Little Sicily 3144 Robert C Byrd Dr
Starters
Douby Douby Bread
Hand Rolled Balls Of Bread Covered With Garlic Butter & Parmesan Cheese Served With Our House Prepared Pizza Sauce.
Mozzarella Sticks
Mozzarella Cheese Deep Fried Golden Brown Served With Our In-House Marinara Sauce.
Grape Leaves
Delicious Grape Leaves Stuffed With Rice. Served With House Made Cucumber Sauce.
Baba Ghanoush
Ground Roasted Eggplant With Tahini Sauce & Seasoned Lightly With Garlic That Is Finished With Extra Virgin Olive Oil & Kalamata Olives. Served With Fresh Baked Homemade Bread.
Hummus
Blend Of Freshly Ground Chickpeas, Tahini Sauce, Fresh Lemon Juice, And Minced Garlic. Finished With Extra Virgin Olive Oil & Kalamata Olives And Served With Fresh Baked Homemade Bread.
Sicily Sampler
Have The Best Of Everything With Our Sampler Of Signature Items Including Hummus, Baba Ganoush, Grape Leaves, & Falafel. Served With Fresh Baked Homemade Bread. *** No Substitutions Please.
Falafel
Deep Fried Balls Made From Ground Chickpeas, Garbanzo Beans, Herbs And Spices. Serves With Cucumber Sauce And Homemade Pita Bread.
Cheesy Bread
Pizza Dough Brushed With Garlic Butter Topped With Mozzarella Cheese & Baked To Perfection. Served With Our Homemade Pizza Sauce.
Bacon Cheese Fries
Golden Straight Cut Fries Topped With Crispy Bacon, Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheeses And Served With Ranch.
Onion Rings
Battered Sweet Onions Fried Golden Brown.
Fried Mushrooms
Battered Mushrooms Fried Golden Brown Served With Ranch.
Fried Pickles
Deep Fried Pickles, Served With Ranch
Basket Sampler
Smaller Portions Of Our Fried Fresh Mozzarella, Onion Rings, & Fried Mushrooms. *** No Substitutions Please.
Homemade Pita
Homemade Pita with Garlic Butter & Sauce
Single Meatball
Wings
5 Bone-In Wings
Served With Carrots & Celery. Choice Of Ranch Or Blue Cheese.
10 Bone-In Wings
Served With Carrots & Celery. Choice Of Ranch Or Blue Cheese.
5 Boneless Wings
Served With Carrots & Celery. Choice Of Ranch Or Blue Cheese.
10 Boneless Wings
Served With Carrots & Celery. Choice Of Ranch Or Blue Cheese.
Salads
House Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Kalamata Olives, Croutons, Banana Peppers & Cheddar Cheese.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Grilled Chicken, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Banana Peppers, Kalamata Olives, Croutons, & Cheddar Cheese
Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Caesar Dressing, Freshly Grated Cheese, & Lightly Baked Croutons.
Greek Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Green Peppers, Banana Peppers, Kalamata Olives, & Croutons Topped With Feta Cheese And Greek Dressing
Antipasto Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Kalamata Olives, Green Peppers, Banana Peppers, Artichoke Heart, Hard Boiled Eggs, Sliced Ham, Pepperoni, & Shredded Mozzarella Cheese.
Caprese Salad
Fresh Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, & Fresh Basil Finished With Balsamic Glaze.
Burgers
Classic Cheese Burger
½ Pound Of Charbroiled Fresh Ground Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo & Cheddar Cheese.
Cowboy Burger
½ Pound Of Charbroiled Fresh Ground Beef, Grilled Onions, Grilled Mushrooms, Jalapeños Peppers, Bbq Sauce, & Melted Swiss Cheese.
Mushroom Swiss Burger
½ Pound Of Charbroiled Fresh Ground Beef, Grilled Mushrooms, Grilled Onions, & Melted Swiss Cheese.
Entrees
Baked Manicotti
Manicotti noodles stuffed with ricotta cheese, topped with tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese.
Baked Penne with Meat Sauce
Penne noodles with ricotta cheese and topped with our in house tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.
Spaghetti with Tomato Sauce
Spaghetti noodles served with our homemade tomato sauce, topped with parmesan cheese and served with garlic bread
Spaghetti with Meat Sauce
Spaghetti noodles served with our homemade meat sauce topped with shaved parmesan cheese. Served with garlic bread.
Spaghetti with Meatballs
Spaghetti noodles served with our homemade meatballs topped with shaved parmesan cheese. Served with garlic bread.
Spaghetti with Meatballs, Meatsauce, Mushroom Sauce
Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo with Broccoli
Grilled chicken breast, homemade alfredo sauce served over fettuccine pasta. Topped with shaved parmesan. Served with garlic bread.
Shrimp Fettuccine Alfredo
Shrimp, homemade alfredo sauce, & parmesan cheese served over fettuccine pasta. Served with garlic bread.
