$10.00

12 Bone in Wings

$16.00

50 Bone In Wings

$65.00

6 Bone Out Wings

$7.00

12 Bone Out Wings

$12.00

50 Bone Out Wings

$48.00

Pasta

Build Your Own Pasta

Chicken Parmesan

$18.00

Eggplant Parmesan

$18.00

Chicken Riggies

$18.00

Onion, hot cherry peppers, garlic, grilled chicken, white wine rose sauce

Chicken Rigatoni

Chicken Rigatoni

$18.00

Breaded chicken breast, ricotta, rose

Pasta Primavera

$17.00

Carrots, broccoli, roasted red peppers, garlic and oil

Spaghetti with 2 Meatballs

$14.00

Baked Ziti

$15.00

Kids spaghetti

$7.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Pizza Rolls, Calzones, Sandstoners

Make Your Own Pizza Roll

$9.00

Fried Chicken Roll

$9.50

Broccoli Chicken Roll

$9.50

Calzones

$9.50

Ricotta, mozzarella

Make Your Own Sandstoner

$10.95

BLT Sandstoner

$11.95

Bacon, lettuce, tomato

Supreme Sandstoner

$13.95

Pepperoni, mushrooms, peppers, onions, sausage

Steak & Cheese Sandstoner

$13.95

Buffalo Chicken

$13.95

Pizza

Pizza

$14.50+

White Garlic Pizza

$16.75+

Veggie Pizza

$20.50+
Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$18.00+

Golden Knight Pizza

$18.00+

The Bear Pizza

$18.00+

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$18.00+

Bruschetta

$18.00+

Margherita Pizza

$17.00+

Dessert

Chocolate Lava Cake

$7.00

Chocolate Lava Cookie

$7.00

Cannoli

$7.00

Bazoobie w/M&M's

$2.75

Beverages

Soda Can

$1.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Beer

$4.50

Wine Slushie

$8.00

Pinot Grigio Bottle

$22.00

Merlot Bottle

$22.00

Bottled Water

$1.87

Seltzer

$3.25

Side Sauces

Ranch

$0.75

Blue cheese

$0.75

Chunky Blue Cheese

$0.75

Mild

$0.75

Hot

$0.75

Garlic Parm

$0.75

BBQ

$0.75

Money

$0.75

Marinara

$0.75

Butter Garlic

$1.00

Sweet Chili

$0.75

Italian

$0.75

Balsamic

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Honey BBQ

$0.75

Blazin BBQ

$0.75

12 Ounce Chunky Blue Cheese

$4.25

12 Ounce Ranch

$4.25

12 Ounce Marinara

$3.00

12 Ounce Blue Cheese

$4.25

12 Ounce Hot Sauce

$4.25

12 Ounce Butter Garic Sauce

$3.00

Parmesan

$0.75

Pizza dough

Medium dough

$3.00

Large dough

$3.75