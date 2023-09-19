Little Peacock 126 SW 2nd Ave
Food อาหาร
Appetizer กินเล่น
Egg Noodle บะหมี่
Ba-Mhee Haang
seasoned egg noodle, dusted pork belly, pork meatballs, bean sprout, Chinese broccoli, side bone broth
Ba-Mhee Naam
classic egg noodle soup (in bone broth), dusted pork belly, pork meatballs, bean sprout, Chinese broccoli
Ba-Mhee Tom-Yum Haang
spicy egg noodle Tom-Yum, dusted pork belly, pork meatballs, bean sprout, Chinese broccoli, side bone broth
Ba-Mhee Tom-Yum Naam
egg noodle soup in spicy house Tom-Yum bone broth, dusted pork belly, pork meatballs, bean sprout, Chinese broccoli
House Curry Noodle
egg noodle in house Khao Soi curry, dusted pork belly, pork meatballs, bean sprout, Chinese broccoli
Curry แกง
Kaeng Kari (GF, VG)
milder spiced yellow curry, potato, carrot, onions, red bell, side rice
Kaeng Panang (GF, VG)
spicy panang curry, lime leaf, green bean, basil, pea, carrot, red bell, side rice
House Little Peacock Curry (GF, VG)
house panang curry & peanut sauce, lime leaf, broccoli, red bell, carrot, side rice
Wok Stir-Fry ผัด
Pad Ka-Phrao (GF, VG)
basil stir-fry with your choice of minced chicken, tofu or mixed veggies, cut green bean, red bell, mushroom, side rice
Pad Ruam-Mit (GF, VG)
assorted veggies stir-fry with broccoli, cabbage, carrot, onions, baby corn, red bell, mushroom, bean sprout, side rice
Pad Med Mamuang (GF, VG)
cashew nut, chili jam stir-fry with your choice of minced chicken, sliced chicken, tofu or mixed veggies, onions, red bell, mushroom, basil, side rice