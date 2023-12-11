Littlebird Restaurant & Bar 316 North Highland Avenue
Lunch & Dinner
Appetizers
Main Entrees
- Black Bean Burger$14.00
Black Bean, brioche, lettuce, tomato, pickle
- Impossible Burger$14.00
Impossible patty, brioche, lettuce, tomato, pickle
- Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Breaded seitan patty, lettuce, mayo, pickle
- Mushroom Steak Alfredo$16.00
Maitake mushroom, fettuccine, creamy alfredo sauce
- Black Bean Sweet Potato Tacos$15.00
- Fries
- Ginger Maple Brussels
- Soup Cup
- Black Beans
- Roasted Carrots
- Side Salad
- Roasted Sweet Potatoes
Soups & Bowls
- Grain Bowl$15.00
Brown rice & Quinoa, kale, sweet potato, brussels, black bean, red bell peppers
- Açaí Bowl$15.00
Açaí blend topped with mixed berries, granola, nut butter, agave
- Harvest Salad$13.00
Micro greens mix, sweet potato, apple, feta, pepitas, cranberries, apple cider vinegar dressing
- Lentil Stew Bowl$8.00
Red lentils, celery, & carrot
Sides
- Fries$3.00
Sliced and fried in house
- Ginger Maple Brussels$4.00
Crispy brussels drizzled with ginger maple seasoning
- Lentil Stew Cup$4.00
Red lentils, celery, & carrot
- Roasted Sweet Potatoes$3.00
Crispy sweet potato, olive oil, rosemary
- Side Salad$3.00
Salad mix, tomato, onion
- Brown Rice & Quinoa$3.00
Blend of brown rice, quinoa, and herbs
- Roasted Carrots$3.00
Roasted carrots
- Black Beans$3.00
Brunch
Brunch Entrees
- Chicken & Waffle$14.00
Breaded Oyster Mushroom, crispy waffle, maple ginger syrup
- Açaí Bowl$15.00
Açaí blend topped with mixed berries, granola, nut butter, agave
- Harvest Salad$13.00
Micro greens mix, sweet potato, apple, feta, pepitas, cranberries, apple cider vinegar dressing
- Avo Toast$12.00
Sourdough toast, sliced avo, microgreens, sundried tomato