Little Japan Hartwell
BYO POKE BOWL
Sushi Online
Sushi Rolls
- Veggie Roll
Cucumbers, avocados, shredded carrots, topped with sesame seeds.$5.95
- California Roll
Crab meat, avocados, cucumbers, topped with sesame seeds$5.95
- Avocado Roll
sushi roll filled with avocado, topped with sesame seeds$5.00
- * Salmon Roll
Salmon, avocados, cucumbers, topped with fish eggs and sesame seeds$6.95
- * Spicy Salmon Roll
Salmon, cucumber, and avocado. Topped with fish eggs and spicy mayo.$6.95
- * Easy Lovers Roll
Tuna, avocado. Topped with sesame seeds$5.95
- * Philly Roll
Salmon, avocado, and cream cheese, Topped with sesame seeds.$6.95
- * Little Japan Jr Roll
Tuna and cream cheese. Topped with sesame seeds and sriracha sauce.$6.95
- Super Crunchy Roll
Crab meat and cream cheese. Topped with sesame seeds, tempura flakes, spicy mayo, & eel sauce.$6.95
- * Tai Roll
Cucumber, Avocado, and Red Snapper. Topped with sesame seeds.$6.95
- * Tuna Roll
Tuna and cucumbers. Topped with fish eggs and sesame seeds.$6.95
- * Spicy Tuna Roll
Tuna and cucumbers. Topped with fish eggs, spicy mayo, and sesame seeds.$6.95
- * Wild Thang Roll
Tuna, green onions, wasabi. Topped with spicy mayo and sesame seeds.$6.95
- Eel Roll
Eel and cucumber. Topped with avocado and sesame seeds.$6.45
- Caterpillar Roll
Cucumber and Eel. Topped with avocados and sesame seeds.$6.95
- Chicken Tempura Roll
Chicken tempura, avocado, and cucumbers. Topped with eel sauce, spicy mayo, and sesame seeds.$7.45
- * Spicy Hamachi Roll
Yellowtail, fish eggs, scallions. Topped with spicy mayo and sesame seeds.$6.95
- Shrimp Tempura Roll
Shrimp Tempura, avocado, cucumbers. Topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce, and sesame seeds.$7.95
- Sunshine Roll
Crab meat and avocado. Topped with sesame seeds, Tuna, and Salmon.$7.95
- Ebi Roll
Fried Sushi Roll Grilled Shrimp and cucumbers. Topped with sesame seeds, spicy mayo, & eel sauce.$7.45
- * GA Roll
Grilled shrimp, cream cheese, and cucumbers. Topped with salmon, sesame seeds, crunchy flakes, spicy mayo, & eel sauce.$8.95
- Kimono Roll
Scallops, grilled shrimp, and cream cheese. Topped with sesame seeds eel sauce, and spicy mayo.$9.95
- Dragon Roll
Shrimp Tempura, crab meat, and cucumbers. Topped with sesame seeds, avocado, bbq eel, and eel sauce.$9.95
- Crunchy Shrimp Roll
Cream cheese, crab meat, cucumber, crunchy. Topped with sesame seeds, Ebi Shrimp (boiled shrimp), avocado, crunchy flakes, spicy mayo & eel sauce.$10.45
- * Japan Roll
Salmon, Tuna, cucumbers, and avocado. Topped with sesame seeds, spicy mayo, and fish eggs.$11.95
- * High Roller Roll
Shrimp tempura and cream cheese. Topped with sesame seeds, Avocado, Tuna, and Salmon.$11.95
- * Phoenix Roll
Rare Steak, crabmeat, and cucumber. Topped with sesame seeds, avocado, tuna, spicy mayo, and lemon zest.$11.95
- * Rainbow Roll
Avocado, Crab meat, and Cucumbers. Topped with sesame seeds, Eel, Salmon, and Tuna$11.95
- Tiger Roll
Chicken Tempura, Cream Cheese, Cucumbers, Crabmeat. Topped with sesame seeds, eel sauce, and spicy mayo.$12.95
