Little Rosa's Pizza Little Rosa's Holly Springs
Menu
Appetizers
- Provolone Wedges$8.95
Breaded, fried provolone with a side of marinara
- Garlic Bites$7.50
- Meatballs App$8.95
Two 3 oz meatballs slow-cooked in marinara with shaved Parmesan cheese and ricotta
- Garlic Bread$4.50
8" hoagie with garlic butter and a side of marinara
- Cheese Bread$5.50
8" hoagie with garlic butter, mozzarella and a side of marinara
Salads
- Small House Salad$6.25
Onion, mushroom, cucumber, green & black olive, tomato, bell peppers, pepperoncini, and mozzarella
- Regular House Salad$9.75
Onion, mushroom, cucumber, green & black olive, tomato, bell peppers, pepperoncini, and mozzarella
- Small Caesar$5.25
Croutons, shaved Parmesan, and Caesar dressing
- Regular Caesar$8.75
Croutons, shaved Parmesan, and Caesar dressing
- Small Greek$6.25
Onion, Kalamata olive, tomato, cucumber, pepperoncini, feta cheese, and Esperanza dressing
- Regular Greek$9.75
Onion, Kalamata olive, tomato, cucumber, pepperoncini, feta cheese, and Esperanza dressing
- Regular Caprese$9.75
Heroes
Pastas
- Spag Marinara$9.95
- Spaghetti Marinara Meatballs$10.95
- Spaghetti Hot Italian Sausage Links$10.95
- Penne Marinara$9.95
- Penne Marinara Meatballs$10.95
- Penne Hot Italian Sausage Links$10.95
- Baked Ravioli$11.95
Pockets of pasta filled with ricotta and Italian seasoning, covered with melted mozzarella
- Baked Ziti$11.95
Homemade marinara and penne tossed with Parmesan and ricotta cheese, covered with melted mozzarella
- Stuffed Rigatoni$11.95
Kid's Menu
Desserts
Sides
Pizza
Custom Pizza
Rosa's Special
- Small Rosa's Special$15.50
Tomato sauce, pepperoni, sausage, onion, mushroom, bell pepper, and extra cheese
- Medium Rosa's Special$22.50
Tomato sauce, pepperoni, sausage, onion, mushroom, bell pepper, and extra cheese
- Large Rosa's Special$26.50
Tomato sauce, pepperoni, sausage, onion, mushroom, bell pepper, and extra cheese
Meat Pizza
Veggie Lover
- Small Veggie Lover$14.50
Tomato sauce, mushroom, onion, tomato, bell pepper, green & black olive, and extra cheese
- Medium Veggie Lover$21.50
Tomato sauce, mushroom, onion, tomato, bell pepper, green & black olive, and extra cheese
- Large Veggie Lover$25.50
Tomato sauce, mushroom, onion, tomato, bell pepper, green & black olive, and extra cheese
Hawaiian
White Pizza
Margherita
Spice & Herb Pizza
Lasagna Pizza
BBQ Chicken Pizza
- Small BBQ Chicken Pizza$14.50
No Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Grilled Chicken, Red Onion, and Drizzled With BBQ
- Medium BBQ Chicken Pizza$21.50
No Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Grilled Chicken, Red Onion, and Drizzled With BBQ
- Large BBQ Chicken Pizza$25.50
No Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Grilled Chicken, Red Onion, and Drizzled With BBQ