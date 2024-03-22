Little River Store
Lunch
Sandwiches
- Gobbler$13.75
Roasted turkey, bacon, homemade stuffing, and gravy with cranberry sauce on pressed ciabatta
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.75
Marinated grilled chicken breast, bacon, romaine, tomato, red onion and mayo on pressed ciabatta
- BLT$12.25
6 strips of crispy applewood-smoked bacon, fresh tomato, mayo, and romaine on pressed ciabatta
- My Hammy Vice$12.75
Honey ham, Genoa salami, swiss cheese, mixed greens, tomato, mayo and mustard on pressed ciabatta
- Caprese$13.75
Fresh mozzarella, oven-roasted garlic herb cherry tomatoes, basil pesto, balsamic glaze, mixed greens on pressed ciabatta
- Roasted Turkey Reuben$13.75Out of stock
Roasted turkey, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and thousand island dressing, on grilled sourdough bread
- Tarragon Chicken Salad$13.25
Homemade shredded chicken salad with tarragon, cranberries, and romaine lettuce on toasted ciabatta
- Grilled Cheese Pesto$11.25
Melted provolone cheese with tomato and a basil pesto spread on double-grilled sourdough bread
Wraps
- Baja Burrito$13.75
Grilled chicken, rice, black beans, avocado, jalapeños, shredded cheddar, and picante sauce on a plain wrap
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$13.75
Marinated grilled chicken breast, mixed greens, shaved Parmesan cheese, garlic butter crisps, and creamy Caesar dressing on a plain wrap. These items are cooked to order and may be served raw or undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, sea
- Chicken Pesto$13.75
Marinated grilled chicken breast, tomato, mixed greens, fresh mozzarella, and basil pesto on a plain wrap
- Chicken Kebob$13.75
Marinated grilled chicken breast, feta, tzatziki, red onion, tomato, cucumber, mixed greens on a plain wrap
- Dirty Hippie$12.75
Hummus, avocado, tomato, shredded Monterey, mixed greens, rice, black beans, red onion and balsamic vinaigrette on a wheat wrap
- California Turkey$13.75
Roasted turkey, swiss cheese, romaine lettuce, tomato, bacon avocado, and chipotle mayo on a plain wrap
- Turkey Cordon Bleu$13.75
Honey ham and roasted turkey, mixed greens, swiss cheese, mayo, and honey mustard on a wheat wrap
Sandwich Seasonal
- Italian Job$13.75Out of stock
Genoa salami, mortadella, ham, provolone, mixed greens, tomato, pickles, red onions, hot relish, and deli dressing on French roll
- Tuna Salad$12.25Out of stock
Homemade solid white albacore tuna salad with celery and romaine lettuce on toasted ciabatta
- Cucumber Cooler$12.75Out of stock
Cucumber, swiss cheese, guacamole, mixed greens, tomato, and garlic mayo on a spinach wrap
- Mama's Meatball$13.75
Homemade meatballs and sauce with provolone and shaved Parmesan cheese broiled on a french roll
Salads
- Garden Salad$11.50
Mixed greens with tomato, cucumber, carrots, red onion, and green pepper, your choice of dressing - balsamic vinaigrette, Italian, Thousand Island, creamy Caesar, or Greek
- Caesar Salad$11.95
romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan cheese, garlic croutons, and Caesar dressing
- Greek Salad$12.99
Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, carrots, red onion and green pepper, feta, kalamata olives, and Greek dressing
- Cobb Salad$12.99
Mixed greens, avocado, tomato, cucumber, carrots, red onion and green pepper, applewood smoked bacon, hard-cooked egg, balsamic vinaigrette
Soup
Dessert
Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich
N/A Beverages
- Soda Coke$2.89
- Soda Diet Coke$2.89
- Soda Fanta Orange$2.89
- Soda Barq's Rootbeer$2.89
- Soda Sprite$2.89
- Soda Dr. Pepper$2.89
- Soda Canada Dry Ginger Ale$2.89
- Snapple Apple$2.89
- Snapple Mango$2.89
- Snapple Kiwi Strawberry$2.89
- Arizona Raspberry Tea$0.99
- Arizona Diet Half & Half$0.99
- Arizona Green Tea$0.99
- Arizona Watermelon$0.99
- Arizona Fruit Punch$0.99
- Arizona Mucho Mango$0.99
- Arizona Cherry Lime Rickey$0.99
- Arizona Lemon Tea$0.99
- Nantucket Orange Mango$2.89
- Nantucket Apple Orchard$2.89
- Nantucket Pomegranate Pear$2.89
- Poland Springs Water$2.89
- Essentia$4.00
- Canada Dry Lemon Seltzer$2.89
- Canada Dry Orange Seltzer$2.89
- Monster Energy$4.00
- Monster Rehab RaspBerry Tea$4.00
- Monster Zero Ultra White$4.00
- Monster Peachy Keen$4.00
- Monster Ultra Paradise$4.00
- Calypso blueberry$2.85
- Calypso lemonade$2.85
- Pure Leaf Sweet Tea$2.89
- Pure Leaf Lemon Tea$2.89
- Minute Maid Lemonade$2.89
- Fairlife Milk Strawberry$3.00
- Fairlife Milk Chocolate$3.00Out of stock
- Ocean Spray Cranberry Juice$2.89
Beer & Wine
Beer
- Angry Orchard 6 Pack$12.25
- Arnold Palmer 6 Pack$14.00
- Far Tree Nova Cider 4 Pack$13.50
- Cayman Jack 6 Pack$14.00
- Narragansett Shandy 6 Pack$12.00
- Coors Light 6 Pack$10.00
- Corona Extra 6 Pack$12.00
- Heineken 6 Pack$12.25
- Ipswich Ale 6 Pack$11.00
- Ipswich 101 6 Pack$12.00
- Miller Lite 6 Pack
- Modelo 6 Pack$12.00
- Newburyport Greenhead 4 Pack$14.00
- Sam Adams Original 6 Pack$12.00
- Truly Variety 12 Pack$20.50
- Truly Party 12 pack$20.50
- Twisted Tea Original 6 Pack$12.00
- Twisted Tea Half 6 Pack$12.00
- White Claw Blk Cherry 12 Pack$20.00
- White Claw Blk Cherry 6 Pack$12.50
- White Claw Variety 12 Pack$20.00
Red Wine
White Wine
- Voga Pinot Grigio 750 ml$12.50
- New Age Sweet White 750 ml$12.50
- Cupcake Butter Kissed Chardonnay 750 ml$13.00
- Vintage Tunina Venezia Giulia 750 ml$62.00
- Bartenura Moscato D'Asti 750 ml$20.00
- Barefoot Pinot Grigio 750 ml$9.00
- Barefoot Moscato 1.5 L$15.00
- Woodbridge Pinot Grigio 1.5 L$15.00
- Clois Du Bopis Chardonnay$19.99