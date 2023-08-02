SIDE SAUCES

Sauce

Hollandaise

$1.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Salsa

$2.00

A-Frame/Datil

$1.00

BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Wing Sauce

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Greek

$1.00

Ceasar

$1.00

Raspberry

$1.00

Balsamic

$1.00

Pink Sauce

$1.00

ONLINE LUNCH & DINNER MENU

Appetizers

8 Wings

$13.00

Served hot, medium, mild or spicy with celery and your choice of blue cheese or ranch

6 Spicy Pub Pickles

$11.00

5 Chicken Tenders

$11.00

Breaded chicken tenders

6 Coconut Fried Shrimp

$12.00

Served with sweet chili sauce

6 Breaded Fried Shrimp

$12.00

Fried and breaded shrimp. Served with sweet chili sauce

Beef Nachos

$14.00

Beef with cheese, jalapeños, black beans, salsa, and sour cream

Chicken Nachos

$14.00

Chicken with cheese, jalapeños, black beans, salsa, and sour cream

Beef Quesadilla

$13.00

Beef with cheese, jalapeños, salsa, and sour cream

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.00

Chicken with cheese, jalapeños, salsa, and sour cream

Chips & Salsa

$8.00

Chips & Queso

$8.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.00

Salads

Greek Salad (Greek Dressing)

$13.00

Lettuce, onion, banana pepper, tomato, feta cheese and Greek olives

Spinach Salad (Raspberry Dressing)

$14.00

Spinach, tomato, mushroom, onion, bacon, pecan and cranberry, raisin, and strawberry

Cobb Salad

$14.00

Lettuce, bacon, ham, boiled egg, tomato, turkey, and onion

Soups

Bowl NE Clam Chowder

$8.00

Cup NE Clam Chowder

$6.50

Soup of the Day (Bowl)

$8.00

Soup of the Day (Cup)

$6.50

Burgers, Sandwiches

BLT

$8.50

Bacon, Lettuce and Tomatoes with side of Potatoes

Patty Melt

$13.00

With Swiss cheese and sautéed onion on grilled rye

Dynamite Burger

$14.50

With jalapeños, avocado, and blue cheese

Black & Blue Burger

$13.50

With Cajun seasoning and blue cheese

Cheeseburger

$13.00

FA Chicken Philly

$15.50

With provolone cheese, pepper, and onion

FA Cheesesteak

$15.50

With provolone cheese, pepper, and onion

Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Grilled or blackened chicken, lettuce, tomato, and onion

Fish Sandwich

$14.50

Mahi fish grilled, blackened, or fried

Wraps

Veggie Wrap

$14.00

With rice, cabbage, black beans, banana pepper, jalapeño, salsa, sour cream, and avocado

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.00

With chicken, lettuce, and caesar dressing

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.00

With boneless wings, lettuce, and blue cheese or ranch

Jamaican Jerk Fish Wrap

$16.00

Grilled or blackened fish with Jamaican jerk sauce, mango salsa, cabbage, and sour cream

Tacos & Burritos

Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

Cabbage, cheese, jalapeños, salsa, and sour cream

Fish Tacos

$15.00

With cabbage and Pink sauce

Beef Tacos

$14.00

Beef with cabbage, cheese, jalapeños, salsa, and sour cream

Chicken Tacos

$14.00

Chicken with cabbage, cheese, jalapeños, salsa, and sour cream

Shrimp Burrito

$15.00

With rice, black beans, cheese, salsa, and sour cream

Beef Burrito

$14.00

Beef with rice, cheese, jalapeños, salsa, and sour cream

Chicken Burrito

$14.00

Chicken with rice, cheese, jalapeños, salsa, and sour cream

Entrées

Fish and Chips

$25.50

Served with fries and slaw

10 Coconut Shrimp Dinner

$24.00

10 pieces

10 Breaded Fried Shrimp Dinner

$24.00

10 pieces

Snow Crab Legs Dinner

$38.99

1 lb

Steamed Shellfish

Snow Crab Legs

1/2 lb

Steamed Shrimp

$19.00

1/2 lb

Taste of the Philippines

Adobo Pork

$17.50

Marinated overnight, slowly cooked with soy sauce, vinegar, garlic, onion, bay leaves, and pepper corn. Served with 2 lumpia and a side of rice

Adobo Chicken

$17.50

Marinated overnight, slowly cooked with soy sauce, vinegar, garlic, onion, bay leaves, and pepper corn. Served with 2 lumpia and a side of rice

Pancit with Shrimp

$16.50

Thin rice noodles with vegetables. Served with two lumpia

Pancit with Chicken

$16.50

Thin rice noodles with vegetables. Served with two lumpia

Veggie Spring Rolls

$8.50

Bean sprouts, carrots, cabbage, celery, onions and garlic. Served with sweet chili sauce

Pork Lumpia Rolls

$9.00

Ground pork, cabbage, carrots, celery, onion, and garlic. Served with sweet chili sauce

Chicken Lumpia Rolls

$9.00

Ground chicken, cabbage, carrots, celery, onion, and garlic. Served with sweet chili sauce

Mid-Day Breakfast (11-2pm Only)

Breakfast Sandwich

$10.00

On a Kaiser roll with bacon, egg and cheese. Served with potatoes

Ultimate Club Scramble

$13.50

Three scrambled eggs with cheese, tomato, onion, ham, turkey, and bacon. Served with toast and potatoes

Western Omelette

$12.00

Three eggs anyway with Cheddar cheese, ham, tomato, onion, and green pepper. Served with toast and potatoes

Two Eggs

$9.50

Two eggs anyway, bacon, toast, and potatoes

Sides

Coleslaw

$4.00

Steamed Veggies

$4.00

Salsa

$2.00

Black Bean Soup

$7.00

Fried Plantains

$5.00

Small Salad

$4.50

Rice and Beans

$7.00

Rice

$3.50

Onion Rings

$5.00

Fries

$4.00

Kids Menu

Chicken Tenders and Fries

$9.00

Hot Dog and Fries

$7.00

Grilled Cheese and Fries

$7.00

Fried Shrimp and Fries

$9.00

Fish Sticks

$9.00

ONLINE BEVERAGES

N/A BEVERAGES

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Orange Fanta

$2.50

Pibb Extra

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Black Tea

$2.50

Green Tea

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Hot Cocoa

$3.00

Coffee

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

OUTSIDE DRINKS

$3.00

Coffee Mugs

$10.00