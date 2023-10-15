Little Miss Cafe
Breakfast
Savory Bun
Brioche bun, softened onions, tomato jam, arugula, mayo, egg (scrambled, over easy, etc.)
Breakfast Tostada
House special black beans, sunny side egg, cilantro cream
Overnight Oats
soaked and blended oats, raspberries, blueberry jam swirl, hemp hearts, chia seeds, toasted almond slices and pumpkin seeds
Polenta and Egg
Creamy polenta, soy chorizo, sunny side egg, wilted kale and onion
Little Miss Bagel
Cucumber & Dill Cream Cheese, Capers, Arugula, Smoked Salmon, Pickled Onions
Bagel
toasted bagel with choice of cream cheese and toppings
Avocado Toast
Bakers Kneaded Bread, Avocado, Radish, Arugula, Cucumbers, Goat Cheese, PIckled Onions
2 Eggs
Lunch
Mushroom Polenta Salad
Sautéed mushrooms, goat cheese, arugula, toasted pine nuts, fried polenta cubes
Bbq Chickpea Salad
massaged kale, crispy bbq chickpeas, creamy dill dressing, shredded carrots, cucumber, goat cheese, and sunflower seeds
Nachos
house black beans, salsa, cilantro, avocado, pickled onions, cheese sauce (vegan cashew creme optional)
Eggplant Panini
Sautéed eggplant, tomato jam, caramelized onion, arugula, burrata, pesto with a side of potatoes
Mushroom Panini
Mushrooms, Onion, Swiss, Dijon, Arugula Side of Chips
Little Miss Ham
Croissant, Ham, Swiss, Mayo, Dijon, Tomato Jam, Arugula Side of Chips
Grilled Cheese
Tortellini in a tomato based soup with a side of toast
Cutlet Sandwhich
Beef cutlet on baguette with mayo, onion, tomato and cilantro.
Olivieh Sandwhich
Chicken potato salad on baguette with sliced tomatoes Contains Eggs
Kuku Bun
Egg herb frittata on brioche bun with shallot yogurt sauce, tomato and onion.
Sides
Drinks
Americano
hot or iced water with a double espresso
Cortado
double espresso with your choice of milk 4 oz
Cappuccino
double espresso with your choice of milk 6.5 oz
Latte
double espresso with your choice of milk 12 oz
Little Miss Latte
double espresso with your choice of milk and little miss syrup 12 oz
Loose Leaf Tea
Hot or Iced 12 oz tea Earl grey, English breakfast, jasmine green, moroccan, rooibos, and chamomile
Matcha
uji matcha with your choice of milk 12 oz
Chai
rishi chai with your choice of milk 12 oz
Double Espresso
Hot Chocolate
hollander mocha with your choice of milk, 8 or 12 oz
Flat White
Cappuccino with no foam and choice of milk
Tea latte
Any loose leaf tea with your choice of milk
Cold Brew
Kids warm milk
Kid temperature and size milk of choice
Pumpkin Spice Latte
Affogato
Double espresso over a scoop of your choice of ice cream.
Barbie Latte
Latte inspired by Barbie! Rose and vanilla syrup, double espresso with your choice of milk topped with edible glitter
Peach Black Tea
iced rishi peach black tea, sweetened or unsweetened
Lemonade
Fresh squeezed lemonade with choice of flavor
Cinnamiss Latte
double espresso, honey, cinnamon, and your choice of milk
Smoothies
Fresh OJ
Fridge
Perrier
Sparkling water
La Croix
Apple Juice
Evian 33oz
United Soda Orange
United Soda Blueberry
Better Booch
Mayawell Raspberry Cucumber
Mayawell Pineapple Mango
Orangina
Childhood favorite that is sparkling orange juice