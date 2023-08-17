Maki

Kappa

$5.00

English cucumber, Japanese mayo, togarashi, shiso, lime zest

Natto

$5.00

fermented soy bean, fresh ginger, Yama gobo, shiso, green onion

Avo

$5.00

Avocado, peach miso, crispy, shallots

Tekka

$6.00

Blue fin Tuna, english cucumber, kizami wasabi

Sake

$6.00

Hamachi

$6.00
Negi-hama

$7.00

Yellowtail, green onion, English cucumber, seasoned sow sauce, fresh ginger, roasted sesame

Spicy tuna

$7.00

Yellow fin tuna, hony chili puree, avocado

California

$7.00

Krab salad, avocado, English cucumber, roasted sesame

Salmon Skin

$7.00

Crispy salmon skin, Yama gobo, cucumber, peach miso, shiso

Ebi tempura

$8.00

Shrimp Tempura, Shiso, citrus soy glaze, avocado

BBQ Eel

$9.00

Salt water eel, citrus soy glaze, smoked brie, Thai chili

Lobster

$9.00

Lobster salad, celery, avocado, shiso

Sake Toro

$9.00
Hama Toro

$9.00

Yellowtail belly, cilantro, crispy shallots, whisky ponzu

BF Tuna Toro

$9.00

Bf tuna toro, kizami wasabi, shiso, seasoned soy

Specials

Help support us by sporting our tee!! Comes in black, please choose size when picking up

T-Shirt

$18.00

Appetizers

Miso, dashi, wakame, green onion, tofu

Seaweed salad

$5.00
Creamed Corn Mayo

$5.00

Creamed corn, Japanese mayo, sriracha, green onion, Sweet potato crisps

Roasted Truffle edamame

$5.00

Edamame, olive oil, truffle, sea salt, garlic

Panko Pork Belly

$7.00

Panko fried slow roasted pork belly, yuzu crème, pickled onion.

Chicken Kara-age

$7.00

Marinated breaded, deap fried boneless chicken thigh, fresh herbs, spicy mayo

Sashimi

Tamago - SH

$6.00

Japanese egg omelet, butter, chives

Hamachi - SH

$9.00

Yellowtail, seasoned soy, shiso ice

Sake - SH

$9.00

Atlantic salmon, seasoned soy, shiso ice

Blue fin tuna - SH

$10.00

blue fin tuna, kizami wasabi, shiso ice, seasoned soy

Hamachi toro - SH

$10.00

yellowfin belly, cilantro, crispy shallots, whisky ponzu

Salmon toro - SH

$10.00

Salmon belly, yuzu crème, roasted garlic, shiso ice

Snacks and Desserts

Wasabi peas

$4.00

Wasabi flavored green peas

Rice crackers (large bag individually wrapped)

$5.00

sweetened crispy rice cake crackers 10 each

Chocolate pocky sticks

$4.00

chocolate coated cracker sticks

Japanese Pudding

$3.00

creamy pudding with brown sugar syrup

Fudge nigiri

$4.00

2 pieces, roasted sesame fudge base, cocoa chocolate fudge on top

Taiyaki

$3.00

Fish shaped fried waffle cake with red bean filling

Mochi ice cream Strawberry

$2.00

Mochi ice cream green tea

$2.00

Mochi ice cream Vanilla

$2.00