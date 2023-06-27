Little Italy V
Appetizers & Sides
French Fries
Cheese Fries
French Fries w/ Gravy
Mozzarella Sticks
Onion Rings
Jalapeno Poppers
Breaded Mushrooms
Breaded Cauliflower
Chicken Strips & Fries
Shrimp & Fries
Wings
Mild, Hot or BBQ
Boneless Wings
Mild, Hot or BBQ
Cheese Quesadilla
Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla
Soup of the Day
Garlic Knots (6)
Salads
Grilled Chicken Salad
Lettuce, chicken breast, tomatoes, onions, croutons & shredded cheese
Crispy Chicken Salad
Lettuce, chicken breast, tomatoes, onions, croutons & shredded cheese
Antipasto Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, ham, salami, turkey, provolone & shredded cheese
Taco Salad
Served in a tortilla shell with lettuce, seasoned beef, black olives, tomatoes, onions, shredded cheese, sour cream & salsa on the side
Tuna Salad
Lettuce, tuna, tomatoes, onions, croutons, provolone & shredded cheese
Mediterranean Salad
Lettuce, chopped steak, black olives, tomatoes, onions, croutons & shredded cheese
Tossed Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, croutons & shredded cheese
Side Salad
Stromboli
Regular Stromboli
Ham, pepperoni, mozzarella & sauce. Served with a cup of sauce.
Special Stromboli
Pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, sausage, green peppers, hamburger, mozzarella & sauce. Served with a cup of sauce.
Steak Stromboli
Steak, fried onions, mozzarella & sauce. Served with a cup of sauce.
Chicken - Steak Stromboli
Chicken-steak, fried onions, mozzarella & sauce. Served with a cup of sauce.
Vegetarian Stromboli
Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, broccoli, mozzarella & sauce. Served with a cup of sauce.
Calzone
Ham, ricotta & mozzarella. Served with a cup of sauce.
Subs
Subs (Hot or Cold)
Hot Subs
Hamburger Sub
Hamburger Sub with lettuce, tomato, onions and mayo
Cheeseburger
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo
Bacon Cheeseburger
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo
Pizzaburger
Hamburger, cheese, sauce
Turkey, Bacon & Cheese
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo
Veggie sub
Green peppers, onions, mushrooms, broccoli, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, mayo or oil & vinegar
Meatball Parm
Meatballs, sauce, cheese
Chicken Parm sub
Breaded chicken, sauce, cheese
Sausage Parm
Sausage, sauce, cheese
Italian Sausage
Fried onions, green peppers, sauce, cheese
Eggplant Parm sub
Eggplant, sauce, cheese
Fish Fillet
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo or tartar sauce
Crab Cake
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo or tartar sauce
Grilled Chicken
Marinated chicken, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & mayo
Chicken Fajita
Marinated chicken, fried onions, lettuce, tomatoes, barbecue sauce, mayo & cheese
Buffalo Chicken
Breaded chicken, lettuce, tomato, ranch & mild buffalo wing sauce
Chicken Filet
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo
Steak or Chicken-Steak Subs
Cheese Steak Plain
Steak and cheese only
California Cheese Steak
Lettuce, tomatoes, onion, mayo
Cheese Steak Special
Mushrooms, fried onions, green peppers, mayo or sauce
Super Special Cheese Steak
Mushrooms, fried onions, green peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo
Pizza Steak
Steak, cheese, sauce
Cheese Steak with Bacon, Mushrooms & Mayo
Sandwiches/Wraps
Sandwiches
Ham & Cheese Sandwich
Turkey & Cheese Sandwich
Turkey, Bacon & Cheese Sandwich
Hamburger Sandwich
Cheeseburger Sandwich
Bacon Cheeseburger Sandwich
Pizzaburger Sandwich
Hamburger, cheese and sauce only
BLT Sandwich
Bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo only
Chicken Fillet Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Tuna & Cheese Sandwich
Fish Fillet Sandwich
Choice of mayo or tartar sauce
Crab Cake Sandwich
Choice of mayo or tartar sauce
Wraps
Pizza
By The Slice
New York Style (Round Thin Crust)
Cheese (New York Style)
Supreme (NY Style)
Pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, sausage, green peppers, hamburger
Meat Lovers (NY Style)
Pepperoni, ham, sausage, hamburger, bacon
Vegetarian (NY Style)
Green peppers, mushrooms, onion, broccoli, tomatoes
White Pizza (NY Style)
Ricotta & mozzarella cheese, minced garlic
Taco Pizza (NY Style)
Seasoned beef sauce, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, jalapeno peppers
Chicken Bacon Ranch (NY Style)
Philly Cheese Steak (NY Style)
Steak, pepperoni, fried onions, mushrooms, green pepper, sauce & cheese
Sicilian (16" Square Thick Crust; 12 slices)
Large NY Style Thin Crust
Medium NY Style Thin Crust
Pasta
Chicken & Pasta
Chicken Parmigiana Spaghetti
Breaded chicken breast with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese served with spaghetti
Chicken Primavera with Penne
Chicken breast and seasoned vegetables in a light cream and tomato sauce
Chicken Piccata w/ Spaghetti or Penne
Chicken breast in a lemon and caper light butter sauce
Chicken Florentine
Chicken breast sauteed with roasted eggplant, mushrooms, red bell peppers, broccoli, green and yellow squash in a garlic and white wine sauce; not served with pasta
Chicken Marsala w/ Penne or Fettuccine
Chicken breast sautéed with mushrooms and Marsala wine
Chicken Cacciatore w/ Spaghetti or Penne
Chicken breast sautéed with mushrooms, onions, and green peppers in a light marinara sauce
Chicken Alfredo with Fettuccine
Chicken breast in a cream and parmesan cheese sauce
Seafood & Pasta
Seafood Alfredo w/ Fettuccine or Penne
Shrimp and crabmeat in Alfredo Sauce
Spaghetti Pescatore
Shrimp and clams sautéed with garlic and white wine in a marinara sauce.
