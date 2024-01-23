Little River Inn Restaurant Little River Inn 7901 N Hwy 1
Bar Menu
Liquor
- Well Vodka$8.00
- Stoli$10.00
- Ketel One$11.00
- Low Gap 162$11.00
- Chopin$11.00
- Grey Goose$11.00
- Titos$11.00
- DBL Well Vodka$16.00
- DBL Stoli$20.00
- DBL Ketel One$22.00
- DBL Low Gap 162$22.00
- DBL Chopin$22.00
- DBL Grey Goose$22.00
- DBL Titos$22.00
- Well Gin$8.00
- Beefeater$8.00
- Bombay Saphire$10.00
- Hendricks$10.00
- Tanqueray$10.00
- Bombay Dry$10.00
- Empress 1908$12.00
- St. George Terroir$14.00
- St. George Botanivore$13.00
- Mendo Spirits 5yr$24.00
- Russell Henry$12.00
- Russell Henry Dark$16.00
- Whale Gin$12.00
- DBL Well Gin$16.00
- DBL Beefeater$16.00
- DBL Bombay Saphire$20.00
- DBL Hendricks$20.00
- DBL Tanqueray$20.00
- DBL Bombay Dry$20.00
- DBL Empress 1908$22.00
- DBL St. George Terroir$284.00
- DBL St. George Botanivore$26.00
- DBL Mendo Spirits 5yr$48.00
- DBL Russell Henry$24.00
- DBL Russell Henry Dark$32.00
- DBL Whale Gin$24.00
- Well Rum$8.00
- Captain Morgan$9.00
- Plantation Pineapple$12.00
- Plantation 3 Star$8.00
- Appleton$9.00
- Diplimatico$10.00
- DBL Well Rum$16.00
- DBL Captain Morgan$18.00
- DBL Plantation Pineapple$24.00
- DBL Plantation 3 Star$16.00
- DBL Appleton$18.00
- DBL Diplimatico$20.00
- Well Tequila$8.00
- Don Julio Blanco$12.00
- Patron Silver$12.00
- 818$11.00
- Casa Amigos Anejo$17.00
- Fortaleza Anejo$18.00
- Fortaleza Repo$15.00
- Fortaleza Blanco$12.00
- La Gritona$10.00
- Vida Mezcal$12.00
- Ilegal Mezcal$15.00
- DBL Well Tequila$16.00
- DBL Don Julio Blanco$24.00
- DBL Patron Silver$24.00
- DBL 818$22.00
- DBL Casa Amigos Anejo$34.00
- DBL Fortaleza Anejo$36.00
- DBL Fortaleza Repo$30.00
- DBL Fortaleza Blanco$24.00
- DBL La Gritona$20.00
- DBL Vida Mezcal$24.00
- DBL Ilegal Mezcal$30.00
- Well Whiskey$8.00
- Bushmills Black Bush$10.00
- Crown Royal$11.00
- Tullamore Dew$11.00
- Cutty Sark$10.00
- Jack Daniels$9.00
- Fluid Dynamics
- Captain Fletcher 8 yr$24.00
- Knob Creek Rye$14.00
- Jameson$10.00
- Makers Mark$11.00
- Wild Turkey$11.00
- Woodford Reserve$13.00
- Yukon Jack$10.00
- Elijah Craig Rye$8.00
- Red Breast$11.00
- Well Whiskey$16.00
- Bushmills Black Bush$20.00
- Crown Royal$22.00
- Tullamore Dew$22.00
- Cutty Sark$20.00
- Jack Daniels$18.00
- Fluid Dynamics$26.00
- Captain Fletcher 8 yr$48.00
- Knob Creek Rye$28.00
- Jameson$20.00
- Makers Mark
- Wild Turkey$22.00
- Woodford Reserve$26.00
- Yukon Jack$20.00
- Well Scotch$8.00
- Buffalo Trace$15.00
- Baker's$15.00
- Bulleit Bourbon$12.00
- Dewars$10.00
- Heaven Hill$15.00
- Knob Creek$13.00
- Johnnie Walker Black$13.00
- Jim Beam$8.00
- Lagavulin$20.00
- Laphroaig$12.00
- Low Gap 3 yr$15.00
- Seagram 7$9.00
- St. George Baller$16.00
- Silas Coombs 7 yr$16.00
- Hennessey$14.00
- Remy Martin VSOP$14.00
- Korbel Brandy$8.00
- Famous Grouse$8.00
- McCallan 12$18.00
- Talisker$15.00
- Oban 14$22.00
- Well Scotch$16.00
- Buffalo Trace$30.00
- Baker's$30.00
- Bulleit Bourbon$24.00
- Dewars$20.00
- Heaven Hill$30.00
