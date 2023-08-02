Little Margies FA Cafe
ONLINE LUNCH & DINNER MENU
Appetizers
8 Wings
Served hot, medium, mild or spicy with celery and your choice of blue cheese or ranch
6 Spicy Pub Pickles
5 Chicken Tenders
Breaded chicken tenders
6 Coconut Fried Shrimp
Served with sweet chili sauce
6 Breaded Fried Shrimp
Fried and breaded shrimp. Served with sweet chili sauce
Beef Nachos
Beef with cheese, jalapeños, black beans, salsa, and sour cream
Chicken Nachos
Chicken with cheese, jalapeños, black beans, salsa, and sour cream
Beef Quesadilla
Beef with cheese, jalapeños, salsa, and sour cream
Chicken Quesadilla
Chicken with cheese, jalapeños, salsa, and sour cream
Chips & Salsa
Chips & Queso
Cheese Quesadilla
Salads
Soups
Burgers, Sandwiches
BLT
Bacon, Lettuce and Tomatoes with side of Potatoes
Patty Melt
With Swiss cheese and sautéed onion on grilled rye
Dynamite Burger
With jalapeños, avocado, and blue cheese
Black & Blue Burger
With Cajun seasoning and blue cheese
Cheeseburger
FA Chicken Philly
With provolone cheese, pepper, and onion
FA Cheesesteak
With provolone cheese, pepper, and onion
Chicken Sandwich
Grilled or blackened chicken, lettuce, tomato, and onion
Fish Sandwich
Mahi fish grilled, blackened, or fried
Wraps
Veggie Wrap
With rice, cabbage, black beans, banana pepper, jalapeño, salsa, sour cream, and avocado
Chicken Caesar Wrap
With chicken, lettuce, and caesar dressing
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
With boneless wings, lettuce, and blue cheese or ranch
Jamaican Jerk Fish Wrap
Grilled or blackened fish with Jamaican jerk sauce, mango salsa, cabbage, and sour cream
Tacos & Burritos
Shrimp Tacos
Cabbage, cheese, jalapeños, salsa, and sour cream
Fish Tacos
With cabbage and Pink sauce
Beef Tacos
Beef with cabbage, cheese, jalapeños, salsa, and sour cream
Chicken Tacos
Chicken with cabbage, cheese, jalapeños, salsa, and sour cream
Shrimp Burrito
With rice, black beans, cheese, salsa, and sour cream
Beef Burrito
Beef with rice, cheese, jalapeños, salsa, and sour cream
Chicken Burrito
Chicken with rice, cheese, jalapeños, salsa, and sour cream
Entrées
Steamed Shellfish
Taste of the Philippines
Adobo Pork
Marinated overnight, slowly cooked with soy sauce, vinegar, garlic, onion, bay leaves, and pepper corn. Served with 2 lumpia and a side of rice
Adobo Chicken
Marinated overnight, slowly cooked with soy sauce, vinegar, garlic, onion, bay leaves, and pepper corn. Served with 2 lumpia and a side of rice
Pancit with Shrimp
Thin rice noodles with vegetables. Served with two lumpia
Pancit with Chicken
Thin rice noodles with vegetables. Served with two lumpia
Veggie Spring Rolls
Bean sprouts, carrots, cabbage, celery, onions and garlic. Served with sweet chili sauce
Pork Lumpia Rolls
Ground pork, cabbage, carrots, celery, onion, and garlic. Served with sweet chili sauce
Chicken Lumpia Rolls
Ground chicken, cabbage, carrots, celery, onion, and garlic. Served with sweet chili sauce
Mid-Day Breakfast (11-2pm Only)
Breakfast Sandwich
On a Kaiser roll with bacon, egg and cheese. Served with potatoes
Ultimate Club Scramble
Three scrambled eggs with cheese, tomato, onion, ham, turkey, and bacon. Served with toast and potatoes
Western Omelette
Three eggs anyway with Cheddar cheese, ham, tomato, onion, and green pepper. Served with toast and potatoes
Two Eggs
Two eggs anyway, bacon, toast, and potatoes