Little Nishi 2319 Greenfield Pkwy Apt 208
Maki
Kappa
English cucumber, Japanese mayo, togarashi, shiso, lime zest
Natto
fermented soy bean, fresh ginger, Yama gobo, shiso, green onion
Avo
Avocado, peach miso, crispy, shallots
Tekka
Blue fin Tuna, english cucumber, kizami wasabi
Sake
Hamachi
Negi-hama
Yellowtail, green onion, English cucumber, seasoned sow sauce, fresh ginger, roasted sesame
Spicy tuna
Yellow fin tuna, hony chili puree, avocado
California
Krab salad, avocado, English cucumber, roasted sesame
Salmon Skin
Crispy salmon skin, Yama gobo, cucumber, peach miso, shiso
Ebi tempura
Shrimp Tempura, Shiso, citrus soy glaze, avocado
BBQ Eel
Salt water eel, citrus soy glaze, smoked brie, Thai chili
Lobster
Lobster salad, celery, avocado, shiso
Sake Toro
Hama Toro
Yellowtail belly, cilantro, crispy shallots, whisky ponzu
BF Tuna Toro
Bf tuna toro, kizami wasabi, shiso, seasoned soy
Specials
Appetizers
Seaweed salad
Creamed Corn Mayo
Creamed corn, Japanese mayo, sriracha, green onion, Sweet potato crisps
Roasted Truffle edamame
Edamame, olive oil, truffle, sea salt, garlic
Panko Pork Belly
Panko fried slow roasted pork belly, yuzu crème, pickled onion.
Chicken Kara-age
Marinated breaded, deap fried boneless chicken thigh, fresh herbs, spicy mayo
Sashimi
Tamago - SH
Japanese egg omelet, butter, chives
Hamachi - SH
Yellowtail, seasoned soy, shiso ice
Sake - SH
Atlantic salmon, seasoned soy, shiso ice
Blue fin tuna - SH
blue fin tuna, kizami wasabi, shiso ice, seasoned soy
Hamachi toro - SH
yellowfin belly, cilantro, crispy shallots, whisky ponzu
Salmon toro - SH
Salmon belly, yuzu crème, roasted garlic, shiso ice
Snacks and Desserts
Wasabi peas
Wasabi flavored green peas
Rice crackers (large bag individually wrapped)
sweetened crispy rice cake crackers 10 each
Chocolate pocky sticks
chocolate coated cracker sticks
Japanese Pudding
creamy pudding with brown sugar syrup
Fudge nigiri
2 pieces, roasted sesame fudge base, cocoa chocolate fudge on top
Taiyaki
Fish shaped fried waffle cake with red bean filling