- Knob Creek$26.00
- Johnnie Walker Black$26.00
- Jim Beam$16.00
- Lagavulin$40.00
- Laphroaig$24.00
- Low Gap 3 yr$30.00
- Seagram 7$18.00
- St. George Baller$32.00
- Silas Coombs 7 yr$32.00
- Hennessey$28.00
- Remy Martin VSOP$28.00
- Korbel Brandy$16.00
- Famous Grouse$16.00
- McCallan 12$36.00
- Talisker$30.00
- Oban 14$44.00
- Amaretto Di Saronno$10.00
- Aperol
- B and B$10.00
- Campari$8.00
- Chartreuse, Green$14.00
- Anisette$8.00
- Drambuie$10.00
- Frangelico$10.00
- Godiva Chocolate$10.00
- Grand Marnier$10.00
- Absinth$9.00
- Gran Classico$10.00
- Kahlua$9.00
- Carpano Antica$11.00
- Chambord$10.00
- Mathilde Cassis
- Bailey's Irish Cream$9.00
- Creme De Menthe$8.00
- Creme Cocoa$8.00
- Dubonnet$8.00
- Cynar$10.00
- Fernet$10.00
- Kina L'ero$8.00
- LoFi Gentian$8.00
- Lux Maraschino$9.00
- Midori$9.00
- Montenegro$10.00
- Penrod$9.00
- Pimms$9.00
- Sambuca$9.00
- Southern Comfort$9.00
- Tia Maria$9.00
- Toro Alba PX$17.00
- Tuaca$9.00
- Amaretto Di Saronno$20.00
- Aperol
- B and B$20.00
- Campari$16.00
- Chartreuse, Green$28.00
- Anisette$16.00
- Drambuie$20.00
- Frangelico$20.00
- Godiva Chocolate$20.00
- Grand Marnier$20.00
- Absinth$18.00
- Gran Classico$20.00
- Kahlua$18.00
- Carpano Antica$22.00
- Chambord$20.00
- Mathilde Cassis
- Bailey's Irish Cream$18.00
- Creme De Menthe$16.00
- Creme Cocoa$16.00
- Dubonnet$16.00
- Cynar$20.00
- Fernet$20.00
- Kina L'ero$16.00
- LoFi Gentian$16.00
- Lux Maraschino$18.00
- Midori$18.00
- Montenegro$20.00
- Penrod$18.00
- Pimms$18.00
- Sambuca$18.00
- Southern Comfort$18.00
- Tia Maria$18.00
- Toro Alba PX$34.00
- Tuaca$18.00
Cocktails
- Aperol Spritz$12.00
- Aviation$12.00
2 ounces gin 1/2 ounce maraschino liqueur 1/4 ounce creme de violette 3/4 ounce lemon juice, freshly squeezed Garnish: brandied cherry
- Baileys Coffee$11.00
- Bay Breeze$10.00
- Bellini$12.00
- Black Russian$11.00
- Bloody Mary -Ole's Famous$12.00
- Brackenwood Daiquiri$15.00
- Brandy Alexander$12.00
- Boulevardier$15.00
- Cape Cod$10.00
- Champagne Cocktail$12.00
- Chefs Kiss$15.00
- Chocolate Martini$15.00
- Cosmopolitan$12.00
- Cuba Libra$10.00
- Daiquiri$11.00
- Dark 'N Stormy$12.00
- Fern Creek Negroni$15.00
- French 75$15.00
- French Martini$12.00
- Gibson$12.00
- Gimlet - Gin$12.00
- Gimlet - Vodka$12.00
- Grasshopper$12.00
- Greyhound$11.00
- Harvey Wallbanger$12.00
- Hot Toddy$12.00
- Irish Coffee$12.00
- Italian Coffee$12.00
- Jamaican Coffee$12.00
- Kahlua Coffee$12.00
- Kamakazi$11.00
- Keoke Coffee$12.00
- King Alfonse$10.00
- Kir Royal$12.00
- Lemon Drop$12.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$14.00
- Lions Tail$15.00
- Madras$11.00
- Mai Tai$12.00
- Manhattan$15.00
- Margarita$12.00
- Margarita Cadillac$15.00
- Margarita - Mezcal$12.00
- Margarita Up$12.00
- Martinez$12.00
- Martini - Espresso$15.00
- Martini - Gin$12.00
- Martini - Vodka$12.00
- Metropolitan$10.00
- Mexican Coffee$12.00
- Midori Sour$12.00
- Mimosa - Roederer$11.00
- Mint Julep$14.00
- Mojito$12.00
- Moscow Mule$12.00
- Negroni$12.00
- Old Fashioned$12.00
- Par 3 Paloma$15.00
- Pink Whale$15.00
