Main Menu

Starters

Douby Douby Bread

$5.99

Hand Rolled Balls Of Bread Covered With Garlic Butter & Parmesan Cheese Served With Our House Prepared Pizza Sauce.

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

Mozzarella Cheese Deep Fried Golden Brown Served With Our In-House Marinara Sauce.

Grape Leaves

$6.99

Delicious Grape Leaves Stuffed With Rice. Served With House Made Cucumber Sauce.

Baba Ghanoush

$7.99

Ground Roasted Eggplant With Tahini Sauce & Seasoned Lightly With Garlic That Is Finished With Extra Virgin Olive Oil & Kalamata Olives. Served With Fresh Baked Homemade Bread.

Hummus

$7.99

Blend Of Freshly Ground Chickpeas, Tahini Sauce, Fresh Lemon Juice, And Minced Garlic. Finished With Extra Virgin Olive Oil & Kalamata Olives And Served With Fresh Baked Homemade Bread.

Sicily Sampler

$12.99

Have The Best Of Everything With Our Sampler Of Signature Items Including Hummus, Baba Ganoush, Grape Leaves, & Falafel. Served With Fresh Baked Homemade Bread. *** No Substitutions Please.

Falafel

$7.99

Deep Fried Balls Made From Ground Chickpeas, Garbanzo Beans, Herbs And Spices. Serves With Cucumber Sauce And Homemade Pita Bread.

Cheesy Bread

$6.99

Pizza Dough Brushed With Garlic Butter Topped With Mozzarella Cheese & Baked To Perfection. Served With Our Homemade Pizza Sauce.

Bacon Cheese Fries

$5.99

Golden Straight Cut Fries Topped With Crispy Bacon, Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheeses And Served With Ranch.

Onion Rings

$5.99

Battered Sweet Onions Fried Golden Brown.

Fried Mushrooms

$6.99

Battered Mushrooms Fried Golden Brown Served With Ranch.

Fried Pickles

$6.99

Deep Fried Pickles, Served With Ranch

Basket Sampler

$9.99

Smaller Portions Of Our Fried Fresh Mozzarella, Onion Rings, & Fried Mushrooms. *** No Substitutions Please.

Homemade Pita

$2.50

Homemade Pita with Garlic Butter & Sauce

$4.00

Single Meatball

$2.50

Wings

5 Bone-In Wings

$6.99

Served With Carrots & Celery. Choice Of Ranch Or Blue Cheese.

10 Bone-In Wings

$11.99

Served With Carrots & Celery. Choice Of Ranch Or Blue Cheese.

5 Boneless Wings

$6.99

Served With Carrots & Celery. Choice Of Ranch Or Blue Cheese.

10 Boneless Wings

$11.99

Served With Carrots & Celery. Choice Of Ranch Or Blue Cheese.

Salads

House Salad

$7.99

Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Kalamata Olives, Croutons, Banana Peppers & Cheddar Cheese.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.99

Romaine Lettuce, Grilled Chicken, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Banana Peppers, Kalamata Olives, Croutons, & Cheddar Cheese

Caesar Salad

$7.99

Romaine Lettuce, Caesar Dressing, Freshly Grated Cheese, & Lightly Baked Croutons.

Greek Salad

$10.99

Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Green Peppers, Banana Peppers, Kalamata Olives, & Croutons Topped With Feta Cheese And Greek Dressing

Antipasto Salad

$11.99

Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Kalamata Olives, Green Peppers, Banana Peppers, Artichoke Heart, Hard Boiled Eggs, Sliced Ham, Pepperoni, & Shredded Mozzarella Cheese.

Caprese Salad

$10.99

Fresh Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, & Fresh Basil Finished With Balsamic Glaze.

Burgers

Classic Cheese Burger

$10.99

½ Pound Of Charbroiled Fresh Ground Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo & Cheddar Cheese.

Cowboy Burger

$11.99

½ Pound Of Charbroiled Fresh Ground Beef, Grilled Onions, Grilled Mushrooms, Jalapeños Peppers, Bbq Sauce, & Melted Swiss Cheese.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$11.99

½ Pound Of Charbroiled Fresh Ground Beef, Grilled Mushrooms, Grilled Onions, & Melted Swiss Cheese.

Entrees

Baked Manicotti

$12.99

Manicotti noodles stuffed with ricotta cheese, topped with tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese.