- Bulldog Roll
Chicken, Steak, Shrimp. Topped with sesame seeds, eel sauce, and spicy mayo.$12.95
- Mermaid Roll
Seaweed salad, crab meat, cream cheese, cucumber. Topped with sesame seeds and eel sauce.$9.95OUT OF STOCK
- Spider Roll
Soft Shell Crab, cucumbers. Topped with sesame seeds and spicy mayo.$8.95
- Cadillac Roll
Wrapped in soy wrap. Soft Shelled Crab, shrimp Tempura, crab meat, cucumber, and cream cheese. Topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.$13.95
- Tuna Tataki
Sheared slices of Tuna, topped with cucumbers, fish eggs, & ponzu sauce.$9.99
- Sonny Roll
deep fry salmon, topped with avocado, crunchy, spicy mayo, and eel sauce$7.95
Sashimi Sushi (5 raw slices per order)
Nigiri Sushi ( 2 PCS per order)
Sushi Combos
- Ocean Island
2pcs Salmon Nigri, 4pcs Tuna Sashimi, Seaweed salad and Squid Salad.$14.45
- Nigri/Sushi Combo
2pcs each of Salmon, Tuna, Hamachi, and Red snapper. Choice of Sushi Roll (Spicy Tuna Roll or California Roll)$17.99
- Sashimi/Sushi Combo
4 slices each of Salmon, Tuna, Hamachi and Red Snapper. Choice of 1 sushi Roll (Spicy Salmon Roll or California Roll)$20.45
ONLINE MENU
Appetizers
- Teriyaki Steak Sticks (2 sticks )$3.99
- Jumbo Shrimp (6pcs) (Grilled Shrimp)$4.25
- Rocket Shrimp (4pcs)
seasoned jumbo shrimp, wrapped in egg roll wrap, fried$4.25
- Shrimp Tempura Appetizer (6pcs)$4.99
- Fried calamari$6.99
- Small Salad$1.99
- Egg Roll (1)
Made with pork, chicken, shredded carrots, and clear noodles.$1.25
- Egg Drop Soup$1.50
- Onion Soup$1.50
- Xtra Crunch for Soup (12 oz cup)$1.25
- Cream Cheese Puffs
Crab rangoons$3.99
- Fries
Season French Fries$1.99
- Fried Tofu$3.99
- Gyoza (fried dumpling)
Fried pork dumplings$4.99OUT OF STOCK
- Edamame
Steamed soy beans$4.00
- Seaweed Salad$4.00
- Squid Salad$4.50
Kids Menu
- Kids ChickenTempura (6PCS)
battered chicken (choice of rice, noodle, or salad, and 1 veggie choice or fries)$5.50
- Kids Hibachi Chicken (6PCS)
(choice of rice, noodle, or salad, and 1 veggie choice or fries)$5.50
- Kids Teriyaki Chicken (6PCS)$5.50
- Kids Shrimp Tempura (5 PCS)
battered shrimp (choice of rice, noodle, or salad, and 1 veggie choice or fries)$5.75
- Kids Grilled Shrimp (5PCS)
(choice of rice, noodle, or salad, and 1 veggie choice or fries)$5.75
- Kids Hibachi Steak (6PCS)$5.75
- Kids Teriyaki Steak (6PCS)$5.75
Veggie Combo
- Hibachi Chicken & Mixed Veggie$10.99
- Teriyaki Chicken & Mixed Veggie$10.99
- Suki Chicken & Mixed Veggie$10.99
- Suki Steak & Mixed Veggie$11.99
- Hibachi Steak & Mixed Veggie$11.99
- Teriyaki Steak & Mixed Veggie$11.99
- Yakiniku Beef & Mixed Veggies$11.99
- Shrimp & Mixed Veggie$12.99
- Scallops & Mixed Veggies$12.99
- Salmon & Mixed Veggie$13.99OUT OF STOCK
Rice Entrees / Combos
- Vegetables
Comes with sweet carrots, Cooked with soy sauce, Zucchini, Onions, Mushrooms, Broccoli, Fresh Carrots.$7.99
- Hibachi Chicken
Comes with sweet carrots, cooked in soy sauce and mushrooms.$8.99
- Teriyaki Chicken
Comes with sweet carrots, cooked in Teriyaki sauce and broccoli.$8.99