- Pom Cosmo$12.00
- Rob Roy$11.00
- Rusty Nail$11.00
- Salty Dog$11.00
- Sazerac$15.00
- Screwdriver$11.00
- Sea Breeze$10.00
- Sidecar$14.00
- Stinger$10.00
- Tequila Sunrise$10.00
- Tom Collins$10.00
- Vesper$12.00
- Vodka Collins$10.00
- Whiskey Sour$12.00
- White Russian$12.00
- 7 and 7$10.00
- Wine Spritzer$13.00
Specialty Cocktails
Brunch Specialty Cocktails
Cocktail Kits
Beer
- Ole's IPA$6.50
- Pliney the Elder, IPA$7.00
- AV The Pilsner$6.00
- Humboldt Hard Cider$8.00Out of stock
- Foggy Day, IPA$6.00
- Blue Star Wheat$5.00
- Guinness Stout$6.50
- Rasputin Stout$7.00
- Gowans 1876 Cider$12.00
- Lagunitas NPA (non alcohol IPA)$5.00
- Modello$5.00
- Pabst Blue Ribbon 16 oz.$5.00
- Pabst Blue Ribbon 14 oz.$4.00
Wine
- Corkage$15.00
- GL Bee Hunter PN$15.00
- GL 1448 Red$12.50
- GL Meyer Syrah$14.00
- BTL Bee Hunter Pinot Noir$48.00
- BTL 1448 Red Blend$35.00
- BTL Meyer Family Syrah$52.00
- BTL 1/2 Banshee Pinot Noir$24.00
- BTL Navarro Pinot Noir$50.00
- BTL Dutton Estate Pinot Noir$55.00
- BTL Childs Play Pinot Noir$65.00
- BTL Forsight Pinot Noir$75.00
- BTL Goldeneye Pinot Noir$100.00
- BTL Black Kite Pinot Noir$125.00
- BTL McNab Cabernet Sauvignon$38.00
- BTL Husch Cabernet Sauvignon$40.00
- BTL Robert Mondavi Cabernet Sauvignon$60.00
- BTL A. Rafanelli Cabernet Sauvignon$70.00
- BTL Silver Oak Cabernet Sauvignon$150.00
- BTL Minus Tide Carignan$35.00
- BTL Skylark Grenache$48.00
- BTL Copain Syrah$60.00
- BTL 1/2 Duckhorn Merlot$45.00
- BTL Paul Dolan Zinfandel$42.00
- BTL Green & Red Zinfandel$52.00
- BTL Saxon Brown Zinfandel$60.00
- BTL A. Rafanelli Zinfandel$78.00
- BTL Portalupi Petite Syrah$60.00
- GLS Long Board Sauvignon Blanc$12.00
- GLS Navarro Chardonnay$14.00
- BTL Long Board Sauvignon Blanc$34.00
- BTL Navarro Chardonnay$48.00
- BTL 1/2 Merry Edwards Sav Blanc$42.00
- BTL Seawolf Sauvignon Blanc$60.00
- BTL Dry Creek Fume Blanc$35.00
- BTL Lang & Reed$52.00
- BTL Long Meadow Ranch Pinot Gris$50.00
- BTL Doktor Heyden Riesling$38.00
- BTL Husch Chardonnay$40.00
- BTL 1/2 Rombauer Chardonnay$36.00
- BTL Fathers & Daughters Chardonnay$55.00
- BTL 1/2 Plump Jack Chardonnay$65.00
- BTL Rochioli Chardonnay$110.00
- BTL Lichen White Pinot Noir$72.00
- GLS Goldeneye Vin Gris$14.00
- BTL Goldeneye Vin Gris$63.00
- GLS Roederer Brut$12.00
- BTL Roederer Brut$45.00
- BTL Sharffenberger, Brut Rose$48.00
- BTL Roederer L'Ermitage$70.00
- BTL Lelarge Pugeot$95.00
- BTL Le Mesnil$125.00
- Brutocao Port$12.00
- Ramos Port$8.00
- Warre's Tawny Port$13.00
- Graham's Tawny Port$15.00
- Hennessey$14.00
- Remy Martin VSOP$14.00
Non-Alcoholic Drinks
- Milk$4.00
- Non Dairy Milk$5.50
- Coffee$3.00
- Soda Water$2.00
- San Pelligrino$6.00
- Tonic$3.00
- Iced Tea$4.00
- Pepsi$3.00
- Diet Pepsi$3.00
- Starry Lemon Lime$3.00
- Root Beer$6.00
- Shirley Temple$3.50
- Roy Rodgers$3.50
- Arnold Palmer$4.50
- Dry Sparkling Soda$5.50
- Lemonade$3.00
- Grapefruit Juice$8.00
- Orange Juice$5.00
- PM Cranberry Juice$5.00
- Pineapple Juice$3.00
- Martinelli's Sparkling Cider
- Ginger Beer$5.00
- Pom Lemonade$5.50
- Pom Spritzer N/A$5.00
