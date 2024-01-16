Little Sister
Food Menu
Between the Buns
- Lil Sister Burger
Double beef patty, american cheese, onion, spicy pickles, garlic aioli, butter, martin's potato bun$15.00
- Big Brother Burger
Double beef patty, american cheese, tomato, griddled onion, pickles, lettuce, bacon-jalapeno spread$15.00
- Talise Burger
Double beef patty, cheddar americaine, lettuce, caramelized onion, pickles, 2020 Russian dressing$15.00
- The Duke (VG)
Smashed Impossible Burger, pepperjack, tomato, griddled chilis, smoky mushrooms, lettuce, duke’s dijonaise$16.00
- Local Fish Sandwich
Local fried fish, creamy slaw, pickled peppers (*Fish batter is gluten free*)$15.00
- The Classic Dog
Beef hot dog, ketchup, mustard, onion, relish$10.00
- The Deluxe Dog
Footlong beef hot dog, tomato, onion, relish, celery seed, pickles, pickled goathorn peppers, yellow mustard$12.00
- BYO DBL
Build your own beef burger$13.00
- BYO Dog
Build your own hot dog$6.00
- BYO Footlong$10.00
- BYO Veggie Burger
Build your own Impossible Burger$11.00
- Dog Patty$5.00
- Box of 5 Burgers
Box of five cheeseburgers. Lettuce, tomato, onion, ketchup, mustard on side. Served with Zapp's chips.$60.00
- OUT OF STOCKHot Lobster Roll
5 oz local lobster, butter, lemon, on a martin's. Served with Zapp's Voodoo chips.OUT OF STOCK$30.00
- OUT OF STOCKCold Lobster Roll
5 oz local lobster, lettuce, sweet peppers, garlic aioli, on a martin's. Served with Zapp's Voodoo chips.OUT OF STOCK$30.00
- OUT OF STOCKFish & ChipsOUT OF STOCK$19.00