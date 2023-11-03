Little Mexico 1810 Charleston Ave
Food Menu
Starters
- Chili Bean Dip$4.95
Green chili, refried beans, Cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream
- Fajita Nachos$13.95
Tortilla chips topped with white cheese dip, grilled peppers and onions, pico de gallo, sour cream, and your choice of grilled steak or chicken
- Mucho Nachos$13.95
Tortilla chips topped with melted Cheddar cheese, refried beans, ground beef, lettuce, tomato, jalapenos, and sour cream. Your choice of red or green chili
- Taquitos$6.95
Deep-fried tortilla rolls filled with chicken and cheese
- White Cheese Dip$4.25
- Yellow Cheese Dip$4.25
Yellow or white
- Chili$3.99+
Salads
- Taco Salad$9.25
Lettuce, Cheddar cheese, tomato, and ground beef served in our homemade crispy tortilla shell or on tri-color tortilla chips. Served with sour cream
- Fajita Taco Salad$12.95
Grilled peppers and onions, lettuce, Cheddar cheese, and tomato served in our homemade crispy tortilla shell or on tri-color tortilla chips. Served with sour cream served with your choice of steak, chicken, or shrimp
- Southwest Chicken Salad$13.95
Grilled chicken, bacon, corn, black beans, pico de gallo, and Cheddar cheese piled on a bed of lettuce
- Ensalada Griega$13.95
Romaine lettuce, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, red onion, feta cheese, and kalamata olives mixed with Greek dressing
Classics
- Mr. Mexican$15.25
Three enchiladas filled with your choice (ground beef, shredded chicken, or cheese and onion), one beef taco, one beef tamale, and two sides
- Mrs. Mexican$14.25
Two enchiladas filled with your choice (ground beef, shredded chicken, or cheese and onion), one beef taco, one beef tamale, and two sides
- Little Mexican$11.95
One enchilada filled with your choice (ground beef, shredded chicken, or cheese and onion), one beef taco, one beef tamale, and two sides
- Enchilada Plate$11.95
Three enchiladas filled with your choice (ground beef, shredded chicken, or cheese and onion), and two sides
- Tamale Plate$12.50
Three beef tamales. Topped with green or red chili, and two sides
- Burrito Plate$12.25
Large flour tortilla filled with ground beef, topped with melted cheese, green or red chili, and two sides
- Tostada Plate$11.95
Two fried corn tortillas topped with refried beans, ground beef, green or red chill, lettuce, cheese, tomato, and two sides
- Chimichanga Plate$12.25
Fried burrito filled with cheese, pica de gallo, and ground beef. Topped with green chili, red chili, and yellow cheese dip or white cheese dip and two sides
- Grande Feast$16.95
Two enchiladas filled with your choice (ground beef. Shredded chicken, or cheese and onion), one beef taco, one beef burrito with green or red chili, one beef tamale, and two sides
- Quesadilla$7.95
Grilled flour tortilla with melted cheese and two sides
- Fajita Quesadilla$13.95
Grilled flour tortilla loaded with melted cheese, grilled peppers, and onions. Your choice of grilled steak, grilled chicken, or shrimp and two sides
Beef Taco Plate
Chicken Taco Plate
Specialities
- Pollo Loco$10.95
Grilled chicken piled on a bed of rice, topped with white cheese dip, and served with flour tortillas and two sides
- Vaca Loco$11.95
Grilled steak piled on a bed of rice, topped with white cheese dip and served with flour tortillas and two sides
- Camarones$14.95
Grilled shrimp piled on a bed of rice, topped with white cheese dip and served with flour tortillas and two sides
- Tres Carnes$14.95
Grilled steak grilled chicken, and chorizo topped with melted Cheddar cheese. Served with flour tortillas and two sides
- Pollo Fundido$14.95
Grilled chicken and chorizo topped with white cheese dip. Served with flour tortillas and two sides
- Queso Skillet$15.95
Grilled peppers and onions, red potatoes. Your choice of grilled steak or grilled chicken, topped with white cheese dip, and two sides
- Giant Flour Taco Plate$11.95
Large flour tortilla filled with ground beef, lettuce, cheese, and two sides
- Two Tacos El Mar Taco Plate$10.95
Choose from shrimp or fish, corn or flour shell, filled with jalapeño slaw, pico de gallo, and two sides
- Three Tacos El Mar Taco Plate$11.95
Choose from shrimp or fish, corn or flour shell, filled with jalapeño slaw, pico de gallo, and two sides
Grill
- Holy Guacamole Burger$9.95
Fried jalapeños, bacon, guacamole, and served with French fries
- Taco Burger$8.95
Grilled kaiser bun filled with ground beef, shredded lettuce, shredded Cheddar cheese and served with French fries
- Chili Cheeseburger$10.95
Green or red chili-smothered cheeseburger and served with French fries
- Cheeseburger$9.95
Served with American cheese and French fries
- Torta$10.95
Grilled bolillo bread filled with grilled steak or grilled chicken, bacon, mozzarella cheese, grilled onions, tomato, refried beans, mayonnaise, and served with French fries
- Chalupa$9.45
Grilled naan bread filled with ground beef. Lettuce, cheese, tomato, and French fries
- Cheesesteak$11.95
Grilled naan bread filled with grilled steak, peppers, onions, and yellow cheese dip. Served with French fries
- Chicken Strip Dinner$9.95
Six breaded chicken strips and French fries
Fajitas
Vegetarian
A la Carte
Sides
Bulk Items
- 8 Oz House Dressing$3.95
- 16 Oz House Dressing$6.95
- 8 Oz Green Chili$5.25
- 16 Oz Green Chili$7.75
- Gallon Green Chili$45.00
- 8 Oz Red Chili$5.25
- 16 Oz Red Chili$7.75
- Gallon Red Chili$45.00
- 8 Oz Hot Salsa$6.75
- 16 Oz Hot Salsa$8.50
- Gallon Hot Salsa$38.00
- 8 Oz Mild Salsa$6.75
- 16 Oz Mild Salsa$8.50
- Gallon Mild Salsa$38.00
- 8 Oz White Queso$6.50
- 16 Oz White Queso$10.25
- 8 Oz Yellow Queso$6.50
- 16 Oz Yellow Queso$10.25
- Chips and Salsa To Go
Taco Box
Kids Menu
Bar Menu
Bottles
Draft Beer
- Short Budlight$3.50
- Tall Budlight$5.00
- Pitcher Budlight$7.00
- Short Miller Lite$3.50
- Tall Miller Lite$5.00
- Pitcher Miller Lite$7.00
- Short Coors Lite$3.50
- Tall Coors Lite$5.00
- Pitcher Coors Lite$7.00
- Short Michelob Ultra$3.50
- Tall Michelob Ultra$5.00
- Pitcher Michelob Ultra$7.00
- Short Modelo Especial$5.00
- Tall Modelo Especial$7.00
- Pitcher Modelo Especial$10.00