Little Havana
Drinks
Bottled Beverage
- Jupina$3.25
Famous Cuban pineapple soda
- Diet Jupina$3.25
Diet version of the famous Cuban pineapple soda
- Materva$3.25
Cuban yerba mate soda
- Diet Materva$3.25
Diet yerba mate soda
- Iron Beer$3.25
The national soda of Cuba. The Cuban version of root beer.
- Inca Kola$3.25
Popular in Miami. A champagne cola with origins in Peru
- Coco Rico$3.25
Coconut soda famous in the Caribbean
- Malta$3.50
Sweetened and carbonated brewed malt beverage. Ubiquitous in Latin America and the Caribbean.
- Strawberry$3.95
- Mango$3.95
- Pineapple$3.95
- Coconut$3.95
- Coke$2.25
- Diet Coke$2.25
- Sprite$2.25
- Ginger Ale$2.25
- Strawberry Banana$2.95
- Mango$2.95
- Peach$2.95
- Guava$2.95
- Poland Springs$2.25
Cuban Coffee Beverages
Sandwiches Online
Pressed Sandwiches
- El Clasico$10.95
The classic Cuban Sandwich. Made on our homemade Cuban bread. Filled with slow roasted pork shoulder, smoked ham, swiss cheese, pickles and mustard. Pressed until melty and delicious.
- Elena Ruz$10.95
A storied sandwich with rich history. Elena Ruz was a Cuban socialite who ordered the sandwich regularly at the restaurants she frequented. A sweet and savory mix of guava marmalade, cream cheese and smoked turkey on buttery Cuban bread.
- El Super Club$10.95
We're proud of this one! Thin sliced smoked turkey, bacon, pasta bocadito (a red pepper and ham spread), red onion, swiss cheese, tomato, garlic aioli.
- Madurero$10.95
- Sandwich Combo Meal$16.95