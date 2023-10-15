Popular Items

Kids warm milk

$2.75

Kid temperature and size milk of choice

Banana Nut Loaf

Banana Nut Loaf

$5.50

Chai

$5.50

rishi chai with your choice of milk 12 oz


Breakfast

Savory Bun

Savory Bun

$13.00

Brioche bun, softened onions, tomato jam, arugula, mayo, egg (scrambled, over easy, etc.)

Breakfast Tostada

Breakfast Tostada

$17.00

House special black beans, sunny side egg, cilantro cream

Overnight Oats

Overnight Oats

$11.00

soaked and blended oats, raspberries, blueberry jam swirl, hemp hearts, chia seeds, toasted almond slices and pumpkin seeds

Polenta and Egg

Polenta and Egg

$18.00

Creamy polenta, soy chorizo, sunny side egg, wilted kale and onion

Little Miss Bagel

Little Miss Bagel

$14.00

Cucumber & Dill Cream Cheese, Capers, Arugula, Smoked Salmon, Pickled Onions

Bagel

$5.50

toasted bagel with choice of cream cheese and toppings

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$13.00

Bakers Kneaded Bread, Avocado, Radish, Arugula, Cucumbers, Goat Cheese, PIckled Onions

2 Eggs

$4.00

Lunch

Mushroom Polenta Salad

$14.00

Sautéed mushrooms, goat cheese, arugula, toasted pine nuts, fried polenta cubes

Bbq Chickpea Salad

$14.00

massaged kale, crispy bbq chickpeas, creamy dill dressing, shredded carrots, cucumber, goat cheese, and sunflower seeds

Nachos

$16.00

house black beans, salsa, cilantro, avocado, pickled onions, cheese sauce (vegan cashew creme optional)

Eggplant Panini

Eggplant Panini

$15.00

Sautéed eggplant, tomato jam, caramelized onion, arugula, burrata, pesto with a side of potatoes

Mushroom Panini

$14.00

Mushrooms, Onion, Swiss, Dijon, Arugula Side of Chips

Little Miss Ham

$15.00

Croissant, Ham, Swiss, Mayo, Dijon, Tomato Jam, Arugula Side of Chips

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Tortellini in a tomato based soup with a side of toast

Cutlet Sandwhich

Cutlet Sandwhich

$17.50Out of stock

Beef cutlet on baguette with mayo, onion, tomato and cilantro.

Olivieh Sandwhich

Olivieh Sandwhich

$15.00Out of stock

Chicken potato salad on baguette with sliced tomatoes Contains Eggs

Kuku Bun

Kuku Bun

$7.00Out of stock

Egg herb frittata on brioche bun with shallot yogurt sauce, tomato and onion.

Sides

Miss Salad

$4.00

Arugula, Cucumber, Tomato, Onions, Lemon Juice

Chips

$2.00

Kettle chips Jalapeño, salt & vin, salt & pepper, bbq

Toast & Jam

$5.00

Toasted Bakers Kneaded Bread with house made Blueberry Jam

Banana

$1.00

Orange

$1.00

Drinks

Americano

$3.50

hot or iced water with a double espresso

Cortado

$4.00

double espresso with your choice of milk 4 oz

Cappuccino

$4.50

double espresso with your choice of milk 6.5 oz

Latte

$5.25

double espresso with your choice of milk 12 oz

Little Miss Latte

$6.00

double espresso with your choice of milk and little miss syrup 12 oz

Loose Leaf Tea

$3.75

Hot or Iced 12 oz tea Earl grey, English breakfast, jasmine green, moroccan, rooibos, and chamomile

Matcha

$5.50

uji matcha with your choice of milk 12 oz

Chai

$5.50

rishi chai with your choice of milk 12 oz

Double Espresso

$3.25

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

hollander mocha with your choice of milk, 8 or 12 oz

Flat White

$4.50

Cappuccino with no foam and choice of milk

Tea latte

$4.00

Any loose leaf tea with your choice of milk

Cold Brew

$4.25

Kids warm milk

$2.75

Kid temperature and size milk of choice

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$6.00

Affogato

$5.00

Double espresso over a scoop of your choice of ice cream.

Barbie Latte

$6.00

Latte inspired by Barbie! Rose and vanilla syrup, double espresso with your choice of milk topped with edible glitter

Peach Black Tea

$4.00

iced rishi peach black tea, sweetened or unsweetened

Lemonade

$3.50

Fresh squeezed lemonade with choice of flavor

Cinnamiss Latte

$6.00

double espresso, honey, cinnamon, and your choice of milk

Smoothies

$4.75

Fresh OJ

$3.75

Fridge

Perrier

$3.00

Sparkling water

La Croix

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.75

Evian 33oz

$3.00

United Soda Orange

$2.00

United Soda Blueberry

$2.00

Better Booch

$4.00

Mayawell Raspberry Cucumber

$3.75Out of stock

Mayawell Pineapple Mango

$3.75Out of stock

Orangina

$3.50Out of stock

Childhood favorite that is sparkling orange juice

Humm Kombucha

$4.00

Mountain Valley Water

$3.50

Sparkling Ice

$3.00

Poppi

$3.00

Pelligrino 25oz

$4.00

Pastries

Plain Croissant

Plain Croissant

$5.00
Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$5.50
Ham and Cheese Croissant

Ham and Cheese Croissant

$5.50
Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$4.75
Funfetti Donut (GF)

Funfetti Donut (GF)

$5.75
Banana Nut Loaf

Banana Nut Loaf

$5.50

Chocolate Chip Walnut Cookie

$3.00
Superseed Cookie

Superseed Cookie

$3.00

Blueberry Muffin

$5.00

Pistachio Croissant

$5.75

Guava Cream Cheese Croissant

$5.75Out of stock

Kouign Amann

$5.75

Chocolate Donut (Gf)

$5.75

Everything Croissant

$6.00

Retail

Coffee 1 lb

$20.00

coffee+syrup bundle

$30.00

Syrup Flight

$20.00

Jam

$9.00

2 Jams

$17.00

Croutons (olive oil and Salt)

$6.00

Crouton (Sun-dried tomato)

$7.00

crostini (olive oil and salt)

$7.00

Crostini (sun-dried tomato)

$8.00

Granola

$5.00Out of stock

Mug Rug

$25.00

Single Syrup

$5.00