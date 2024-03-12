Little Havana Restaurant
DRINKS
NA Beverages
- Jupina$2.29
- Materva$2.29
- Iron Beer$2.29
- Diet Jupina$2.29
- Diet Materva$2.29
- Bottle Water$1.59
- Perrier$2.99
- Malta$2.29
- Orange Juice$2.79
- Cranb Juice$2.79
- Apple Juice$2.79
- Grapefruit Juice$2.79
- Tomato Juice$2.79
- Milk$2.89
- Milk Choc$2.99
- Shirley Temple$2.99
- Can Coke$2.29
- Can Diet Coke$2.29
- Can Sprite$2.29
- Maracuya Natural$4.29
- Soda Lunch$2.49
- Soda Dinner$2.99
- Guava Nectar$2.79
- Fruit Punch$4.29
- Coco Lemonade$2.99
- Guanabana Juice$4.29
Coffee
Online Lunch Special
Lunch Specials
Lunch Specials come with rice and black beans, if you would like to substitute a side do so below:
- Roast Pork Lunch$11.99
- Ground Beef Lunch$8.99
- Shredded Beef Lunch$12.99
- 1/4 Baked Chicken Lunch$8.99
- Cuban Chicken Lunch$11.99
- Chicken Steak Lunch$12.99
- Little Havana Steak Lunch$16.99
- Chunks Of Fried Chicken Lunch$9.49
- Grilled Filet Of Fish Lunch$11.99
- Pork Chunks Lunch$11.99
- Breaded Chicken Lunch$13.99
- Vegetarian Combination Lunch$11.99
- Chicken Churrasco Lunch$11.99
ONLINE MENU
Appetizers
- Taste Of Havana Appetizer$20.99
- Chicken Chunks Appetizer$8.49
- Pork Chunks Appetizer$9.99
- Beef Empanada Appetizer$2.99
- Shrimp In Garlic Sauce Appetizer$13.99
- Shrimp Cocktail Appetizer$12.99
- Ham Croquette Appetizer$1.49
- Cuban Tamal With Mojo Appetizer$4.99
- Tamal With Chorizo Appetizer$9.99
- Plantain Chips Appetizer$4.99
- Spanish Sausage Appetizer$8.99
- Yuca Cheese Bites Appetizer$8.99
- Fried Yuca Appetizer$7.99
- Tostone H Shrimp Appetizer$13.99
- Tostone H Shredded Beef Appetizer$10.49
- Tostone H Ground Beef Appetizer$9.49
- Tostone H Mixed Beef Appetizer$9.99
Soup
Salads
Cuban Specials
Entree comes with rice, beans, and plantains if you would like to substitute a side do so below:
House Specials
Entree comes with rice, beans, and plantains if you would like to substitute a side do so below:
Side Orders
Seafood
Entree comes with rice, beans, and plantains if you would like to substitute a side do so below:
- Shrimp And Chicken Combination$21.99
- Shrimp In Garlic Sauce$21.99
- Shrimp Havana$21.99
- Shrimp Creole$21.99
- Grilled Shrimp$21.99
- Breaded Shrimp$21.99
- Grilled Filet Of Fish$19.99
- Fish Fingers$19.99
- Chunks Of Fish In Lobster Sauce$19.99
- Grilled Lobster$41.99
- Parillada De Mariscos$41.99
- Lobster Creole$39.99
- Seafood Combo In Creole Sauce$41.99
- Breaded Fish$18.99
- S/F/C Lobster Sauce$18.99
- Fish creole$18.99
- Salmon Filet$21.99
- Snapper Filet$21.99
Beef
Entree comes with rice, beans, and plantains if you would like to substitute a side do so below:
Poultry
Entree comes with rice, beans, and plantains if you would like to substitute a side do so below:
Pork
Entree comes with rice, beans, and plantains if you would like to substitute a side do so below:
Dinners For Two
Entree comes with rice, beans, and plantains if you would like to substitute a side do so below:
Vegetarian
Entree comes with rice, beans, and plantains if you would like to substitute a side do so below:
Little Havana Restaurant Location and Ordering Hours
(305) 899-9069
Open now • Closes at 9:30PM