Small Plates

edamame

$7.00

Steamed soybeans with sea salt or wok tossed with chili garlic

steamed vietnamese roll

$7.00

Shrimp or vegetable rolls with vermicelli noodles, lettuce, mint, and cilantro. Peanut sauce on side

crispy spring rolls

$12.00

Two Pork or vegetable spring rolls with carrots, cabbage, and scallions. Sweet & sour and Chinese hot mustard on the side.

crab rangoons

$12.00

Four cream cheese and scallion wontons. sweet & sour sauce on side.

beef bao sliders

$14.00

Two American wagyu beef sliders with leek, avocado, tomato, and jalapeño.

lettuce wraps

$15.00

Chicken or tofu lettuce wraps with scallion, shiitake mushrooms, and water chestnut.

crispy brussel sprouts

$13.00

Brussels sprouts with Parmesan cheese and balsamic glaze

xo shishito peppers

$12.00

Shishito peppers wok tossed with Parmesan cheese and XO sauce.

salt & pepper dry ribs

$15.00

Tender riblets with house brine, seasoned with salt and pepper.

Salads

house salad

$12.00

mixed greens, tomato, avo, mango, miso-citrus

kale & cucumber

$13.00

cabbage, parmesan, champagne vinaigrette

seaweed cucumber

$12.00

seaweed and cucumber salad tossed in sweet sesame soy viniagrette

Soups

wor wonton soup

$18.00

large enough for two, pork & shrimp wontons, chicken, shrimp, Chinese bok-choy, carrots, wonton broth

wonton soup

$7.00+

pork & shrimp wontons, Chinese bok-choy, carrot

hot & sour soup

$6.00+

bamboo shoots, wood ear mushroom, tofu, egg

chicken egg drop soup

$6.00+

chicken, egg, tomato

tofu miso soup

$6.00+

traditional miso with tofu and seaweed

Dim Sum

lobster dumplings

$19.00

Lobster and shrimp dumplings pan fried with coconut curry sauce

steamed bbq pork buns

$9.00

Char Siu pork wrapped in soft steamed bao bun.

shanghai soup dumplings

$11.00

Traditional pork soup dumplings with ginger and garlic.

steamed shrimp dumplings

$11.00

Steamed shrimp dumplings in clear rice paper.

szechuan siu mai

$12.00

Open face pork and shrimp dumplings with ginger soy dumpling sauce

Chinese Dumplings

$11.00

Pork or chicken dumplings with mixed vegetables, your choice of steamed or pan fried. Served with ginger soy dumpling sauce.

korean short rib dumplings

$13.00

short rib dumplings with onion, provolone, and mozzarella in a ginger soy sauce

spicy pork wontons

$13.00

Pork & shrimp wontons with vegetables, steamed and served in numbing Szechuan pepercorn chili oil

Nigiri/Sashimi

2 pieces

shake (salmon)

$8.00

choice of sashimi or nigiri

maguro (tuna)

$8.00

choice of sashimi or nigiri

hamachi (yellowtail)

$8.00

choice of sashimi or nigiri

unagi (fresh water eel)

$10.00

choice of sashimi or nigiri

ora king salmon harasu (seared king salmon belly)

$9.00

choice of sashimi or nigiri

New Style Sashimi

crispy rice tuna

$19.00

Spicy tuna on top of crispy rice with eel sauce, chili aioli, crispy garlic, and cilantro

seared salmon sashimi

$21.00

Salmon with yuzu soy, olive oil, ginger, and garlic.

truffle tuna

$21.00

Tuna with truffle caviar, kizami wasabi, and garlic ponzu.

jalapeno hamachi

$21.00

Hamachi with grapefruit, jalapeno peppers, cilantro, ponzu and yuzu soy

Sushi Roll

spicy yellowtail roll

$16.00

Cucumber, avocado, and togarashi with spicy yellowtail

hamachi crunch roll

$21.00

Spicy tuna roll topped with hamachi, tempura flakes, and eel sauce

california roll

$14.00

crab mix with cucumber, avocado, and mango, topped with masago

strawberry salmon roll

$17.00

salmon with cucumber, avocado, and mango - topped with strawberry and mango puree

crispy tuna roll

$18.00

spicy tuna, avocado, and cucumber with a crispy tempura exterior.

