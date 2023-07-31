Little Millie's Tots & Whatnots
Potato Style
Tots Au Naturel
$7.50
Shaved, shaped, and fried potatoes... in their natural state.
Queso Tots
$9.00
Smokey queso~sauced tots. Topped with sour cream, pickled jalapenos, and cilantro.
Pulled-Pork Tots
$13.00
Smoked pig flesh torn to shreds, smothered in a tangy BBQ sauce - over tots.
Nashville Hot Chicken Tots
$13.00
Nashville hot sauce soaked chicken bits and pieces served over tots. Topped with bleu cheese crumbles & served ranch side.
Herbie Tots
$13.00
FULLY LOADED baked-potato style tots: cheese, bacon, sour creme, chives.
Sriracha Honey Tots
$8.00
Homestyle dry-tossed tots, drizzled with sriracha and honey.
Chili Cheese Tots
$10.00
Little Millie's Tots & Whatnots Location and Ordering Hours
(609) 361-4155
Closed • Opens Friday at 5PM