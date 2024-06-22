Little Persia Mediterranean cuisine 7801 Alma Drive
Appetizers
- Hummus
Purees Garbanzo Beans with tahini, garlic , fresh lemon juice and olive oil$7.99
- Baba Ghanoush
Grilled eggplant with tahini , garlic, fresh lemon juice , parsley and olive oil$9.99
- Kashk-o-Bademjan
Roasted eggplant, crispy onion , whey , mint oil ,served with Pita bread$11.99
- Shallot Yogurt dip
Yogurt , Shallot and spice$6.99
- Marinated olive (zeytoon parvardeh)
Olive, Olive oil, Walnut &Spice$8.99
- Greek fries
Golden fresh cut fries, black olives &Feta cheese$8.99
- Shirazi Chopped Salad
Hand chopped cucumber , Tomato , red onion , parsley$7.99
- Greek salad
A combination of baby mix green and romaine hearts , red onion , fresh tomato , kalamata olives , feta cheese ,pepperoncini & sweet corn$10.99
- Salad olvieh (Persian potato salad with chicken)
Potato, Egg,Pickles, Mayonnaise, Chicken, Peas , Spice$10.99
- Dolmeh
Grape leaves stuffed with fresh Herbs,Lentils & Rice$6.99
ENTRÉE
- Chicken Tender Kebab
1 skewer Juicy marinated chunks of chicken Tender, served with Rice and grilled tomatos$21.99
- Beef Kebab Koobideh
2 skewers of charbroiled seasoned ground beef served with Rice and grilled tomatos$20.99
- Beef shish Kebab
1 skewer charbroiled marinated chunk of beef fillet mignon,served with Rice and grilled tomatos$26.99
- Lamb Kebab
1 skewer charbroiled marinated chunk of lamb fillet mignon$28.99
- Chicken Soltani (combo)
Combination of 1 skewer chicken tender +1 skewer beef koobideh,served with Rice and grilled tomatos$23.99
- Beef Soltani
1 skewer fillet mignin + 1 skewer beef koobideh, served with Rice and grilled tomatos$30.99
- Grilled Salmon
Charbroiled center cut fresh salmon, served with Rice$26.99
- Falafel plate
6 PCs of Falafel & Hummus and Fries$17.99
- Gyros plate
Beef Gyros ,Hummus & Fries$16.99