rainbow roll

$19.00

california roll topped with tuna, salmon, and yellowtail

crispy dragon roll

$19.00

shrimp tempura and crab mix with avocado. Topped with Eel and eel sauce and tempura flakes.

red dragon roll

$22.00

Spicy tuna roll topped with seared tuna, bell pepper mix, and garlic ponzu.

spicy tuna roll

$16.00

Spicy tuna mix with cucumber and avocado.

Signature Plates

kobe burger

$22.00

1/2lb. Snake River farms American wagyu patty, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, avocado, chili aioli and Japanese bbq sauce. Served with choice of side.

crispy lemon chicken

$24.00

Crispy chicken breast with mixed steamed vegetables and fresh lemon glaze on the side.

miso chilean seabass

$42.00

(2) 4oz. filets of Chilean seabass pan seared served with steamed mixed vegetables and house miso glaze.

general taos signature wok

Choice of protein with mixed vegetables and spicy dry chili peppers wok tossed in a spicy honey glaze

ollies shrimp

$26.00

Shrimp wok tossed with egg, ginger, scallions and Chinese bok choy in a savory ginger soy sauce

peppercorn tenderloin

$32.00

Tenderloin chunks wok tossed with red bell pepper, onion, and jalapeño in a savory black peppercorn sauce

famous peking duck

$38.00

1/2 special oven roasted duck served with Chinese pancakes and plum sauce.

Classic Wok

thai basil wok

Choice of protein with jalapeno, red bell pepper, and broccoli in black bean sauce.

sesame wok

Choice of protein with red bell pepper and zucchini squash in a sesame glaze.

crispy honey wok

Choice of protein with bell pepper, zucchini squash, and broccoli in a honey glaze.

mongolian wok

Choice of protein with onion and scallion in a savory brown sauce.

orange wok

Choice of protein with zucchini squash, onion, orange peel, asparagus, red bell pepper, snow peas, and spicy dry chili peppers in an orange glaze.

kung pao wok

Choice of protein with peanuts, spicy dry chili peppers, zucchini squash, red bell pepper, asparagus, snow peas and celery.

panang curry wok

Choice of protein with zucchini squash, red bell peppers, snow peas and pineapple in spicy panang curry sauce made with coconut milk and peanut.

mushu wok

Choice of protein wok tossed with Chinese cabbage, scallion, carrot and egg. Served with Chinese pancakes and plum sauce.

Vegetarian Wok

vegetable delight wok

$18.00

Broccoli, cauliflower, red bell pepper, asparagus, carrot, onion, snow pea, squash.

mandarin string beans

$20.00

Long green beans wok tossed in white garlic sauce.

yushan eggplant

$21.00

Wok tossed eggplant with mixed vegetables in a spicy garlic sauce.

Grains & Noodles

fried rice

$13.00

Egg, onion, snow pea and carrot.

lo mein

$12.00

Egg noodles, snow peas, carrot, scallion, onion and garlic in light brown lomein sauce

drunken noodles

$13.00

Flat rice noodles wok tossed with basil, red bell pepper, carrot, scallion and egg in spicy brown sauce.

pad thai

$13.00

Rice noodles wok tossed with bean sprouts, jalapeño, egg, onion and scallion in traditional pad Thai sauce.

signapore rice noodles

$13.00

Vermicelli rice noodles wok tossed with carrot, onion, scallion and egg in a dry curry sauce.

Sides

Side Small White Rice

$3.00

Side Large White Rice

$5.00

Side Small Brown Rice

$3.00

Side Large Brown Rice

$5.00

Small Sushi Rice

$3.00

Large Sushi Rice

$5.00

Dessert

Mud Pie

$12.00

NY Cheesecake

$12.00

Chinese Donuts

$13.00