Baked Penne with Meat Sauce

$13.99

Penne noodles with ricotta cheese and topped with our in house tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Spaghetti with Tomato Sauce

$10.99

Spaghetti noodles served with our homemade tomato sauce, topped with parmesan cheese and served with garlic bread

Spaghetti with Meat Sauce

$13.99

Spaghetti noodles served with our homemade meat sauce topped with shaved parmesan cheese. Served with garlic bread.

Spaghetti with Meatballs

$13.99

Spaghetti noodles served with our homemade meatballs topped with shaved parmesan cheese. Served with garlic bread.

Spaghetti with Meatballs, Meatsauce, Mushroom Sauce

$13.99

Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo with Broccoli

$15.50

Grilled chicken breast, homemade alfredo sauce served over fettuccine pasta. Topped with shaved parmesan. Served with garlic bread.

Shrimp Fettuccine Alfredo

$16.99

Shrimp, homemade alfredo sauce, & parmesan cheese served over fettuccine pasta. Served with garlic bread.

Chicken and Shrimp Alfredo

$17.99

Fettuccine Alfredo

$11.99

Chicken Parmesan with Spaghetti

$15.99

Hand breaded chicken with our in-house tomato sauce served with spaghetti. Baked to perfection with mozzarella cheese. Topped with shaved parmesan. Served with garlic bread.

Grilled Chicken Parmesan with Spaghetti

$15.50

Our in House Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast Topped With Sautéed Onions, Mushrooms, & Green Peppers baked with our in house tomato sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese served with side of spaghetti.

Eggplant Parmesan with Spaghetti

$13.99

Hand breaded deep-fried eggplant with our in-house tomato sauce served with spaghetti. Baked to perfection with mozzarella cheese. Topped with shaved parmesan. Served with garlic bread.

Eggplant Sicily

$14.99

Layered deep-fried eggplant with fresh spinach, tomatoes, ricotta, & Romano cheese. Covered with our in-house tomato sauce and topped with mozzarella & shaved parmesan cheese. Served with garlic bread

Spicy Chicken Pasta

$15.50

Penne pasta cooked in our spicy creamy sauce with grilled chicken breast, mushrooms, & sun-dried tomatoes. Topped with shaved parmesan cheese. Served with garlic bread.

Spicy Shrimp Pasta

$16.99

Penne pasta cooked in our spicy creamy sauce with shrimp, mushrooms, & sun-dried tomatoes. Topped with shaved parmesan cheese. Served with garlic bread

Homemade Lasagna

$14.50

Layered in our in-house tomato sauce, ground beef, ricotta cheese, mozzarella, and parmesan cheese. Served with garlic bread.

Tour of Sicily

$16.99

Homemade Lasagna, Chicken Parmesan, & Fettuccine Alfredo.

Grilled Salmon

$18.99

(also available blackened) Fresh salmon grilled to perfection served with a side of rice and mixed veggies.

Blackened Salmon

$18.99

(also available blackened) Fresh salmon grilled to perfection served with a side of rice and mixed veggies.

Fatta Shawarma

$14.99

Crispy toasted pita bread, roasted red peppers, grilled onions, rice & chicken shawarma meat covered in our homemade creamy garlic sauce.

Spinach Pie

$13.99

Spinach & feta cheese stuffed in phyllo dough served alongside a Greek salad.

Chicken Kebab

$16.99

Grilled skewer of tender cubed chicken breast, perfectly seasoned with a blend of our custom spices. Served on a bed of basmati rice along with a side of hummus or baba Ganoush.

Shish Kebab

$18.99

Grilled skewer of marinated & cubed tender steak, seasoned with a blend of our homemade spices. Served on a bed of basmati rice along with a side of hummus or baba Ganoush.

Kefta Kebab

$16.99

Ground beef skewered & grilled, with our custom blend of spices. Served on a bed of basmati rice along with a side of hummus or baba Ganoush.

Kebab Sampler

$21.99

One skewer of each kefta, shish, chicken kebab. Served on top of rice along with a side salad and Baba Ganoush or Hummus.

Wraps & Sandwiches

Italian Sub

$10.99

Ham, Pepperoni, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Banana Peppers, With Mayo Or Italian Dressing.

Philly Cheesesteak

$10.99

Thinly Sliced Rib Eye Steak, Melted Provolone Cheese, Onion, Green Peppers, And Mushrooms.