Shrimp Scampi with Spaghetti
Shrimp sautéed with garlic and white wine
Shrimp a Diavolo with Spaghetti
Sautéed shrimp in a spicy marinara sauce
Spaghetti with Clams
With choice of marinara sauce or a garlic white wine sauce
Spaghetti Mediterraneo
Shrimp and crabmeat in a marinara sauce.
Fisherman's Platter
Breaded and fried Haddock, crabcake and fried shrimp with a choice of fries or onion rings
Baked Pasta
Lasagna
Served with a tossed salad & homemade garlic bread
Baked Ziti
Served with a tossed salad & homemade garlic bread
Stuffed Shells
Served with a tossed salad & homemade garlic bread
Manicotti
Served with a tossed salad & homemade garlic bread
Eggplant Spaghetti
Served with a tossed salad & homemade garlic bread
Pasta Dishes
Spaghetti in Tomato Sauce
A meatless plum tomato sauce. Served with a tossed salad & homemade garlic bread
Penne in Tomato Sauce
A meatless plum tomato sauce. Served with a tossed salad & homemade garlic bread
Spaghetti Marinara
A fresh sauce of garlic, plum tomatoes and basil. Served with a tossed salad & homemade garlic bread
Penne Marinara
A fresh sauce of garlic, plum tomatoes and basil. Served with a tossed salad & homemade garlic bread
Spaghetti Meat Sauce
A homemade sauce of sautéed ground beef and plum tomatoes. Served with a tossed salad & homemade garlic bread
Penne Meat Sauce
A homemade sauce of sautéed ground beef and plum tomatoes. Served with a tossed salad & homemade garlic bread
Spaghetti with Meatballs
Served with a tossed salad & homemade garlic bread
Penne with Meatballs
Served with a tossed salad & homemade garlic bread
Cheese Ravioli
Served in your choice of tomato or meat sauce. Served with a tossed salad & homemade garlic bread
Meat Ravioli
Served in your choice of tomato or meat sauce. Served with a tossed salad & homemade garlic bread
Spaghetti with Sausage and Peppers
A mild Italian sausage sautéed with green peppers and onions in a light marinara sauce. Served with a tossed salad & homemade garlic bread
Penne with Sausage and Peppers
A mild Italian sausage sautéed with green peppers and onions in a light marinara sauce. Served with a tossed salad & homemade garlic bread
Penne Primavera
Roasted eggplant, mushrooms, red bell peppers, broccoli, green and yellow squash in a light cream and tomato sauce. Served with a tossed salad & homemade garlic bread
Spaghetti Puttanesca
Sautéed mushrooms, black olives and capers in a light marinara sauce. Served with a tossed salad & homemade garlic bread
Penne Puttanesca
Sautéed mushrooms, black olives and capers in a light marinara sauce. Served with a tossed salad & homemade garlic bread
Fettuccine Alfredo with Broccoli
A white cream sauce with parmesan cheese and broccoli. Served with a tossed salad & homemade garlic bread
Meat Tortellini with Meat Sauce
Served with a tossed salad & homemade garlic bread
Meat Tortellini with Spinach and Bacon in Alfredo Sauce
Served with a tossed salad & homemade garlic bread
Children's Menu
Kid's Spaghetti in Tomato Sauce
For children 12 and under.
Kid's Penne in Tomato Sauce
For children 12 and under.
Kid's Cheese Ravioli with Tomato Sauce
For children 12 and under.
Kid's Meat Ravioli with Tomato Sauce
For children 12 and under.
Kid's Chicken Strips & Fries
For children 12 and under.