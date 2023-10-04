Popular Items

Lg DD Chz!

$22.00
Sm Mix Salad

$10.75

mixed greens, red bell pepper, cherry tomato, gorgonzola, toasted parmesan breadcrumbs & house balsamic vinaigrette

Sm DD Chz!

$17.00

FOOD

Small DD 9"

Sm DD Italian

$25.00

Pepperoni, salami, green bell pepper, kalamata olive, onion, pepperoncini

Sm DD Meateor

$25.00

Pepperoni, sausage, caramelized red onion, mushroom, chili flake

Sm DD Classic

$24.75

Sausage, mushroom, onion, green bell pepper

Sm DD Pollo

$25.00

Roasted chicken, spinach, bacon, caramelized red onion, brie

Sm DD Lil Star

$24.00

Spinach blended w/ ricotta & feta, mushroom, onion, fresh garlic

Sm DD White

$23.50

Garlic olive oil base, roasted zucchini, campari tomato, feta

Sm DD Margh +

$24.00

Fresh mozz, campari tomato, basil + roasted garlic

Sm DD BBQ Chx

$25.00

Olive oil base, roasted chicken, pineapple, bacon, caramelized red onion, cilantro, bbq sauce

Sm DD Eggplant Pie

$24.50

roasted eggplant, goat cheese, roasted red pepper, roasted garlic, chili flake, basil

Sm DD Chz!

$17.00

Large DD 12"

Lg DD Italian

$36.50

Pepperoni, salami, green bell pepper, kalamata olive, onion, pepperoncini

Lg DD Meateor

$36.50

Pepperoni, sausage, caramelized red onion, mushroom, chili flake

Lg DD Classic

$35.00

Sausage, mushroom, onion, green bell pepper

Lg DD Pollo

$36.50

Roasted chicken, spinach, bacon, caramelized red onion, brie

Lg DD Lil Star

$33.25

Spinach blended w/ ricotta & feta, mushroom, onion, fresh garlic

Lg DD White

$32.25

Garlic olive oil base, roasted zucchini, campari tomato, feta

Lg DD Margh +

$32.25

Fresh mozz, campari tomato, basil + roasted garlic

Lg DD BBQ Chx

$36.50

Olive oil base, roasted chicken, pineapple, bacon, caramelized red onion, cilantro, bbq sauce

Lg DD Eggplant Pie

$34.50

roasted eggplant, goat cheese, roasted red pepper, roasted garlic, chili flake, basil

Lg DD Chz!

$22.00

Small TH 12"

Sm TH Italian

$25.00

Pepperoni, salami, green bell pepper, kalamata olive, onion, pepperoncini

Sm TH Meateor

$25.00

Pepperoni, sausage, caramelized red onion, mushroom, chili flake

Sm Th Classic

$24.75

Sausage, mushroom, onion, green bell pepper

Sm TH Pollo

$25.00

Roasted chicken, spinach, bacon, caramelized red onion, brie

Sm TH Lil Star

$24.00

Spinach blended w/ ricotta & feta, mushroom, onion, fresh garlic

Sm TH White

$23.50

Garlic olive oil base, roasted zucchini, campari tomato, feta

Sm TH Margh +

$24.00

Fresh mozz, campari tomato, basil + roasted garlic

Sm TH BBQ Chx

$25.00

Olive oil base, roasted chicken, pineapple, bacon, caramelized red onion, cilantro, bbq sauce

Sm TH Eggplant Pie

$24.50

roasted eggplant, goat cheese, roasted red pepper, roasted garlic, chili flake, basil

Sm TH Chz!

$16.25

Gluten Free Chz!

$18.75

12" thin crust only.

Kid Pizza

$4.50

Add 1 topping free of charge.

Square Pie

$22.00Out of stock

10" x 14". Garlic & rosemary crust, with a blend of mozzarella and fontina. Red sauce on top. Limit 3 toppings. Only a handful available per night.

Large TH 16"

Lg TH Italian

$36.50

Pepperoni, salami, green bell pepper, kalamata olive, onion, pepperoncini

Lg TH Meateor

$36.50

Pepperoni, sausage, caramelized red onion, mushroom, chili flake

Lg TH Classic

$35.00

Sausage, mushroom, onion, green bell pepper

Lg TH Pollo

$36.50

Roasted chicken, spinach, bacon, caramelized red onion, brie

Lg TH Lil Star

$33.25

Spinach blended w/ ricotta & feta, mushroom, onion, fresh garlic

Lg TH White

$32.25

Garlic olive oil base, roasted zucchini, campari tomato, feta

Lg TH Marg +

$32.25

Fresh mozz, campari tomato, basil + roasted garlic

Lg TH BBQ Chx

$36.50

Olive oil base, roasted chicken, pineapple, bacon, caramelized red onion, cilantro, bbq sauce

Lg TH Eggplant Pie

$34.50

roasted eggplant, goat cheese, roasted red pepper, roasted garlic, chili flake, basil

Lg Th Chz!

$21.25

Appetizers

Garlic Bread

$8.75

fresh garlic, butter, mozzarella & fresh basil

Burrata Caprese

$15.00

BelGioioso burrata, campari tomato, basil, kalamata olive, toast, extra virgin olive oil & balsamic vinegar

Roasted Kale

$9.00

feta, parmesan, chili flake & lemon

Sm Mix Salad

$10.75

mixed greens, red bell pepper, cherry tomato, gorgonzola, toasted parmesan breadcrumbs & house balsamic vinaigrette

Lg Mix Salad

$14.75

mixed greens, red bell pepper, cherry tomato, gorgonzola, toasted parmesan breadcrumbs & house balsamic vinaigrette

Chicken Wings

$16.75

pound of baked spicy wings, baby carrots & blue cheese dressing

Dessert

Raspberry Cheesecake

$6.75

Brownie

$5.00

DRINKS Online

Sodas

Black Cherry Soda

$4.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Cock N Bull Ginger Beer

$4.00

Honest T - Organic Peach Ice T

$4.00

Pellegrino Aranciata

$3.00

Pellegrino Limonata

$3.00

Pellegrino Sparkling Water 750ml

$5.00

Weinhard's Root Beer

$4.00

Weinhard's Vanilla Cream

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00