- Virgin Coastal Mirage$12.00
- Virgin Mary$6.00
- Virgin Mojito$10.00
- AM Cranberry Juice$5.00
Small Dinner Plates
Starter
- Bread & Butter$3.00
- Basket of Fries$5.00
- Fish Tacos$11.00
Marinated griddled whitefish, chipotle crema, pico de gallo
- Spiced Nuts$5.00
- Pork Cracklins$5.00
- Marinated Olives$6.00
- Dirty Fries$8.00
- Cheese Plate$18.00
Penny Royal Farmstead Boont Corners, double cream brie, manchego, fruit, olives, nuts, baguette
- Flash Fried Calamari$17.00
Honey Mustard Sauce
- Fried Brussels$14.00
Fried brussels, chili soy glaze, sesame
- Mussels Steamer$18.00
PEI Mussels steamed in white wine, calabrian chili butter, capers, lemon, herbs
- Clam Chowder$16.00
Traditional chowder, fresh steamed clams (yes, in the shell) Roundman’s bacon, potatoes, onion, celery and a touch of cream
- Soup of the Day$12.00
- Seasonal Greens$14.00
Mixed baby lettuces, sliced apple, dried cranberry. blue cheese crumble, cider vinaigrette, candied walnuts
- Kale & Brussels Caesar$14.00
Shredded kale, shaved brussels, caesar dressing, parmesan tuille, pink peppercorn
- Beets$14.00
Baby greens, champagne vinaigrette, citrus, whipped goat cheese, shaved fennel, balsamic gastrique, herb oil
- **FIRE COURSE**
- **HOLD COURSE**
Dinner Plates
Entree
- Market Fish$32.00Out of stock
Pan Roasted Steelhead Trout, tomato stewed cannelini beans, greens, Italian salsa verde
- Roasted Chicken$29.00
Creamy mashed potatoes, Roasted brussels, jus
- Cioppino$42.00
Chef’s mixed seafood braised in a white wine tomato & fennel broth, baguette
- Curry & Winter Vegetables$26.00
Roasted local & seasonal vegetables, yellow curry sauce, jasmine rice, cilantro, toasted cauliflower
- Rock Cod$32.00
Fried whole and crispy, balck beans, tomatillo salsa, pickled red onions, cilantro
- Rigatoni Bolognese$29.00
Bolognese sauce, ricotta, basil
- Ole's Cheese Burger$18.00
6oz house blend ground chuck & brisket, cheddar, Ole's special sauce, tomato, lettuce, onion, pickle, bun.
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Buttermilk brined chicken thigh, buffalo sauce, brioche bun, slaw, pickles
- Fish & Chips$19.00
Beer battered basa, seasoned fries, slaw, tartar sauce and malt vinegar powder
- Southwest Smoked Turkey Salad$24.00
House smoked turkey breast, chopped romaine, black bean salsa, peppers & onions, chipotle ranch dressing, crispy tortilla strips
- Shortrib Bourguignon$34.00
Red wine braised beef shortrib, creamy parmesan polenta. seasonal vegetables, natural red wine jus
Course Firing Menu
Dessert
- Mixed Berry Cobbler$10.00
Pastry crust, ice cream
- Hot Fudge Sundae$9.00
House made fudge sauce over vanilla ice cream with whipped cream, nuts, cherry and tuille cookies
- Chocolate Mousse$9.00
Kahlua Whipped Cream
- Whipped Cheesecake$10.00
Pumpkin spiced, House made Caramel sauce, Graham and Toasted oats streusel
- Kids Sundae$6.50
- Kids Ice Cream$3.00
- Scoop Ice Cream$4.50
- Affogato$8.50
One scoop ice cream topped with a shot of espresso
- 2 Scoops of Ice Cream$5.50
- Scoop Ice Cream with Fudge$6.50
Pm Beverages
PM Beverage
