Little Ollies Cherry Creek
Small Plates
edamame
Steamed soybeans with sea salt or wok tossed with chili garlic
steamed vietnamese roll
Shrimp or vegetable rolls with vermicelli noodles, lettuce, mint, and cilantro. Peanut sauce on side
crispy spring rolls
Two Pork or vegetable spring rolls with carrots, cabbage, and scallions. Sweet & sour and Chinese hot mustard on the side.
crab rangoons
Four cream cheese and scallion wontons. sweet & sour sauce on side.
beef bao sliders
Two American wagyu beef sliders with leek, avocado, tomato, and jalapeño.
lettuce wraps
Chicken or tofu lettuce wraps with scallion, shiitake mushrooms, and water chestnut.
crispy brussel sprouts
Brussels sprouts with Parmesan cheese and balsamic glaze
xo shishito peppers
Shishito peppers wok tossed with Parmesan cheese and XO sauce.
salt & pepper dry ribs
Tender riblets with house brine, seasoned with salt and pepper.
Salads
Soups
wor wonton soup
large enough for two, pork & shrimp wontons, chicken, shrimp, Chinese bok-choy, carrots, wonton broth
wonton soup
pork & shrimp wontons, Chinese bok-choy, carrot
hot & sour soup
bamboo shoots, wood ear mushroom, tofu, egg
chicken egg drop soup
chicken, egg, tomato
tofu miso soup
traditional miso with tofu and seaweed
Dim Sum
lobster dumplings
Lobster and shrimp dumplings pan fried with coconut curry sauce
steamed bbq pork buns
Char Siu pork wrapped in soft steamed bao bun.
shanghai soup dumplings
Traditional pork soup dumplings with ginger and garlic.
steamed shrimp dumplings
Steamed shrimp dumplings in clear rice paper.
szechuan siu mai
Open face pork and shrimp dumplings with ginger soy dumpling sauce
Chinese Dumplings
Pork or chicken dumplings with mixed vegetables, your choice of steamed or pan fried. Served with ginger soy dumpling sauce.
korean short rib dumplings
short rib dumplings with onion, provolone, and mozzarella in a ginger soy sauce
spicy pork wontons
Pork & shrimp wontons with vegetables, steamed and served in numbing Szechuan pepercorn chili oil
Nigiri/Sashimi
New Style Sashimi
crispy rice tuna
Spicy tuna on top of crispy rice with eel sauce, chili aioli, crispy garlic, and cilantro
seared salmon sashimi
Salmon with yuzu soy, olive oil, ginger, and garlic.
truffle tuna
Tuna with truffle caviar, kizami wasabi, and garlic ponzu.
jalapeno hamachi
Hamachi with grapefruit, jalapeno peppers, cilantro, ponzu and yuzu soy
Sushi Roll
spicy yellowtail roll
Cucumber, avocado, and togarashi with spicy yellowtail
hamachi crunch roll
Spicy tuna roll topped with hamachi, tempura flakes, and eel sauce
california roll
crab mix with cucumber, avocado, and mango, topped with masago
strawberry salmon roll
salmon with cucumber, avocado, and mango - topped with strawberry and mango puree
crispy tuna roll
spicy tuna, avocado, and cucumber with a crispy tempura exterior.
rainbow roll
california roll topped with tuna, salmon, and yellowtail
crispy dragon roll
shrimp tempura and crab mix with avocado. Topped with Eel and eel sauce and tempura flakes.
red dragon roll
Spicy tuna roll topped with seared tuna, bell pepper mix, and garlic ponzu.
spicy tuna roll
Spicy tuna mix with cucumber and avocado.
Signature Plates
kobe burger
1/2lb. Snake River farms American wagyu patty, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, avocado, chili aioli and Japanese bbq sauce. Served with choice of side.
crispy lemon chicken
Crispy chicken breast with mixed steamed vegetables and fresh lemon glaze on the side.
miso chilean seabass
(2) 4oz. filets of Chilean seabass pan seared served with steamed mixed vegetables and house miso glaze.
general taos signature wok
Choice of protein with mixed vegetables and spicy dry chili peppers wok tossed in a spicy honey glaze
ollies shrimp
Shrimp wok tossed with egg, ginger, scallions and Chinese bok choy in a savory ginger soy sauce
peppercorn tenderloin
Tenderloin chunks wok tossed with red bell pepper, onion, and jalapeño in a savory black peppercorn sauce
famous peking duck
1/2 special oven roasted duck served with Chinese pancakes and plum sauce.
Classic Wok
thai basil wok
Choice of protein with jalapeno, red bell pepper, and broccoli in black bean sauce.
sesame wok
Choice of protein with red bell pepper and zucchini squash in a sesame glaze.
crispy honey wok
Choice of protein with bell pepper, zucchini squash, and broccoli in a honey glaze.
mongolian wok
Choice of protein with onion and scallion in a savory brown sauce.
orange wok
Choice of protein with zucchini squash, onion, orange peel, asparagus, red bell pepper, snow peas, and spicy dry chili peppers in an orange glaze.
kung pao wok
Choice of protein with peanuts, spicy dry chili peppers, zucchini squash, red bell pepper, asparagus, snow peas and celery.
panang curry wok
Choice of protein with zucchini squash, red bell peppers, snow peas and pineapple in spicy panang curry sauce made with coconut milk and peanut.
mushu wok
Choice of protein wok tossed with Chinese cabbage, scallion, carrot and egg. Served with Chinese pancakes and plum sauce.
Vegetarian Wok
Grains & Noodles
fried rice
Egg, onion, snow pea and carrot.
lo mein
Egg noodles, snow peas, carrot, scallion, onion and garlic in light brown lomein sauce
drunken noodles
Flat rice noodles wok tossed with basil, red bell pepper, carrot, scallion and egg in spicy brown sauce.
pad thai
Rice noodles wok tossed with bean sprouts, jalapeño, egg, onion and scallion in traditional pad Thai sauce.
signapore rice noodles
Vermicelli rice noodles wok tossed with carrot, onion, scallion and egg in a dry curry sauce.