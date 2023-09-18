Little Pie Company
Handmade Pies
Seasonal Pies
Strawberry Rhubarb Pie
Our Spring favorite! Savor this Strawberry Rhubarb pie as we relish spring's finest efforts. Filled with ripe fruit as if plucked from a country-fresh roadside stand and delicately enveloped by a golden brown lattice crust, our pie is bound to elicit spring smiles this month!
Sour Cream Apple Walnut Pie
It’s not your ordinary pie. Our signature pie is baked with hand-sliced Granny Smith apples, fresh sour cream and topped with brown sugar, cinnamon and walnut streusel.
Old-Fashioned Apple Pie
Our old-fashioned apple pie is low in sugar and bursting with flavor. It’s made with fresh golden delicious apples, spiced with cinnamon, nutmeg and covered with a light flaky crust. Serve warm with a scoop of cold vanilla ice cream.
Florida Key Lime Pie
Our Key Lime Pie, made with fresh key lime from a 75-year-old recipe, unlocks a sunburst of flavors. It’s sweet and tart, smooth and creamy. Serve chilled with fresh whipped cream.
Mississippi Mud Pie
Romance the chocolate lover in all of us, this sinful seducer is made up of quality imported Belgian chocolate, brownie streusel and a chocolate glaze in a chocolate cookie crust. No wonder it flies off our shelves. Serve with freshly whipped cream or ice cream.
Three-berry Pie
A taste revolution in and of itself, our blend of fresh strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries are simmered into a sweet confection and then topped with a superb lattice crust.
Southern Pecan Pie
A rich and tender crust is the perfect foil for this heavenly, not overly sweet, classic. The ratio of pecans to filling is generously balanced and a scoop of freshly whipped cream complements a warm slice.
Sugarless Apple Pie
Same recipe as our Old Fashioned Apple, without any added sugar.
Banana Coconut Cream 5"
This dessert is filled with fresh banana slices and banana custard. Topped off with freshly whipped cream and toasted coconut, make this pie supreme. (5 inch serves 1-2)
Chicken Pot Pie 5"
This wholesome and hearty pie is filled with tender white chicken chunks and a mixture of fresh cream, peas, carrots and onions. Then baked just right.
GLUTEN FREE
Gluten Free Key Lime pie
Our Gluten-Free Key Lime Pie is made with Florida Key lime juice and a homemade Gluten free graham cracker crust that's sweetened with a hint of honey. Each pie is sprinkled with fresh lime zest for a tropical burst of flavors you won’t be able to resist. ***Please note that our gluten-free pies are made fresh to order in limited quantities and must be ordered ahead of time online.***
Gluten Free Blueberry Apple Crumb pie
Our Gluten Free Blueberry Apple Crumb Pie combines ripe blueberries with chunks of Golden Delicious Apples — making for the perfect not-too-sweet, not-to-tart filling. But, we didn’t stop there: Each Blueberry Apple Crumb Pie is topped with brown sugar-coated chopped walnuts for a crunchy, sweet finish that’s sure to tantalize your taste buds. ***Please note that our gluten-free pies are made fresh to order in limited quantities and must be ordered ahead of time online.***
Homemade Cakes
Available Everyday
Applesauce Carrot Cake
By making our own homemade apple sauce for the carrot cake, determined that we would not need to add a lot of additional sugar. The natural sweetness of the apples gave our cake a perfect balance of flavors. The addition of California walnuts, imported spices and cream cheese, added the right taste and texture to this delicious cake.
Old Fashioned Chocolate Cake
We wanted to meet three important goals with our chocolate cake: It should be very moist. It should have a rich chocolate taste and it should be luxurious. These are the qualities we trust you will find and enjoy in our Old-Fashioned Chocolate Cake.
NY Cheesecake
Our famous New York Cheesecake sends the senses reeling with a creamy, yet slightly dense, combination of fresh cream cheese, pure vanilla, and all natural ingredients that rest in a golden graham cracker crust. Serve with fresh fruit or fruit glaze to complement the rich flavors.