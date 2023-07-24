Little Sicily
Food
Appetizer
Garlic Knots (6)
Fries
Cheesesteak Fries
Cheese, steak meat, over french fries
Broccoli Bites
Mac & Cheese bites
Jalapeno Poppers
Onion Rings
Cheese Curds
Fried Pickles
Corn Nuggets
Mozzarella Sticks
Bruschetta
Tomato, Garlic, Balsamic Glaze, Basil
Fried Calamari
Side of Meatballs
Side of Sausage
Wings
BBQ, Hot, Buffalo, Honey Hot, Garlic Parmesan
Cheese slice
Salads
House Salad
Spring mix, tomato, onions, and olives
Caesar Salad
Romain hearts, grated romano cheese, croutons, and a side of caesar dressing
Caprese Salad
Tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, roasted red pepper, balsamic glaze
Tossed Salad
Spring mix, roasted red pepper, artichokes, olives, tomato, red onion, and cheese
Antipasto Salad
Spring mix, cheese, ham, fresh mozzarella, salami, provalone, roasted red pepper, olives, artichoke, red onion
Sicilian Tuna Salad
Romain hearts, tuna, onions, olives, tomato, orange slices, lemon dressing
Sicilian Lemon Salad
Romain hearts, cucumber, red onion, tomato, olives, lemon dressing
Sandwiches
Philly Cheesesteak
Steak meat, cheese, onion, tomato sauce
Cheese Steak Hoagie
Cheese steak meat, lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayo
Italian Hoagie
Ham, salami, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, banana peppers, oil + vinegar
The Sicilian Sammy
Prosciutto, soppressata, fresh mozzarella, arugula, tomato, onion, and balsamic glaze
Chicken Parmigiana
Breaded chicken, cheese, tomato sauce
Shrimp Parmigiana
Fried shrimp, cheese, tomato sauce
Meatball Parmigiana
Meatball, cheese, tomato sauce
Chicken Cutlet
Breaded chicken, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion
Sausage, Pepper Parmigiana Hero
Sausage, grilled peppers and onions, cheese, tomato sauce
Entrees
Linguine with Clam Sauce
Fettuccine Alfredo
pasta with cream sauce
Vodka Sauce
Paste with vodka sauce
Pesto Sauce
Pasta with pesto sauce
Pasta Primavera
Pasta with eggplant, onion, bell pepper, artichoke, mushroom, garlic, spinach, and Broccoli
Pasta with Sauce
choice of pasta with tomato sauce
Ravioli
Ravioli With tomato Sauce
Baked Ravioli
Ravioli, tomato sauce, cheese
Baked Ziti
Ziti pasta, tomato sauce, cheese
Baked Lasagna
Lasagna pasta, tomaoto sauce, meat, ricotta, cheese
Eggplant Rollatini
Fried eggplant, ricotta cheese mix, tomato sauce, pasta
Eggplant Parmigiana
Fried eggplant, tomato sauce, cheese, pasta
Shrimp Parmigiana
Breaded shrimp, tomato sauce, cheese, pasta
Chicken Parmigiana
Breaded chicken cutlet, tomato sauce, cheese, pasta
Pizza
Cheesesteak Stromboli
Steak meat, cheese
Calzone
Ricotta, mozzarella
Chicken Roll
Breaded chicken, tomato sauce, mozzarella
Stromboli
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bell peppers, onion,
Grandma Pie
Fresh mozzarella, marinara, basil
Lg Margherita Pizza
Fresh mozzarella, marinara, basil
Sm Margherita Pizza
Fresh mozzarella, marinara, basil
Sicilian German Cheesesteak Pizza
Steak meat, onion, banana pepper, mozzarella
Lg German Cheesesteak Pizza
Steak meat, onion, banana pepper, mozzarella
Sm German Cheesesteak Pizza
Steak meat, onion, banana pepper, mozzarella
Sicilian Bruschetta Pizza
Tomato, garlic, balsamic glaze, mozzarella
Lg Bruschetta Pizza
Tomato, garlic, balsamic glaze, mozzarella
Sm Bruschetta Pizza
Tomato, garlic, balsamic glaze, mozzarella
Sicilian Roma Pizza
Ricotta, garlic, mozzarella
Lg Roma Pizza
Ricotta, garlic, mozzarella
Sm Roma Pizza
Ricotta, garlic, mozzarella
Sicilan Vegan Pizza
Spinach, muchroom, onion, pepper
Lg Vegan Pizza
Spinach, mushroom, onion, pepper
Sm Vegan Pizza
Spinach, mushroom, onion, pepper
Sicilian Veggie Pizza
Spinach, mushroom, eggplant, onion, cheese
Lg Veggie Pizza
Spinach, mushroom, eggplant, onion, garlic, cheese
Sm Veggie Pizza
Spinach, mushroom, eggplant, onion, cheese
Sicilian chicken, bacon, ranch Pizza
Lg Chicken, bacon, ranch Pizza
Sm Chicken, bacon, ranch Pizza
Sicilian Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Breaded chicken, cheese
Lg Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Breaded chicken, cheese
Sm Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Breaded chicken, cheese
Sicilian Supreme Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, peppers, onion
Lg Supreme Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, peppers, onion
Sm Supreme Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, peppers, onion
Sicilian Meatlovers Pizza
Pepperoni, ham, sausage, bacon
Lg Meatlovers Pizza
Pepperoni, ham, sausage, bacon
Sm Meatlovers Pizza
Pepperoni, ham, sausage, bacon