- Hibachi Steak
Comes with sweet carrots, cooked in soy sauce and mushrooms.$9.99
- Teriyaki Steak
Comes with sweet carrots, cooked in Teriyaki sauce and broccoli.$9.99
- Yakiniku Beef
Thin slices of beef. Comes with sweet carrots, cooked in a homemade garlic based sauce, lite teriyaki sauce, fresh carrots, onions, mushrooms, & sesame seeds$10.49
- Shrimp
Comes with sweet carrots, cooked in soy sauce and broccoli$10.49
- Scallop
Comes with sweet carrots, cooked in soy sauce and broccoli$10.49
- Salmon
Comes with sweet carrots, cooked in Teriyaki sauce and broccoli.$10.99
- Steak & Chicken Combo
Comes with sweets carrots, cooked in soy sauce and mushrooms.$12.99
- Steak & Shrimp Combo
Comes with sweet carrots, cooked in soy sauce, broccoli, and mushrooms.$14.99
- Steak & Scallops Combo
Comes with sweet carrots, cooked in soy sauce, broccoli, and mushrooms.$14.99
- Scallops / Chicken Combo
Comes with sweet carrots, cooked in soy sauce, broccoli, and mushrooms.$13.99
- Shrimp / Scallops
Comes with sweet carrots, cooked in soy sauce and broccoli.$14.99
- Shrimp / Chicken
Comes with sweet carrots, cooked in soy sauce, broccoli, and mushrooms.$13.99
- Japan Trio
Steak, Chicken, and Shrimp Comes with sweet carrots, cooked in soy sauce, broccoli, and mushrooms.$17.49
- Japan Combo
Steak, Chicken, Shrimp, and Scallops Comes with sweet carrots, cooked in soy sauce, broccoli, and mushrooms.$17.99
- Seafood Craver
Salmon, Shrimp, and Scallops Salmon cooked in teriyaki Comes with sweet carrots, cooked in soy sauce and broccoli$17.99
Noodles Entree / Combo
- Vegetables Noodles
cooked in soy sauce, with zucchini, onions, mushrooms, broccoli, fresh carrots, and sweet carrots over noodles$7.99
- Hibachi Chicken Noodles
cooked in soy sauce, mushrooms, and broccoli$8.99
- Teriyaki Chicken Noodles
Cooked in Teriyaki sauce, mushrooms, and broccoli$8.99
- Hibachi Steak Noodles
Cooked in soy sauce, mushrooms, and broccoli.$9.99
- Teriyaki Steak Noodles
Cooked in teriyaki sauce, broccoli, and mushrooms.$9.99
- Yakiniku Noodles
Cooked in a homemade garlic based sauce, lite teriyaki sauce, fresh carrots, onions, mushrooms, & sesame seeds$10.49
- Shrimp Noodles
Cooked in soy sauce, mushrooms, and broccoli.$10.49
- Scallop Noodles
Cooked in soy sauce, mushrooms, and broccoli.$10.49
- Salmon Noodles
Cooked in teriyaki sauce, mushrooms, and broccoli.$10.99
- Steak & Chicken Noodles
Cooked in soy sauce, mushrooms, and broccoli.$12.99
- Steak & Shrimp Noodles
Cooked in soy sauce, mushrooms, and broccoli.$14.99
- Steak & Scallops Noodles
Cooked in soy sauce, mushrooms, and broccoli.$14.99
- Scallops / Chicken Noodles
Cooked in soy sauce, mushrooms, and broccoli.$13.99
- Shrimp / Chicken Noodles
Cooked in soy sauce, mushrooms, and broccoli.$13.99
- Shrimp / Scallops Noodles
Cooked in soy sauce and broccoli.$14.99
- Japan Trio Noodles
Steak, Chicken, Shrimp Cooked in soy sauce, mushrooms, and broccoli.$17.99
- Japan Combo Noodles
Steak, Chicken, Shrimp, and Scallops Cooked in soy sauce, mushrooms, and broccoli.$17.99
