Little J's Bakeshoppe & Coffee 10032 S. Sheridan Ave Suite L
Main Menu
Daily Breakfast Pastries
- Cinnamon Roll$2.15
- Mini Dozen Cinnamon Rolls$6.00Out of stock
- Dozen Cinnamon Rolls$23.00
- Blueberry Muffin$2.65
- Seasonal Muffin - Tuxedo$2.65
- Mixed Berry Scone$2.65
- Seasonal Scone - strawberry orange$2.65
- Cheese Danish$3.40
- cherry cheese Danish$4.15
- Pecan Twist$4.15
- Almond Danish$4.15
- Burritos$4.50
- Biscuits and Gravy$4.00
- Deep dish Quiche slice$5.00
- Individual Mini Quiche$3.15
- Savory Rolls$3.00
- Caramel Pecan Roll$3.15
Gluten Free Options
Cookies
- brookies$3.25
- Brownie$3.00
- chocolate chip cookies
- double chocolate cookies
- Dozen Big cookies$25.00
- Dozen Brownies$30.00
- Dozen Little cookies$12.00
- ginger cookies
- oatmeal raisin cookies
- Peanut butter coookies
- Peanut butter oatmeal Chocolate chip Cookies
- shortbread cookies
- sugar cookies
- toffee crunch cookies
- Thumbprint$1.50
- Cake Pop$2.00
Beverages
Coffee
Little J's Bakeshoppe & Coffee 10032 S. Sheridan Ave Suite L Location and Ordering Hours
(918) 574-5330
Closed • Opens Monday at 6:45AM