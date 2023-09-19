Food อาหาร

Appetizer กินเล่น

Gyoza (7)

$7.00

crispy chicken pot sticker soy sauce vinegar

Vegetarian Crispy Rolls (4) (VG)

$7.00

house sweet chili sauce

Crab Cream Cheese Wontons (5)

$7.00

house sweet chili sauce

Pork Meatballs (8) (GF)

$7.00

flash fried, house sweet chili sauce

Egg Noodle บะหมี่

Ba-Mhee Haang

$16.00

seasoned egg noodle, dusted pork belly, pork meatballs, bean sprout, Chinese broccoli, side bone broth

Ba-Mhee Naam

$16.00

classic egg noodle soup (in bone broth), dusted pork belly, pork meatballs, bean sprout, Chinese broccoli

Ba-Mhee Tom-Yum Haang

$16.00

spicy egg noodle Tom-Yum, dusted pork belly, pork meatballs, bean sprout, Chinese broccoli, side bone broth

Ba-Mhee Tom-Yum Naam

$16.00

egg noodle soup in spicy house Tom-Yum bone broth, dusted pork belly, pork meatballs, bean sprout, Chinese broccoli

House Curry Noodle

$16.00

egg noodle in house Khao Soi curry, dusted pork belly, pork meatballs, bean sprout, Chinese broccoli

Curry แกง

Kaeng Kari (GF, VG)

$14.00

milder spiced yellow curry, potato, carrot, onions, red bell, side rice

Kaeng Panang (GF, VG)

$14.00

spicy panang curry, lime leaf, green bean, basil, pea, carrot, red bell, side rice

House Little Peacock Curry (GF, VG)

$14.00

house panang curry & peanut sauce, lime leaf, broccoli, red bell, carrot, side rice

Wok Stir-Fry ผัด

Pad Ka-Phrao (GF, VG)

$14.00

basil stir-fry with your choice of minced chicken, tofu or mixed veggies, cut green bean, red bell, mushroom, side rice

Pad Ruam-Mit (GF, VG)

$14.00

assorted veggies stir-fry with broccoli, cabbage, carrot, onions, baby corn, red bell, mushroom, bean sprout, side rice

Pad Med Mamuang (GF, VG)

$14.00

cashew nut, chili jam stir-fry with your choice of minced chicken, sliced chicken, tofu or mixed veggies, onions, red bell, mushroom, basil, side rice

Side พิเศษ

Steamed Rice

$3.00

Steamed Veggies

$4.00

Steamed Chicken

$3.00

Steamed Tofu

$3.00

Kaeng Kari Sauce (10oz)

$5.00

Kaeng Panang Sauce (10oz)

$5.00

Little Peacock Curry Sauce (10oz)

$5.00

Drink เครี่องดื่ม

Non-Alcoholic

Bottled Ginger Beer

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Can Coke

$2.00

Can Diet Coke

$2.00

Can Sprite

$2.00
Lychee Hibiscus Iced Tea

$3.00
Lychee Hibiscus Juice

$3.00
Thai Iced Lime Tea

$3.00
Thai Iced Milk Tea

$3.00

House Cocktails

Bangkok Mule (GF, VG)

$12.00

Mekhong rum, coconut sake, lemongrass, ginger beer, citrus

Thai Margarita (GF, VG)

$12.00

El Jimador, orange liqueur, lychee hibiscus, lime

Tamarind Whiskey Sour (GF, VG)

$12.00

Four Roses, tamarind, citrus, five spices

Beer เบียร์

Singha Thai Lager

$6.00