- Seafood Cravers Noodles
Salmon, Shrimp, and Scallops Cooked in soy sauce, shrimp, scallops and broccoli. Salmon cooked in Teriyaki$17.99
Specialty Plates
Salad Entrees / Combos
- Vegetable Salad
Mixed vegetables topped over bed of salad$7.99
- Hibachi Chicken Salad
Hibachi chicken cooked in soy sauce with mushrooms topped over a bed salad.$8.99
- Teriyaki Chicken Salad
Cooked in Teriyaki sauce and broccoli topped over salad.$8.99
- Hibachi Steak Salad$9.99
- Teriyaki Steak Salad
Cooked in Teriyaki sauce and broccoli topped over salad.$9.99
- Yakiniku Beef Salad
Beef cooked in a homemade garlic based sauce, lite teriyaki sauce, fresh carrots, onions, mushrooms, & sesame seeds$10.49
- Shrimp Salad$10.49
- Scallop Salad$10.49
- Salmon Salad
Cooked in Teriyaki sauce and broccoli topped over salad.$10.99
- Steak & Chicken Salad$12.99
- Steak & Shrimp Salad$14.99
- Steak & Scallop Salad$14.99
- Scallop / Chicken Salad$13.99
- Shrimp & Scallop Salad$14.99
- Shrimp & Chicken Salad$13.99
- Japan Trio Salad
Steak, Chicken, Shrimp Cooked in soy sauce, mushrooms, and broccoli. Served over salad$17.49
- Japan Salad Combo
Steak, Chicken, Shrimp, and Scallops Cooked in soy sauce, mushrooms, and broccoli Served over salad$17.99
- Seafood Cravers Salad
Salmon, Shrimp, and Scallops Salmon cooked in Teriyaki. Shrimp and scallops cooked in soy sauce with broccoli Served over salad$17.99
Side Orders
- S. Mixed Veggies
Zucchini, onions, broccoli, mushrooms, fresh carrots, and sweet carrots$3.99
- S. Hibachi Chicken
cooked in soy sauce and mushrooms$4.99
- S. Teriyaki Chicken
Cooked in teriyaki sauce and broccoli$4.99
- S. Hibachi Steak
cooked in soy sauce and mushrooms$5.99
- S. Teriyaki Steak
cooked in teriyaki sauce and broccoli$5.99
- S. SCALLOPS
cooked in soy sauce and broccoli$5.99
- S. SHRIMP
cooked in soy sauce and broccoli$5.99
- S. Yakiniku
Thin slices of beef, cooked in a homemade garlic based sauce, lite teriyaki sauce, fresh carrots, onions, mushrooms, & sesame seeds$5.99
- S. Salmon
Cooked in Teriyaki Sauce and broccoli$5.99
- S. Rice$2.50
- S. Carrots
sweet carrots$1.99
- S. Zucc / Onions$2.50
- S. Onions$1.99
- S. Zucchini$1.99
- S. Brocc$1.99
- S. Mush$1.99
- S. Noodles$1.99
- S. BELL PEPPERS$1.99
Sauces & Extras
- Shrimp Sauce (White sauce)$0.75
- Teriyaki Sauce$0.75
- Ginger Sauce$0.75
- Ranch$0.75
- Sweet Chile sauce$0.75
- Sriracha$0.75
- Wasabi$0.75
- Eel Sauce$0.75
- Pickle Ginger$0.75
- Crunch for Sushi$0.75
- Fish Eggs (per oz)$1.50
- Spicy Mayo$0.75
- Lemon Juice$0.75
- Soy sauce packets (each)$0.05
- Sesame Oil$0.75
- Ponzu$0.75
- Bottle Sriracha$9.00
- Bottle Sweet Chile$12.00
ONLINE BEVERAGES
Beverages
- Sweet Tea$2.00
- Unsweet Tea$2.00
- Half Sweet/ Half Unsweet Tea$2.00
- Fountain Coke$2.00
- Fountain Diet Coke$2.00
- Fountain Sprite$2.00
- Fountain Lemonade$2.00
- Fountain Mr. Pibb$2.00
- Fountain Fruit Punch Hi-C$2.00
- Bottle Coke$1.50
- Bottle Diet Coke$1.50
- Bottled Mr. Pibb$1.50
- Bottled Sprite$1.50
- Bottle Coke Zero$1.50
- Water TO GO$0.25
- Cup of Ice To Go$0.25