Chicken and Shrimp Alfredo
Fettuccine Alfredo
Chicken Parmesan with Spaghetti
Hand breaded chicken with our in-house tomato sauce served with spaghetti. Baked to perfection with mozzarella cheese. Topped with shaved parmesan. Served with garlic bread.
Grilled Chicken Parmesan with Spaghetti
Our in House Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast Topped With Sautéed Onions, Mushrooms, & Green Peppers baked with our in house tomato sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese served with side of spaghetti.
Eggplant Parmesan with Spaghetti
Hand breaded deep-fried eggplant with our in-house tomato sauce served with spaghetti. Baked to perfection with mozzarella cheese. Topped with shaved parmesan. Served with garlic bread.
Eggplant Sicily
Layered deep-fried eggplant with fresh spinach, tomatoes, ricotta, & Romano cheese. Covered with our in-house tomato sauce and topped with mozzarella & shaved parmesan cheese. Served with garlic bread
Spicy Chicken Pasta
Penne pasta cooked in our spicy creamy sauce with grilled chicken breast, mushrooms, & sun-dried tomatoes. Topped with shaved parmesan cheese. Served with garlic bread.
Spicy Shrimp Pasta
Penne pasta cooked in our spicy creamy sauce with shrimp, mushrooms, & sun-dried tomatoes. Topped with shaved parmesan cheese. Served with garlic bread
Homemade Lasagna
Layered in our in-house tomato sauce, ground beef, ricotta cheese, mozzarella, and parmesan cheese. Served with garlic bread.
Tour of Sicily
Homemade Lasagna, Chicken Parmesan, & Fettuccine Alfredo.
Grilled Salmon
(also available blackened) Fresh salmon grilled to perfection served with a side of rice and mixed veggies.
Blackened Salmon
(also available blackened) Fresh salmon grilled to perfection served with a side of rice and mixed veggies.
Fatta Shawarma
Crispy toasted pita bread, roasted red peppers, grilled onions, rice & chicken shawarma meat covered in our homemade creamy garlic sauce.
Spinach Pie
Spinach & feta cheese stuffed in phyllo dough served alongside a Greek salad.
Chicken Kebab
Grilled skewer of tender cubed chicken breast, perfectly seasoned with a blend of our custom spices. Served on a bed of basmati rice along with a side of hummus or baba Ganoush.
Shish Kebab
Grilled skewer of marinated & cubed tender steak, seasoned with a blend of our homemade spices. Served on a bed of basmati rice along with a side of hummus or baba Ganoush.
Kefta Kebab
Ground beef skewered & grilled, with our custom blend of spices. Served on a bed of basmati rice along with a side of hummus or baba Ganoush.
Kebab Sampler
One skewer of each kefta, shish, chicken kebab. Served on top of rice along with a side salad and Baba Ganoush or Hummus.
Wraps & Sandwiches
Italian Sub
Ham, Pepperoni, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Banana Peppers, With Mayo Or Italian Dressing.
Philly Cheesesteak
Thinly Sliced Rib Eye Steak, Melted Provolone Cheese, Onion, Green Peppers, And Mushrooms.
Chicken Shawarma Wrap
Thinly Sliced Chicken Breast Marinated In Our Special Blend Of Spices, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Roasted Red Peppers & Our Homemade Creamy Garlic Sauce.
Spicy Chicken Wrap
Perfectly Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast, Spicy Mayo, Fresh Spinach, Lettuce, Tomatoes, & Pepper Jack Cheese.
Gyro
Sliced Lamb & Beef, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, & Homemade Cucumber Sauce Served On Pita Bread.
Chicken Kebab Wrap
Our In-House Marinated Cubed Chicken Breast, Tomatoes, Lettuce, & Our In House Creamy Garlic Sauce.
Kefta Kebab Wrap
Our In-House Marinated Grilled Ground Beef, Lettuce, Tomatoes, & Our In-House Creamy Garlic Sauce.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Perfectly Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast With Lettuce, Tomatoes, And Mayo.
Meatball Sub
Homemade Meatballs, Tomato Sauce, & Melted Mozzarella Cheese.
Falafel Wrap
Deep Fried Balls Made From Ground Chickpeas, Garbanzo Beans, Herbs And Spices With Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, And Garlic Sauce.
Kids Menu
Desserts
Creamy Traditional Tiramisu
Layered Ladyfingers Soaked In Espresso Topped With Creamy Custard.
Strawberry Cheesecake
Delicious New York Style Cheesecake Smothered With Strawberries.
Chocolate Cake
Chocolate Cake Layered With Creamy Chocolate Filling Topped With Chocolate Shavings.
Cannoli
Fried Pastry Shell Filled With A Sweet Creamy Ricotta Mixture.
Baklava
Rich, Sweet Dessert Pastry Made Of Layer Of Film Dough Filled With Chopped Nuts, Sweetened And Held Together With Syrup.
Pizza
10" Pizzas
10" Cheese Pizza
10" Supreme Pizza
pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, black olives, mozzarella cheese, & pizza sauce.
