Little Star Pizza Divisadero
FOOD
Small DD 9"
Sm DD Italian
Pepperoni, salami, green bell pepper, kalamata olive, onion, pepperoncini
Sm DD Meateor
Pepperoni, sausage, caramelized red onion, mushroom, chili flake
Sm DD Classic
Sausage, mushroom, onion, green bell pepper
Sm DD Pollo
Roasted chicken, spinach, bacon, caramelized red onion, brie
Sm DD Lil Star
Spinach blended w/ ricotta & feta, mushroom, onion, fresh garlic
Sm DD White
Garlic olive oil base, roasted zucchini, campari tomato, feta
Sm DD Margh +
Fresh mozz, campari tomato, basil + roasted garlic
Sm DD BBQ Chx
Olive oil base, roasted chicken, pineapple, bacon, caramelized red onion, cilantro, bbq sauce
Sm DD Eggplant Pie
roasted eggplant, goat cheese, roasted red pepper, roasted garlic, chili flake, basil
Sm DD Chz!
Large DD 12"
Lg DD Chz!
Small TH 12"
Sm TH Chz!
Gluten Free Chz!
12" thin crust only.
Kid Pizza
Add 1 topping free of charge.
Square Pie
10" x 14". Garlic & rosemary crust, with a blend of mozzarella and fontina. Red sauce on top. Limit 3 toppings. Only a handful available per night.
Large TH 16"
Lg Th Chz!
Appetizers
Garlic Bread
fresh garlic, butter, mozzarella & fresh basil
Burrata Caprese
BelGioioso burrata, campari tomato, basil, kalamata olive, toast, extra virgin olive oil & balsamic vinegar
Roasted Kale
feta, parmesan, chili flake & lemon
Sm Mix Salad
mixed greens, red bell pepper, cherry tomato, gorgonzola, toasted parmesan breadcrumbs & house balsamic vinaigrette
Chicken Wings
pound of baked spicy wings, baby carrots & blue cheese dressing