Chicken Shawarma Wrap

$10.99

Thinly Sliced Chicken Breast Marinated In Our Special Blend Of Spices, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Roasted Red Peppers & Our Homemade Creamy Garlic Sauce.

Spicy Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Perfectly Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast, Spicy Mayo, Fresh Spinach, Lettuce, Tomatoes, & Pepper Jack Cheese.

Gyro

$10.99

Sliced Lamb & Beef, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, & Homemade Cucumber Sauce Served On Pita Bread.

Chicken Kebab Wrap

$10.99

Our In-House Marinated Cubed Chicken Breast, Tomatoes, Lettuce, & Our In House Creamy Garlic Sauce.

Kefta Kebab Wrap

$10.99

Our In-House Marinated Grilled Ground Beef, Lettuce, Tomatoes, & Our In-House Creamy Garlic Sauce.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Perfectly Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast With Lettuce, Tomatoes, And Mayo.

Meatball Sub

$10.99

Homemade Meatballs, Tomato Sauce, & Melted Mozzarella Cheese.

Falafel Wrap

$10.99

Deep Fried Balls Made From Ground Chickpeas, Garbanzo Beans, Herbs And Spices With Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, And Garlic Sauce.

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Pizza

$5.99

8" Pizza , Pizza Sauce, & Mozzarella Cheese Baked In The Oven.

Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries

$7.15

Kids Spaghetti

$5.99

Kids Fettuccine Alfredo

$5.99

Kids Chicken Alfredo

$7.98

Kids Shrimp Alfredo

$9.99

Sides

Fries

$3.50

Side Salad

$3.75

Grilled Veggies

$2.99

Steamed Veggies

$2.99

Rice

$2.99

Desserts

Creamy Traditional Tiramisu

$5.99

Layered Ladyfingers Soaked In Espresso Topped With Creamy Custard.

Strawberry Cheesecake

$7.15

Delicious New York Style Cheesecake Smothered With Strawberries.

Chocolate Cake

$7.65

Chocolate Cake Layered With Creamy Chocolate Filling Topped With Chocolate Shavings.

Cannoli

$4.95

Fried Pastry Shell Filled With A Sweet Creamy Ricotta Mixture.

Baklava

$5.45

Rich, Sweet Dessert Pastry Made Of Layer Of Film Dough Filled With Chopped Nuts, Sweetened And Held Together With Syrup.

Pizza

10" Pizzas

10" Cheese Pizza

$8.99

10" Supreme Pizza

$11.99

pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, black olives, mozzarella cheese, & pizza sauce.

10" Veggie Pizza

$10.99

mushroom, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, black olives, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese & pizza sauce.

10" Meat Lovers Pizza

$11.99

pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, mozzarella cheese & pizza sauce

10" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$12.99

Grilled chicken, bacon, bbq sauce, onions, jalapenos, feta cheese, & mozzarella cheese.

10" Greek Pizza

$12.99

Feta cheese, Mozzarella cheese, spinach, tomatoes, kalamata olives, olive oil, garlic, & red onions

10" Margarita Pizza

$11.99

Fresh basil, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, shredded mozzarella with the choice of olive oil or pizza sauce

10" White Pizza

$12.99

Fresh spinach, fresh mushroom, fresh garlic, mozzarella cheese, ricotta cheese and kalamata olives with an olive oil base.

10" Chicken Alfredo

$12.99

10" Pineapple

$12.99

10" Philly Steak

$12.99

10" Buffalo Chicken

$12.99

Pizza Roll

$8.99

Each fresh made roll has mozzarella and choice of one regular topping. Served with homemade pizza sauce

14" Pizzas

14" Cheese Pizza

$12.99

14" Supreme Pizza

$18.99

pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, black olives, mozzarella cheese, & pizza sauce.

14" Veggie Pizza

$16.99

mushroom, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, black olives, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese & pizza sauce.

14" Meat Lovers Pizza

$18.99

pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, mozzarella cheese & pizza sauce

14" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$18.99

Grilled chicken, bacon, bbq sauce, onions, jalapenos, feta cheese, & mozzarella cheese.