10" Veggie Pizza
mushroom, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, black olives, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese & pizza sauce.
10" Meat Lovers Pizza
pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, mozzarella cheese & pizza sauce
10" BBQ Chicken Pizza
Grilled chicken, bacon, bbq sauce, onions, jalapenos, feta cheese, & mozzarella cheese.
10" Greek Pizza
Feta cheese, Mozzarella cheese, spinach, tomatoes, kalamata olives, olive oil, garlic, & red onions
10" Margarita Pizza
Fresh basil, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, shredded mozzarella with the choice of olive oil or pizza sauce
10" White Pizza
Fresh spinach, fresh mushroom, fresh garlic, mozzarella cheese, ricotta cheese and kalamata olives with an olive oil base.
10" Chicken Alfredo
10" Pineapple
10" Philly Steak
10" Buffalo Chicken
Pizza Roll
Each fresh made roll has mozzarella and choice of one regular topping. Served with homemade pizza sauce
14" Pizzas
14" Cheese Pizza
14" Supreme Pizza
pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, black olives, mozzarella cheese, & pizza sauce.
14" Veggie Pizza
mushroom, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, black olives, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese & pizza sauce.
14" Meat Lovers Pizza
pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, mozzarella cheese & pizza sauce
14" BBQ Chicken Pizza
Grilled chicken, bacon, bbq sauce, onions, jalapenos, feta cheese, & mozzarella cheese.
14" Greek Pizza
Feta cheese, Mozzarella cheese, spinach, tomatoes, kalamata olives, olive oil, garlic, & red onions
14" Margarita Pizza
Fresh basil, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, shredded mozzarella with the choice of olive oil or pizza sauce
14" White Pizza
Fresh spinach, fresh mushroom, fresh garlic, mozzarella cheese, ricotta cheese and kalamata olives with an olive oil base.
14" Chicken Alfredo Pizza
14" Pineapple Pizza
14" Philly Steak Pizza
14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
16" Pizzas
16" Cheese Pizza
16" Supreme Pizza
pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, black olives, mozzarella cheese, & pizza sauce.
16" Meat Lovers Pizza
pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, mozzarella cheese & pizza sauce
16" Veggie Pizza
mushroom, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, black olives, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese & pizza sauce.
16" BBQ Chicken Pizza
Grilled chicken, bacon, bbq sauce, onions, jalapenos, feta cheese, & mozzarella cheese.
16" Greek Pizza
Feta cheese, Mozzarella cheese, spinach, tomatoes, kalamata olives, olive oil, garlic, & red onions
16" Margarita Pizza
Fresh basil, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, shredded mozzarella with the choice of olive oil or pizza sauce
16" White Pizza
Fresh spinach, fresh mushroom, fresh garlic, mozzarella cheese, ricotta cheese and kalamata olives with an olive oil base.
16" Chicken Alfredo Pizza
16" Pineapple Pizza
16" Philly Steak Pizza
16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Small Calzones
Small Cheese Calzone
Small Deluxe Calzone
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, & black olives.
Small Veggie Calzone
Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, tomatoes, & black olives.
Small BBQ Chicken Calzone
Grilled chicken, onions, & BBQ sauce.
Small Grilled Chicken Calzone
Grilled chicken, onions, & mushrooms.
Small Meat Lover Calzone
Pepperoni, sausage, ham & bacon.
Small Steak Calzone
Steak, onions, green peppers, & mushrooms.
Large Calzones
Large Cheese Calzone
Large Deluxe Calzone
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, & black olives.
Large Veggie Calzone
Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, tomatoes, & black olives.
Large BBQ Chicken Calzone
Grilled chicken, onions, & BBQ sauce.
Large Grilled Chicken Calzone
Grilled chicken, onions, & mushrooms.
Large Meat Lover Calzone
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, & bacon.
Large Steak Calzone
Steak, onions, green peppers, & mushrooms.
Small Strombolis
Small Cheese Stromboli
Small Deluxe Stromboli
pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, black olives, mozzarella cheese, & pizza sauce.
Small Veggie Stromboli
mushroom, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, black olives, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese & pizza sauce.
Small BBQ Chicken Stromboli
Grilled chicken, onions, & BBQ sauce.
Small Grilled Chicken Stromboli
Grilled chicken, onions, & mushrooms.
Small Meat Lover Stromboli
Pepperoni, sausage, ham & bacon.
Small Steak Stromboli
Steak, onions, green peppers, & mushrooms.
Large Strombolis
Large Cheese Stromboli
Large Deluxe Stromboli
pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, black olives, mozzarella cheese, & pizza sauce.
Large Veggie Stromboli
mushroom, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, black olives, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese & pizza sauce.
Large BBQ Chicken Stromboli
Grilled chicken, onions, & BBQ sauce.
Large Grilled Chicken Stromboli
Grilled chicken, onions, & mushrooms.
Large Meat Lover Stromboli
Pepperoni, sausage, ham & bacon.
Large Steak Stromboli
Steak, onions, green peppers, & mushrooms.