14" Greek Pizza

$18.99

Feta cheese, Mozzarella cheese, spinach, tomatoes, kalamata olives, olive oil, garlic, & red onions

14" Margarita Pizza

$18.99

Fresh basil, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, shredded mozzarella with the choice of olive oil or pizza sauce

14" White Pizza

$18.99

Fresh spinach, fresh mushroom, fresh garlic, mozzarella cheese, ricotta cheese and kalamata olives with an olive oil base.

14" Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$18.99

14" Pineapple Pizza

$18.99

14" Philly Steak Pizza

$18.99

14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$18.99

16" Pizzas

16" Cheese Pizza

$15.99

16" Supreme Pizza

$20.99

pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, black olives, mozzarella cheese, & pizza sauce.

16" Meat Lovers Pizza

$20.99

pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, mozzarella cheese & pizza sauce

16" Veggie Pizza

$18.99

mushroom, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, black olives, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese & pizza sauce.

16" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$21.99

Grilled chicken, bacon, bbq sauce, onions, jalapenos, feta cheese, & mozzarella cheese.

16" Greek Pizza

$21.99

Feta cheese, Mozzarella cheese, spinach, tomatoes, kalamata olives, olive oil, garlic, & red onions

16" Margarita Pizza

$20.99

Fresh basil, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, shredded mozzarella with the choice of olive oil or pizza sauce

16" White Pizza

$21.99

Fresh spinach, fresh mushroom, fresh garlic, mozzarella cheese, ricotta cheese and kalamata olives with an olive oil base.

16" Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$21.99

16" Pineapple Pizza

$21.99

16" Philly Steak Pizza

$21.99

16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$21.99

Small Calzones

Small Cheese Calzone

$8.99

Small Deluxe Calzone

$11.99

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, & black olives.

Small Veggie Calzone

$10.99

Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, tomatoes, & black olives.

Small BBQ Chicken Calzone

$11.99

Grilled chicken, onions, & BBQ sauce.

Small Grilled Chicken Calzone

$11.99

Grilled chicken, onions, & mushrooms.

Small Meat Lover Calzone

$11.99

Pepperoni, sausage, ham & bacon.

Small Steak Calzone

$11.99

Steak, onions, green peppers, & mushrooms.

Large Calzones

Large Cheese Calzone

$12.99

Large Deluxe Calzone

$18.99

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, & black olives.

Large Veggie Calzone

$16.99

Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, tomatoes, & black olives.

Large BBQ Chicken Calzone

$18.99

Grilled chicken, onions, & BBQ sauce.

Large Grilled Chicken Calzone

$18.99

Grilled chicken, onions, & mushrooms.

Large Meat Lover Calzone

$18.99

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, & bacon.

Large Steak Calzone

$18.99

Steak, onions, green peppers, & mushrooms.

Small Strombolis

Small Cheese Stromboli

$8.99

Small Deluxe Stromboli

$11.99

pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, black olives, mozzarella cheese, & pizza sauce.

Small Veggie Stromboli

$10.99

mushroom, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, black olives, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese & pizza sauce.

Small BBQ Chicken Stromboli

$11.99

Grilled chicken, onions, & BBQ sauce.

Small Grilled Chicken Stromboli

$11.99

Grilled chicken, onions, & mushrooms.

Small Meat Lover Stromboli

$11.99

Pepperoni, sausage, ham & bacon.

Small Steak Stromboli

$11.99

Steak, onions, green peppers, & mushrooms.

Large Strombolis

Large Cheese Stromboli

$12.99

Large Deluxe Stromboli

$18.99

pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, black olives, mozzarella cheese, & pizza sauce.

Large Veggie Stromboli

$16.99

mushroom, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, black olives, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese & pizza sauce.

Large BBQ Chicken Stromboli

$18.99

Grilled chicken, onions, & BBQ sauce.

Large Grilled Chicken Stromboli

$18.99

Grilled chicken, onions, & mushrooms.

Large Meat Lover Stromboli

$18.99

Pepperoni, sausage, ham & bacon.

Large Steak Stromboli

$18.99

Steak, onions, green peppers, & mushrooms.

Drinks

Togo Drinks

Coke 20 oz

$1.75

Diet Coke 20 oz

$1.75

Sprite 20 Oz

$1.75

Orange Fanta 20 Oz

$1.75

Pibb 20 Oz

$1.75

Coke 2L

$2.99

Diet Coke 2L

$2.99

Sprite 2L

$2.99

Orange Fanta 2L

$2.99

Bottle Water

$1.50